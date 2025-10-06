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Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and GOLD: U.S. Consumer Price Index
2018-06-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news events
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by by U.S. Consumer Price Index news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5 and MT4:
USD/JPY: daily bullish breakout; possible weekly reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily ranging near and above bullish reversal area; 6,446 and 4,629 are the keys (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicator:
Dax Index - daily bullish ranging; 12,948 support is the key (based on the article)
Weekly price is breaking Ichimoku cloud to below: the price is testing 11,730 support level for the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2018-06-14 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rate and range price movement
2018-06-14 12:45 GMT | [EUR - ECB Interest Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - ECB Interest Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB Interest Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD - daily bearish breakdown; weekly bearish reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dollar Index (based on the article)
Dollar Index - "The US Dollar regained upward momentum last week, as expected. The currency emerged from a week loaded with high profile event risk with the strongest advance since late April. A hawkish monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve and a decidedly dovish one from the ECB did most of the work. The latter sank the EUR/USD exchange rate, which echoed as broader strength for the US unit. The docket thins out in the week ahead, with Friday’s release of June PMI surveys amounting to the only truly eye-catching bit of economic data. That puts the spotlight on a generous offering of commentary from Federal Reserve officials. A firmly hawkish narrative that reinforces the message from last week’s FOMC meeting might help reinforce an upside bias."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)
AUD/USD - "The Australian Dollar faces a lack of major, first-tier domestic economic data in the coming week and, given that last week’s full calendar saw AUD/USD appreciably lower, it might be reasonable to assume that a sparser calendar might bring some reprieve. The coming week won’t bring anything of comparable importance to the data table. Investors will get a look at the minutes of the last RBA policy meeting but, given that Lowe has already spoken since, these seem unlikely to add much to what’s already known –that the record low, 1.50% Official Cash Rate won’t be going anywhere soon."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Yuan (based on the article)
USD/CNH - "This week, the USD/CNH broke above a long-term downtrend held since the mid of 2017, indicating a reversal in a longer time frame; the Yuan also lost against the EUR, JPY, GBP and CHF. Looking forward, the USD/CNH will likely continue the bullish trend (bearish for the Yuan); volatility in the pair is expected to elevate as the US and China have resumed tariff battles despite of rounds of negotiations. In the near term, volatility in the USD/CNH could rise amid the resumed US-China trade war. Despite of rounds of negotiations between senior U.S. and Chinese government officials over the past few weeks, the two parties failed to reach a consensus. On June 15, the U.S. issued the final list of approximately $50 billion Chinese imports that will be placed with a 25% tariff. A major focus is on “Made in China 2025” policy related products."
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After