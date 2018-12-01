PipsMuster

This trading system is assigned to perform the tasks of a universal instrument, which is implemented:

  • Trading currency pairs, binary options and the main types of crypto-currency pairs
  • More than 10 strategies, including trading from levels, PriceAction, in the trading channel, news, standard and plug-in indicators, pre-prepared Analytics file, indicating the expected levels, stop losses and take profits, switching between which is made from the trading panel
  • Various Deposit protection algorithms, such as averaging, floating stop loss and take profit, DDS (Drawdown stop) mode, the priority is trend trading within a day, with 1-3 day expiration  
  • Trading in automatic and semi-automatic modes (with confirmation)
  • Intuitive user interface, which displays the current situation on the market, with tips for making trading decisions and currently involved modules of the system
  • The trading panel with the inclusion of trading modes, such as dragging the stop loss in the direction of price movement, averaging mode, mode of pending orders with drag and drop, etc., by pressing the active button to open a position, it will already be calculated and set, while the button for placing the opposite position will not be active and can only be used in the mode of placing pending orders, the corresponding filters of the system will not allow placing an undesirable position on the market
  • The algorithm does not need any settings, the system works on any broker, regardless of the account type. Specifying the % Deposit per trade(0-5) you can start trading without thinking about what will be the stop-loss, they will be in any case, even if you specify a zero value in the settings or it will be ECN account, and turning on the AUTO mode, you can not even think about what decision you want to make, all decisions will be made automatically, from opening
  • The algorithm of this expert Advisor incorporates the best of the standard solutions of long-term trading on MT4, is actively used, will be able to perform any related tasks as a calculator for the implementation of your trading ideas and will be especially useful for novice traders who do not have them, or they are not sure about something
  • The system can be used as an additional tool, because it will not interfere with other advisors and will trade separately, allowing you to make transactions yourself
  • By default, it is possible to trade standard indicators of the terminal, with the ability to connect additional indicators specified in the settings, or interact through the global variables of the terminal
  • The ability to test strategies is present only in the visual mode VisualMode, in other modes, the default strategy is used AUTO, without the ability to control.

             Documentation on the system, start-up, settings and operation of the system with additional files is sent separately

Additional channels for support or suggestions (Skype:GiskoATS, E-mail:giskoats@gmail.com)


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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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Crypto Solutions
Andery Voronin
Indicators
This indicator shows the current situation on the cryptocurrencies available for trading, depending on the signal strength specified in the settings. It can be used for determining the expected increase/decrease in the asset price, displayed by the corresponding color, and the signal strength, displayed by a vertical dash near a certain cryptocurrency pair. Indicator Parameters Panel color - color of the indicator panel Long color - cryptocurrency pair uptrend color Short color - cryptocurrency
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SnitchFXG
Andery Voronin
Experts
Easy to use, using averaging algorithms grid adviser. The unlocked multiplier of the volume of the first transaction will increase your risks, and the deposit protection function will limit your risk and possible losses as a result of trading in inflated volumes. Advisor Options Autmaticaly calculates MagicNumber     -ExpertNumber   (-1) Risk                                                        -Risk for first trade in grid (fixed), or deposite procent  (Unlocked, recommended to use only for
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