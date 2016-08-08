problem with history center on MQL4 --> losing data for 4 days
'"download GU pair" means - place it on MT4 chart? or export the data?
If on the chart so this is my example:
- open History Center (Tools - History Center);
- find GBPUSD for example:
- double mouse click on all the timeframes there for this pair (1 Minute, 5 Minute, and so on), the data will be downloaded from the server to the History Center:
- open GBPUSD chart, M1 timeframe, right mouse click on the chart and select "Refresh", M5 chart and Refresh, and so on up to MN timeframe. And the data from History Center will be loaded to the chart (for backtesting or for trading), and you can see it:
thank you for the fast response
i did the 1st until 3rd step
but i forget to refresh the chart
i thought i'll refreshed by it self while i change the time frame
so the last step fix my problem
thank you Sergey Golubev
happy trading everyone
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hi guys
I have problem on getting historical data on a period of time
I tried to download GU pair on history center
but after download completed, it definitely losing data for about 4 days period
the data jumped from 2016/07/30 00:00 to 2016/08/05 02:00
so because the price data history did not complete, It can't make week open price
because the open price on Monday 2016/08/01 was not known
is there any way to solve this ?
thank you