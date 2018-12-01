PipsMuster
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 1 December 2018
- Activations: 10
This trading system is assigned to perform the tasks of a universal instrument, which is implemented:
- Trading currency pairs, binary options and the main types of crypto-currency pairs
- More than 10 strategies, including trading from levels, PriceAction, in the trading channel, news, standard and plug-in indicators, pre-prepared Analytics file, indicating the expected levels, stop losses and take profits, switching between which is made from the trading panel
- Various Deposit protection algorithms, such as averaging, floating stop loss and take profit, DDS (Drawdown stop) mode, the priority is trend trading within a day, with 1-3 day expiration
- Trading in automatic and semi-automatic modes (with confirmation)
- Intuitive user interface, which displays the current situation on the market, with tips for making trading decisions and currently involved modules of the system
- The trading panel with the inclusion of trading modes, such as dragging the stop loss in the direction of price movement, averaging mode, mode of pending orders with drag and drop, etc., by pressing the active button to open a position, it will already be calculated and set, while the button for placing the opposite position will not be active and can only be used in the mode of placing pending orders, the corresponding filters of the system will not allow placing an undesirable position on the market
- The algorithm does not need any settings, the system works on any broker, regardless of the account type. Specifying the % Deposit per trade(0-5) you can start trading without thinking about what will be the stop-loss, they will be in any case, even if you specify a zero value in the settings or it will be ECN account, and turning on the AUTO mode, you can not even think about what decision you want to make, all decisions will be made automatically, from opening
- The algorithm of this expert Advisor incorporates the best of the standard solutions of long-term trading on MT4, is actively used, will be able to perform any related tasks as a calculator for the implementation of your trading ideas and will be especially useful for novice traders who do not have them, or they are not sure about something
- The system can be used as an additional tool, because it will not interfere with other advisors and will trade separately, allowing you to make transactions yourself
- By default, it is possible to trade standard indicators of the terminal, with the ability to connect additional indicators specified in the settings, or interact through the global variables of the terminal
- The ability to test strategies is present only in the visual mode VisualMode, in other modes, the default strategy is used AUTO, without the ability to control.
Documentation on the system, start-up, settings and operation of the system with additional files is sent separately
Additional channels for support or suggestions (Skype:GiskoATS, E-mail:giskoats@gmail.com)