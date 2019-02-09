MetaTrader 5 now on BSE
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
Hi I am from India,
I am very happy to see this.
thanks @MetaQuotes Software Corp.,
Hi I am from India,
I am very happy to see this.
thanks @MetaQuotes Software Corp.,
do u know any mt5 broker here in india?
Discussion about the brokers are very limited to almost prohibited on the forum sorry.
Discussion about the brokers are very limited to almost prohibited on the forum sorry.
do u think indian brokers offer mt5 in coming months? just answer yes or no ,dont tell any broker name
do u think indian brokers offer mt5 in coming months? just answer yes or no ,dont tell any broker name
I do not know sorry (I am not from MetaQuotes).
But I know that MetaQuotes are promoting the brokers (sometimes) who are making the decision to use Metatrader 5 (example - this thread) so once new big broker will start to offer MT5 so we will know it from the thread on the forum (same with this thread).
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The popular multi-asset platform now supports demo access to Asia's oldest stock exchange. Open an account on the MetaQuotes-BSE server and start receiving quotes of BSE featured securities. Also, you can apply technical analysis tools and perform back-testing using the exchange's historical price data.
Established in 1875, BSE (formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.) is the oldest stock exchange in India and Asia. It is the world's 12th largest stock exchange with an overall market cap of more than $2 trillion as of July, 2017.
"We are pleased to announce the start of MetaTrader 5 integration with BSE," commented Manoj Choudhary, head of MetaQuotes' Middle East office. We are optimistic that brokerage houses associated with BSE will be able to offer their clients trading in Indian Markets through the #1 multi-asset platform."
Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange
Commenting on this development Mr. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of BSE said, "After the successful integration of currency segments with MetaTrader 5, we will be extremely happy and excited to integrate more BSE finance instruments with MetaTrader 5. I am sure this is an important and long-awaited development for the Indian community of traders and investors."
Download MetaTrader 5 and trade on BSE