MT Unstoppable
- Indicateurs
- Issara Seeboonrueang
- Version: 11.51
- Mise à jour: 21 mai 2024
- Activations: 20
indicator for trade by yourself
TRADE: Forex
TIME FRAME: All Time Frame (Not M1 , Introducing timeframe H1)
SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol
SETTINGS:
TREND: Period, Trend Zone and Trend Zone Meter Multi Timeframe (For backtest, history data is required for every timeframe)
SIGNAL : Aggressive, Medium and Safe. Data history affects the calculation of signals. If the computer has different bars data, the signals may not be the same.
ANALYSIS PROFIT: Accept value that is greater than ...point, If the value is less, it is considered a lose. (If using this function, the backtest can only be done for 20,000 bars)
ALERT: Popup, Mobile, Sound (Arrow and Alert after close candle)
DETAIL ARROW: Refine the arrow details in the display. Change Arrow: Icon, Gap, Size and Color
(*****Arrow Signals: No repaint, No redraw*****)
We working day: Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
