how to set moving average apply to ""PREVIOUS INDICATOR'S DATA"" in MT4

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how to set moving average apply to ""PREVIOUS INDICATOR'S DATA"" in MT4

cnnot find in mt4 ..please help me

 

 

 

 

 

 

1. Attach your first indicator to the chart to separate window, for example - Stochastics:


2. Find Moving Averages indicator in Navigator and move this indicator by mouse to the separate window of the chart (it will be the second indicator on that separate chart as Stochastic indicator alrady exists there)


3. And you will see 2 indicators in one separate window:


 

Is there a way to get this "smoothed" data (the resulting new MA) directly by an EA iCustom?

I couldn´t find a way to assign this new data (using iCustom for example) as you did manually in 2.

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