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The Visual Result Calculator Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience on the MetaTrader platform. This intuitive and user-friendly indicator allows you to visualize potential profits or losses on a trading chart, helping you make better-informed decisions and manage your trades with precision. The Indicator displays a dynamic line on the trading chart, representing the potential profit or loss of a trade based on the start and end of the line.  Simply click and drag to adjust the positions, and the indicator will instantly update to show the corresponding profit or loss potential. With the Indicator, you can easily determine the appropriate lot size required to achieve a predefined profit target. By inputting your desired profit value, the indicator automatically calculates the lot size. You can select if you want to be included current spread into calculation.


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Fibonacci On Time
Matus German
Indicators
Simple indicator to calculate fibonacci retracement levels on time. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Inputs Levels  - levels for which to calculate values, separated by space, default are fibonacci levels Show time  - if true, time will be shown on levels Show date  - if true, date will be shown on levels Show fibonacci level  - if true, value of levels will be shown Fibonacci lines color  - color of levels Trend line color  - color of trend line which de
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Visual Return Calculator MT5 Simple
Matus German
Indicators
The Visual Result Calculator Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience on the MetaTrader platform. This intuitive and user-friendly indicator allows you to visualize potential profits or losses on a trading chart, helping you make better-informed decisions and manage your trades with precision.  The Indicator displays a dynamic line on the trading chart, representing the potential profit or loss of a trade based on the start and end of the line.    Simply click and
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ProfitOnFibonacci Free
Matus German
Indicators
Free version of  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44815 Simple indicator to calculate profit on fibonacci retracement levels with fixed lot size, or calculate lot size on fibonacci levels with fixed profit. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Works similar as default fibonacci retracement line study in Metatrader. Inputs Fixed - select what value will be fix, lot or profit  (available in full version, lot is set on free version) Fixed value - value tha
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Positon Closer
Matus German
Utilities
Position Closer is advisor used to close all orders when the profit will cross specified value either above or below. You can close all orders with one button click. On panel on chart you have options: Deactivate after close - If Deactivate after close is checked the advisor will disable Close above profit and Close below profit options after orders are closed either on crossing the profit or on hitting the CLOSE ALL button. Close above profit - If Close above profit is checked, the advisor wil
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Visual Return Calculator Simple
Matus German
Indicators
The Visual Result Calculator Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience on the MetaTrader platform. This intuitive and user-friendly indicator allows you to visualize potential profits or losses on a trading chart, helping you make better-informed decisions and manage your trades with precision.  The Indicator displays a dynamic line on the trading chart, representing the potential profit or loss of a trade based on the start and end of the line.    Simply click and
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ProfitOnFibonacciFree
Matus German
Indicators
Free version of  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44606   Simple indicator to calculate profit on fibonacci retracement levels with fixed lot size, or calculate lot size on fibonacci levels with fixed profit. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Works similar as default fibonacci retracement line study in Metatrader. Inputs Fixed - select what value will be fix, lot or profit  (available in full version, lot is set on free version) Fixed value - value t
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Profit on fibonacci
Matus German
Indicators
mql5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44815 Simple indicator to calculate profit on fibonacci retracement levels with fixed lot size, or calculate lot size on fibonacci levels with fixed profit. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Works similar as default fibonacci retracement line study in Metatrader. Inputs Fixed - select what value will be fix, lot or profit Fixed value - value that will be fix on all levels Levels - levels for which to ca
Visual Result Calculator
Matus German
Indicators
The Visual Result Calculator Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience on the MetaTrader platform. This intuitive and user-friendly indicator allows you to visualize potential profits or losses on a trading chart, helping you make better-informed decisions and manage your trades with precision.  The Indicator displays a dynamic line on the trading chart, representing the potential profit or loss of a trade based on the start and end of the line.  Simply click and d
ProfitOnFibonacci
Matus German
Indicators
mql4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44606   Simple indicator to calculate profit on fibonacci retracement levels with fixed lot size, or calculate lot size on fibonacci levels with fixed profit. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Works similar as default fibonacci retracement line study in Metatrader. Inputs Fixed  - select what value will be fix, lot or profit Fixed value  - value that will be fix on all levels Levels  - levels for which
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