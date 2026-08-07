Fractal Pattern Reader

Fractal Pattern Reader is an advanced multi-timeframe indicator that detects fractal alignments, divergences, and confluence zones across 5 timeframes simultaneously. It automatically calculates Entry, SL, and TP levels to spot high-probability setups.


Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Tracking: Simultaneously analyzes 5 distinct timeframes: Higher Timeframe 1 (Main Bias), Higher Timeframe 2 (Trend Confirmation), MTF (Supply/Demand Zone), and two Lower Timeframes (Trigger and Execution) .

  • Smart Pattern Detection: Automatically identifies critical market structures:

    • Alignment: Detects when all timeframes synchronize for powerful Bullish or Bearish momentum .

    • Divergence: Identifies opposing trends between higher and lower timeframes to catch retracements .

    • Confluence: Locates precise Supply and Demand zones where multiple timeframes overlap .

    • Failed Fractals: Spots potential breakout or breakdown opportunities when previous fractal levels are breached .

    • Cluster & Expansion: Tracks market consolidation and momentum widening .

  • Automated Trade Setups: When an alignment is detected, the system automatically calculates and plots your Entry price, Stop Loss (SL), and two Take Profit levels (TP1 for 1:1 RR and TP2) directly on the chart .

  • Dynamic Retracement Zones: During divergence, the indicator automatically draws Swing High/Low levels and plots 38.2%, 50.0%, and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement zones to help you find optimal entry points .

  • Interactive HUD Dashboard: A sleek, fully customizable on-chart dashboard displays the real-time bias for all timeframes, active pattern detections, and exact setup levels .

  • Comprehensive Alert System: Never miss a setup with built-in alerts via Popup, Push Notification, and Email, complete with a customizable cooldown timer to prevent spam .

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