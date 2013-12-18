CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Time indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
75757
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Time indicator displays a broker time and local computer time on the chart. The display can be zoomed using the ZoomLevel setting and can also be horizontally repositioned using the DistanceFromTopLeft setting.

Settings example:

Display example:

OBJ_EDIT_Example OBJ_EDIT_Example

Example of working with OBJ_EDIT graphic object.

Weekly and Monthly Pivot Weekly and Monthly Pivot

Weekly and Monthly Pivot shows resistance and support lines of pivots using classic formula

ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library

ALGLIB math function library (v. 3.5.0) ported to MQL4.

Value Chart Deluxe Edition Value Chart Deluxe Edition

Value Chart as developed by David Stendhal. Value Chart was designed to show the valuation of the market.