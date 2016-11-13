time axis not showing correctlt

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I am using MT4 with a certain broker for trading. I note that at end of the trading week, the chart stopped at 21.00 hour. Please see chart

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCAD, M5, 2016.11.13

IGO Global Limited, MetaTrader 4, Real

USDCAD, M5, 2016.11.13, IGO Global Limited, MetaTrader 4, Real


whereas the similar chart in MT5 ended at 24.00; and there were more candles between 21.00 and 24.00 which the above chart does not include. Please guide me how to adjust MT4 time axis
 
Every broker is having his own time (their server time) so the time on the price chart is depended on that.

There are some indicators (tools) to check the broker time, GMT time and our local time and place this info on the chart.

Because we are living based on our local time, we are watching/trading the forex news based on GMT time, and we are trading using broker time.
:)
 

Just some tools:

Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Indicator shows a different Forex sessions, market hours of the exchanges and user defined time lines.

Brother2 is the separate indicator for each currency pair and each forex broker - indicator for MetaTrader 4

You have many informations about the MARKET and CURRENCY in ONE SUBWINDOW

Time indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Time indicator displays a broker time and local computer time on the chart. The display can be zoomed using the ZoomLevel setting and can also be horizontally repositioned using the DistanceFromTopLeft setting.

 

Thanks Sergey. Most helpful information.

How can the "Time Indicator" be loaded into MT4 and opened from the MT4 trading platform?

 

Download indicator from the link above, open Metatrader - in menu 'Open data Folder', find indicators folder and place indicator there. Restart metatrader or compile indicator in MetaEditor. After that - open the chart, find the indicator in Navigator windows on the left size of Metatrader, right mouse click on the indicator and attach it to the chart.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to install indicators & EA

Simon Gniadkowski, 2014.02.05 12:18

Open your MT4 terminal, click File>Open Data Folder this is where you need to place your Indicators EAs and scripts, in this folder structure inside MQL4\Indicators MQL4\Experts and MQL4\Scripts

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.28 12:11

Very useful article

Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher


MetaTarder 4 build 600 features the new structure and location of the client terminal files. Now, MQL4 applications are placed in separate directories according to the program type (Expert Advisors, indicators or scripts). In most cases, the terminal data is now stored in a special data folder separated from the terminal installation location. In this article, we will describe in details how data is transferred, as well as the reasons for introducing the new storage system.



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