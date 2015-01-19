CodeBaseSections
KNUX Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 4

KNUX- Logic by BroTrader2014 / Pure Martingale by Matus German
Ralf Broszeit
42943
(23)
This is a new version of KNUX Expert Advisor. It works with ADX, CCI, RVI and WPR indicators.

The Strategy works with Martingale. The Martingale Base was coded by Matus German. It will works on all time frames.

To optimize one proceeds as follows:

  1. Set only ADX Strategy to "true", the WPR-Strategy "false";
  2. Optimize "Main signal" settings and ADX Strategy settings;
  3. ADX Strategy set to "false" and WPR-Strategy on "true";
  4. Optimize "WPRSignal" Settings;
  5. Now, ADX Strategy and WPR Strategy set to "true" and lets Trade!!!

If you have a good set-file found, mail me and I gladly exchange with you set-Files.

If you know improvements, mail me and I'll try to fruition this.

If you find errors, mail me and I'll try to fix them.

FOR BACKTESTING YOU SHOULD HAVE A MODELLING QUALITY FROM 99.90% AND TEST IT ON EVERY TICK!!!

KNUX Martingale Expert Advisor MetaTrader 4

Strategy Tester Report
Knux_Martingale
XM.COM-Demo (Build 765)

SymbolEURJPY (Euro vs Japanise Yen)
Periode1 Minute (M1) 2013.01.01 22:00 - 2014.12.26 21:59 (2013.01.01 - 2014.10.01)
ModellJedes Ticksignal (präziseste Methode, die auf allen nächsten verfügbaren kleineren Zeitrahmen basiert)
ParameterMainSet="------ Main settings ------"; StopLoss=200; TakeProfit=8; MartingaleSet="------ Martingale settings ------"; lotsMultiplier=1.4; distanceMultiplier=1.4; Capital="=== Trade Lots Size ==="; ManualLots=0.1; AutoLot=true; Risk=15; MaxLot=100; MinLot=0.01; MainSignal="=== Main Signal Logic ==="; ADX_FilterPeriod=13; RVI_FilterPeriod=20; TimeShift=0; ADXSignal="=== ADX Signal Logic ==="; ADX_CrossPeriod=3; CCI_FilterPeriod=35; CCI_Level=175; WPRSignal="=== WPR Signal Logic ==="; WPR_Period=33; WPR_BuyRange=14; WPR_SellRange=14; WPR_ADXmaxLevel=21; WPR_ADXminLevel=5; Strategy_Mode="=== Strategy ==="; ADX_Strategy=true; WPR_Strategy=true; Times="=== Time Filters === "; TimeControl=false; TimeZone="Adjust ServerTimeZone if Required"; ServerTimeZone=1; TradingTimes="HourStopGMT > HourStartGMT"; HourStartGMT=7; HourStopGMT=22; DontTradeFriday="Dont Trade After FridayFinalHourGMT"; UseFridayFinalTradeTime=true; FridayFinalHourGMT=6; MenuSetting="------ Wiew settings ------"; showMenu=true; menuColor=Yellow; variablesColor=Red; font=10; Extras="=== Extra Settings ==="; MaxSlippage=3; Identification=35188; Auto_Ident=true;
Balken im Test742254Ticks modelliert51527826Modellierungsqualität99.90%
Fehler in Charts-Anpassung0
Ursprüngliche Einlage1000.00SpreadCurrent (37)
Gesamt netto Profit3101.41Brutto Profit6846.57Brutto Loss-3745.16
Profit Faktor1.83Erwartetes Ergebnis16.41
Drawdown absolut424.26Maximaler Drawdown1631.82 (43.54%)Relative Drawdown69.23% (1295.54)
Trades gesamt189Short Positionen (gewonnen %)80 (91.25%)Long Positionen (gewonnen %)109 (96.33%)
Profit Trades (% gesamt)178 (94.18%)Loss Trades (% gesamtl)11 (5.82%)
GrössterProfit Trade1503.49Loss Trade-802.48
DurchschnittProfit Trade38.46Loss Trade-340.47
Maximumaufeinanderfolgende Gewinne (Profit in Geld)72 (1983.42)Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Verlust in Geld)2 (-1207.56)
MaximalAufeinanderfolgender Profit (Anzahl der Gewinne)1983.42 (72)Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Anzahl der Verluste)-1207.56 (2)
Durchschnittaufeinanderfolgende Gewinne22aufeinanderfolgende Verluste2

 

