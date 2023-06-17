Brilliant Oscillator BOS
- Elias Mtwenge
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Dear traders I am happy to introduce to you my new tool called "Brilliant Oscillator" Indicator.
This is one of the indicators that can be used as a stand alone indicator.
WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS TOOL IS
- Fast and reliable signals
Purpose
- The purpose of this tool is to assist both newbie and Advanced traders to analyze the market with high level of accuracy in both bearish and bullish market trends.
The inputs
- In the input section you will be able to change colors of the indicator only.
Currency pairs
- The indicator is suitable for all currency pairs.
Markets
- The indicator works in all markets (forex, cryptos, stock etc.)
Timeframes
- The indicator works on all timeframes
HOW TO USE THE BRILLIANT INDICATOR
Signals
- The red histograms are for SELL SIGNALS
- The light blue histograms are for BUY SIGNALS
- Simply we buy when the histograms turns into light blue
- We Sell when the histograms turns into red.
STRATEGIES YOU MAY APPLY WITH THIS TOOL
choose the one that suits you most depending on your goals and style of trading.
- You may choose to buy in a bullish trend only.
- You may choose to sell in a bearish trend only.
- You may choose to buy in bearish trend and hold the trades when the trend turns into bullish
- You may choose to sell in bullish trend and hold sell trades when the trend turns into bearish
- You may choose to trade based on the BUY and SELL signals only without considering the trend direction
- You may choose to trade based on both BUY and SELL signals with the trend direction signals.
- You may choose to sell a pull back in an uptrend
- You may choose buy a pullback in a downtrend
Disclaimer
Forex trading is risky like any business and there is no 100% guaranteed profitability. Therefore you should invest only what you van afford to lose.
WARNING: Study this tool as much as you can and don't gamble with it. Trade and invest wisely!
Last word.
With my experience this is a good tool to go with if you are looking for a tool to improve your trading performance. Take time to study it and it is very simple.
I will be glad to help if you private message me incase of any technical issue.