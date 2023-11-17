Positon Closer

Position Closer is advisor used to close all orders when the profit will cross specified value either above or below. You can close all orders with one button click.


On panel on chart you have options:

  • Deactivate after close - If Deactivate after close is checked the advisor will disable Close above profit and Close below profit options after orders are closed either on crossing the profit or on hitting the CLOSE ALL button.
  • Close above profit - If Close above profit is checked, the advisor will close all orders when the profit value will be above defined value.
  • Close below profit - If Close below profit is checked, the advisor will close all orders when the profit value will be below defined value.
  • Pending orders - If the Pending orders option is checked then on closing orders also the pending orders are deleted. 
  • CLOSE ALL button - When the CLOSE ALL button is pressed, all orders will be closed(for the current symbol, all symbols, or defined symbols in advisor properties settings)

advisor input properties:

  • Commission per lot - every broker has different commission system, we can not know even the commission value before the position is closed, therefore you can simply define a commission per lot based on your preferences
  • all symbols - if it is true, the advisor will monitor all symbols
  • Comma separated symbols, no value = chart symbol - if you want to monitor specific symbols you can define it here separated by comma, if no value is defined, current chart symbol where the advisor is loaded is used. The all symbols option has to be set to false 


Filter:
fabianocicero
14
fabianocicero 2023.12.22 11:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

