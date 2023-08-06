Visual Result Calculator

The Visual Result Calculator Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience on the MetaTrader platform. This intuitive and user-friendly indicator allows you to visualize potential profits or losses on a trading chart, helping you make better-informed decisions and manage your trades with precision. The Indicator displays a dynamic line on the trading chart, representing the potential profit or loss of a trade based on the start and end of the line.  Simply click and drag to adjust the positions, and the indicator will instantly update to show the corresponding profit or loss potential. With the Indicator, you can easily determine the appropriate lot size required to achieve a predefined profit target. By inputting your desired profit value, the indicator automatically calculates the lot size. You can select if you want to be included current spread into calculation. 


Recommended products
Super volumes
Yerzhan Satov
4 (1)
Indicators
The arrow indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on tick volumes. Unlike many volume indicators, the "Super volumes" indicator calculates bullish and bearish volumes and gives signals based on the predominance of any of them. If, say, there was an advantage of bullish volumes in this range at the moment, then the signal will be on Buy. Or if the predominance was bearish volumes, then, accordingly, the signal will be on Sell. In the indicator settings in the "volumes" variable, you can
AI Trade Analyzer MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
AI Trade Analyzer  is an intelligent market analysis tool implemented in the indicator format. The program visualizes signals on the chart and helps the trader evaluate the market situation based on technical indicators and news background. All signals and levels are for guidance only and should be validated with your own trading strategy and risk management. Supported Models: Compatible with the latest ChatGPT versions — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 , and GPT-3.5-turbo . GPT-5.1 provide
Witch Notebook
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Witch Notebook EA   is a trading system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. Witch Notebook conducts in-depth technical analysis of your chosen currency pair. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Witch Notebook recognizes the best possible entry point to ge
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
Lee Samson
Indicators
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge. Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence. What Makes This Different Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next.  Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against
OsMA Higher Time Frame mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF OsMA Oscillator for MT4. - HTF OsMA is one of the best trend indicators on market.  HTF means - Higher Time Frame. - This indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators. - HTF OsMA Indicator allows you to attach OsMA from Higher time frame to your current chart  --> this is professional trading approach. - PC / Mobile alerts! Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! It
Donchian Scanner Signals Indicator
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicators
The Donchian Scanner Signals Indicator with is a powerful tool designed for traders operating in the financial market using the Metatrader 4 platform. This indicator combines the popular Donchian Channels strategy with advanced signalization and real-time alert features, providing a clear view of potential entry and exit points in a financial asset. Key Features: Donchian Channels Visualization: The indicator graphically displays Donchian Channels on the price chart. These channels are formed us
Gumper Options USDJPY
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Gumper Options USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $200
VPS Benchmark MT4
Yu Pang Chan
Utilities
The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
VoltArx Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
VoltArx Volatility Engine - Institutional-Grade Breakout Algorithm Harness the power of volatility compression and explosive market breakouts with precision timing VoltArx Volatility Engine is a sophisticated multi-market trading system designed to identify and capitalize on high-probability volatility expansion events. Built on institutional research and advanced market microstructure analysis, VoltArx detects when markets are "coiling up" for explosive moves and positions you ahead of the bre
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Indicators
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
Idiom
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
The Idiom bot (for EURUSD) works on the Metatrader trading platform, which is widespread in the Forex market. The bot is based on a complex transaction control algorithm. Many indicators are used as the main entry signal (Envelopes, ADX, Bands, MA, RSI, AD, Alligator, BearsPower, Fractals, Momentum). Environment for the bot: Currency pair - EURUSD. TimeFrame - H1. The maximum spread is 20 pips. The required deposit is $10,000 (or equivalent). The maximum drawdown is 12%. Peculiarities: Built-
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
CounterTrend 4
Antony Augustine
Indicators
The indicator shows buy and sell signals.  The " CounterTrend 4 " is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart. Features: The CounterTrend 4 is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System. Signals based on the daily trading range. The indicator calculates the trading range for the last few days and compare the price movements on short time intervals and generating short term reversal points.  This is a leading indicator. It works on any instruments.
Nasdaq Expansion M15
Marek Kupka
3.5 (2)
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS. To catch the profits is a TRAILING PROFIT function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verif
Order Block Draw MTF
Jorge Delgado Segura
4 (1)
Utilities
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle with different colors for different timeframes. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low. As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.  Box color depends if candle is abov
Chart Sense MT4
Aleksandra Anna Rosinska
Experts
Unlock the Power of Chart Sense EA Chart Sense EA is not just another trading tool—it's a sophisticated solution designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets. By integrating advanced trading logic with robust order management, it offers a smarter way to trade. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA adapts to your style, providing control and flexibility. Core Features: Advanced AI-Driven Strategy: Uses cutting-edge AI models to analyze market behavior, mak
Gold Strike Predator
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
GoldStrike Predator – Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldStrike Predator is an advanced, high-precision Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading the XAUUSD pair (Gold vs. US Dollar) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Developed with a sophisticated hybrid architecture, it combines multiple layers of technical and predictive analysis to identify high-probability opportunities in the gold market, one of the world's most volatile and profitable instruments. Trading Strategy The sys
GIA Calculate Order
Ruddy De Jesus Saavedra
Utilities
It will help you to have control of the risk of each operation in an easy and fast way. Its innovative interface allows you to calculate the number of lots and the risk / reward ratio instantly. Keep your operations within the risk range you want and avoid bad times in your trade. Line function - Shows the opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit on the chart. With this function it is easy to know the main and most relevant characteristics of your next order. Risk management - The risk calculation
AutomaticEquityManager
Jaroslav Rajcher
5 (1)
Utilities
Description: Automatic Equity Manager EA manages the whole account equity. You need to set it up on its own chart. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Parameters: EquityGainPercent = 3 (This automatically closes all trades when your equity shows a gain of X percent.) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FREE
Super Candle Close Timer with volume control
Marta Rodriguez Ruiz
Indicators
Candle close countdown indicator. Almost all indicators work by ticks and therefore stop counting when the price stops in moments of little volatility. This indicator does not stop and remains synchronized with the broker's clock. It also has other functions that can help the trader. All features are configurable and you can choose if you want to use it or not: - Volume control:                         the counter changes color when the current candle has a higher volume of contracts than the pr
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
QQE Mod MT4
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
The   Quantitative Qualitative Estimation   (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: (   converted from tradingview   script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - y
Fakeout Detector
Denis Adha
Indicators
Fakeout Detector Indicator The "Fakeout Detector" indicator is a tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential false price movements (fakeouts) in the financial markets. A fakeout is a condition where the price of an asset appears to be moving in one direction but then reverses, causing losses for traders who incorrectly take positions. This indicator helps traders avoid or anticipate fakeouts by identifying key points in price movements. Indicator Output Functions: Arrow Up (Upward A
IVolX 2 DPOC
Denis Chebatarev
Indicators
Vol 2 DPOC volume vol 2 DOC-dynamic horizontal volume indicator for any time periods Main settings of the indicator: Volume Source -selecting data for volumes (tick or real) DPOCOn -enabling / disabling the indicator DPOCFrom -calculation start date DPOCTo -settlement end date The indicator allows you to manually select areas on the chart to analyze changes in the maximum volume over time. You can do this by using vertical lines and moving them along the chart. Or by setting specific dates in
Xelar EA
DENIS BRAUN
2 (1)
Experts
Robot Name: Xelar EA Description: Xelar EA - Your Gateway to High-Risk, Potentially Highly Profitable Trading Experiences! Are you in search of a trading robot capable of providing risk-loving traders the opportunity to achieve exceptional profits? Xelar EA could be exactly what you've been looking for. This highly specialized trading robot has been developed to conquer the markets in a unique and efficient manner. Information: After every 5 sales, the price increases by $100. Please contact me
ON Trade Japanese Candles
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Technical Indicator for Detecting Strong Price Action Patterns: Pin Bar, Inside Bar, and Outside Bar Introduction: In the realm of technical analysis, price action patterns serve as vital indicators of potential market movements. We've developed a sophisticated technical indicator that streamlines the identification of robust price action patterns on charts. Our indicator specializes in detecting three essential patterns: Pin Bar, Inside Bar, and Outside Bar. Key Patterns Detected: Pin Bar: The
PipJet
Mohamed Marwen Tabassi
Experts
PipJet MT4 EA    is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Its advanced price action based algorithm is trying to predict next candle's direction and opens (or not) the appropriate trade. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions.  Requirements Optimized to work with GBPUSD  Timeframe M1. Recommended deposit is $250 for initial lot set to 0.01 , $2500 for initial lot set to 0.10. Any Broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Com
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Icarus BolliBand Change Display Indicator
James D Scuderi
Indicators
Icarus Bolli-Band Change Display(TM) Indicator is a simple, but highly effective tool for visually identifying areas where the all-important 'Bollinger Band' values are in a state of expansion, contraction of neither. The traditional Bollinger Bands have been widely applied to trading charts globally since their creation by John Bollinger several decades ago. One of the limitations of the traditional Bollinger Bands is the ability to clearly identify when the bands are in fact expanding or contr
R Wavy Dash
Rwy Ksyby
Indicators
The R Wavy Dash indicator transforms price data into an excellent trend-following signals indicator that works for trade entry and exit. It appears in the main chart as a colored signals line and can be used as a standalone trading tool. The R Wavy Dash indicator is very reliable, lightweight, and will not slow down your trading platform. Key Points Trend signal indicator Newbie friendly Non-repaint Well worth adding to your indicator collection This indicator can work together with any existin
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
More from author
Fibonacci On Time
Matus German
Indicators
Simple indicator to calculate fibonacci retracement levels on time. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Inputs Levels  - levels for which to calculate values, separated by space, default are fibonacci levels Show time  - if true, time will be shown on levels Show date  - if true, date will be shown on levels Show fibonacci level  - if true, value of levels will be shown Fibonacci lines color  - color of levels Trend line color  - color of trend line which de
FREE
Visual Return Calculator MT5 Simple
Matus German
Indicators
The Visual Result Calculator Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience on the MetaTrader platform. This intuitive and user-friendly indicator allows you to visualize potential profits or losses on a trading chart, helping you make better-informed decisions and manage your trades with precision.  The Indicator displays a dynamic line on the trading chart, representing the potential profit or loss of a trade based on the start and end of the line.    Simply click and
FREE
ProfitOnFibonacci Free
Matus German
Indicators
Free version of  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44815 Simple indicator to calculate profit on fibonacci retracement levels with fixed lot size, or calculate lot size on fibonacci levels with fixed profit. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Works similar as default fibonacci retracement line study in Metatrader. Inputs Fixed - select what value will be fix, lot or profit  (available in full version, lot is set on free version) Fixed value - value tha
FREE
Positon Closer
Matus German
Utilities
Position Closer is advisor used to close all orders when the profit will cross specified value either above or below. You can close all orders with one button click. On panel on chart you have options: Deactivate after close - If Deactivate after close is checked the advisor will disable Close above profit and Close below profit options after orders are closed either on crossing the profit or on hitting the CLOSE ALL button. Close above profit - If Close above profit is checked, the advisor wil
FREE
Visual Return Calculator Simple
Matus German
Indicators
The Visual Result Calculator Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience on the MetaTrader platform. This intuitive and user-friendly indicator allows you to visualize potential profits or losses on a trading chart, helping you make better-informed decisions and manage your trades with precision.  The Indicator displays a dynamic line on the trading chart, representing the potential profit or loss of a trade based on the start and end of the line.    Simply click and
FREE
ProfitOnFibonacciFree
Matus German
Indicators
Free version of  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44606   Simple indicator to calculate profit on fibonacci retracement levels with fixed lot size, or calculate lot size on fibonacci levels with fixed profit. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Works similar as default fibonacci retracement line study in Metatrader. Inputs Fixed - select what value will be fix, lot or profit  (available in full version, lot is set on free version) Fixed value - value t
FREE
Profit on fibonacci
Matus German
Indicators
mql5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44815 Simple indicator to calculate profit on fibonacci retracement levels with fixed lot size, or calculate lot size on fibonacci levels with fixed profit. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Works similar as default fibonacci retracement line study in Metatrader. Inputs Fixed - select what value will be fix, lot or profit Fixed value - value that will be fix on all levels Levels - levels for which to ca
ProfitOnFibonacci
Matus German
Indicators
mql4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44606   Simple indicator to calculate profit on fibonacci retracement levels with fixed lot size, or calculate lot size on fibonacci levels with fixed profit. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Works similar as default fibonacci retracement line study in Metatrader. Inputs Fixed  - select what value will be fix, lot or profit Fixed value  - value that will be fix on all levels Levels  - levels for which
Visual Return Calculator MT5
Matus German
Indicators
The Visual Result Calculator Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience on the MetaTrader platform. This intuitive and user-friendly indicator allows you to visualize potential profits or losses on a trading chart, helping you make better-informed decisions and manage your trades with precision.  The Indicator displays a dynamic line on the trading chart, representing the potential profit or loss of a trade based on the start and end of the line.    Simply click and
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review