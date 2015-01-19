This is a new version of KNUX Expert Advisor. It works with ADX, CCI, RVI and WPR indicators.

The Strategy works with Martingale. The Martingale Base was coded by Matus German. It will works on all time frames.

To optimize one proceeds as follows:

Set only ADX Strategy to "true", the WPR-Strategy "false"; Optimize "Main signal" settings and ADX Strategy settings; ADX Strategy set to "false" and WPR-Strategy on "true"; Optimize "WPRSignal" Settings; Now, ADX Strategy and WPR Strategy set to "true" and lets Trade!!!



If you have a good set-file found, mail me and I gladly exchange with you set-Files.

If you know improvements, mail me and I'll try to fruition this.

If you find errors, mail me and I'll try to fix them.

FOR BACKTESTING YOU SHOULD HAVE A MODELLING QUALITY FROM 99.90% AND TEST IT ON EVERY TICK!!!







Strategy Tester Report

Knux_Martingale

XM.COM-Demo (Build 765)