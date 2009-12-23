Watch how to download trading robots for free
Brother2 is the separate indicator for each currency pair and each forex broker - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 31256
You have many informations about the MARKET and CURRENCY in ONE SUBWINDOW
Recommendations:
- Every currency pair and every BROKER
- You don't need change anything I think
I have also added the template to take nice effect for this indicator - brother2.tpl (brother2.zip file - unzip it to {drive letter}:\Program files\{Meta trader folder}\templates)
SuperMultiChart
The universal multi-chart of the currencies, with the changed list of currencies, a range of display, the period and position in a window.Expertoscope
It saves the current expert parameters for all the experts attached to charts.
Осцилятор на упрощённом алгоритме перцептрона
Две версии индикатора на упрощённом алгоритме перцептронаNettoTrading
The script allows to use MetaTrader4 as netting platform. It has some advantages compared with MetaTrader5.