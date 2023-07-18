Fabulous Trend and Reversal Signal Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Minh Truong Pham
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 18 juillet 2023
- Activations: 5
The FollowLine indicator is a trend following indicator. The blue/red lines are activated when the price closes above the upper Bollinger band or below the lower one.
Once the trigger of the trend direction is made, the FollowLine will be placed at High or Low (depending of the trend).
An ATR filter can be selected to place the line at a more distance level than the normal mode settled at candles Highs/Lows.
Some features:
+ Trend detech
+ Reversal signal
+ Alert teminar / mobile app