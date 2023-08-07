Visual Return Calculator MT5 Simple

The Visual Result Calculator Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience on the MetaTrader platform. This intuitive and user-friendly indicator allows you to visualize potential profits or losses on a trading chart, helping you make better-informed decisions and manage your trades with precision. The Indicator displays a dynamic line on the trading chart, representing the potential profit or loss of a trade based on the start and end of the line.  Simply click and drag to adjust the positions, and the indicator will instantly update to show the corresponding profit or loss potential. With the Indicator, you can easily determine the appropriate lot size required to achieve a predefined profit target. By inputting your desired profit value, the indicator automatically calculates the lot size.


input parameters:

ValueType - define what will be in the value, if Lot is selected, on graph will be calculated potential Profit for a trade opened at start of the line and closed on end of the line with defined Lot size in value parameter

Value - size of Profit or Lot depending on valueType parameter


Full version available on market https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103423 In full version you have panel available where you can:

- include spread into calculation

- have multiple lines on chart

- easily edit properties of the line


MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103332

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Prime Horizon
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Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Daniel Stein
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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The Visual Result Calculator Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience on the MetaTrader platform. This intuitive and user-friendly indicator allows you to visualize potential profits or losses on a trading chart, helping you make better-informed decisions and manage your trades with precision.  The Indicator displays a dynamic line on the trading chart, representing the potential profit or loss of a trade based on the start and end of the line.  Simply click and d
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The Visual Result Calculator Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience on the MetaTrader platform. This intuitive and user-friendly indicator allows you to visualize potential profits or losses on a trading chart, helping you make better-informed decisions and manage your trades with precision.  The Indicator displays a dynamic line on the trading chart, representing the potential profit or loss of a trade based on the start and end of the line.    Simply click and
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