MT Unstoppable

MT Unstoppable :  is a swing trade or trend strategy through signal filtering with experience. 
indicator for trade by yourself



TRADE: Forex

TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame   (Not M1 , Introducing timeframe H1)

SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol 



SETTINGS:

TREND: Period, Trend Zone and Trend Zone Meter Multi Timeframe (For backtest, history data is required for every timeframe)

SIGNAL :  Aggressive,  Medium and Safe. Data history affects the calculation of signals. If the computer has different bars data, the signals may not be the same.  

ANALYSIS PROFIT: Accept value that is greater than ...point, If the value is less, it is considered a lose.  (If using this function, the backtest can only be done for 20,000 bars)

ALERT: Popup, Mobile, Sound (Arrow and Alert after close candle)

DETAIL ARROW: Refine the arrow details in the display. Change Arrow: Icon, Gap, Size and Color
                        (*****Arrow Signals: No repaint, No redraw*****)

We working day: Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.


