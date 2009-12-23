CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Brother2 is the separate indicator for each currency pair and each forex broker - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Piotr
Views:
31256
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Brother2.mq4 (17.27 KB) view
brother2.zip (1.95 KB)
Download as ZIP
Author:

Me

You have many informations about the MARKET and CURRENCY in ONE SUBWINDOW



Recommendations:

  • Every currency pair and every BROKER
  • You don't need change anything I think

I have also added the template to take nice effect for this indicator - brother2.tpl (brother2.zip file - unzip it to {drive letter}:\Program files\{Meta trader folder}\templates)

