Zai Trade Manager

ZAI TRADING MANAGER

Enhance Your Trading Experience with Our User-Friendly Trade Manager!

Say goodbye to manual calculations and cumbersome processes when it comes to determining your win-loss ratio. Our revolutionary trade manager offers a seamless solution that simplifies your trading journey. Here's what you can expect from our product:

  1. Effortless Lotsize Calculation: Our trade manager automatically calculates the appropriate lotsize based on the level of risk you're comfortable with. No more need for complicated formulas or external calculators.

  2. Hassle-Free Risk-Reward Calculation: Determine your stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels effortlessly with our auto calculation feature. We save you valuable time by swiftly computing the risk-reward (RR) ratio based on your specified SL and TP values.

  3. Streamlined SL and TP Placement: With just four clicks on the graph, you can easily set your stop loss and take profit levels. Our intuitive interface empowers you to make precise decisions without any guesswork.

  4. Unlock Insights with the SMC Indicator: Gain an edge in the market with the included SMC indicator. Identify key order blocks to help you make informed entry and exit decisions. Stay ahead of the game by leveraging this powerful tool.

  5. Split Orders with Ease: Seamlessly split your orders within identified order blocks. Our trade manager empowers you to execute your trading strategies effectively and capitalize on market opportunities.

Don't miss out on this game-changing tool that will take your trading to new heights. Experience the ease and efficiency of our trade manager today!


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TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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