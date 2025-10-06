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EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: United States Producer Price Index and range price movement
2018-04-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2018-04-11 02:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/CNH M15: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and USD/CAD: United States Consumer Price Index
2018-04-11 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
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Dollar Index M1: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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NZD/USD M1: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: rally within the daily bearish (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Crypto News - A Bullish Sign Returns For Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with standard indicator of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:
EUR/USD - life inside a range (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dollar Index (based on the article)
Dollar Index - "Next week’s economic calendar is noticeably light on US issues. The lone high-impact report that we receive is on Monday morning ahead of the US equity open, and this is the release of retail sales numbers for the month of March. This could certainly help to evoke some near-term volatility in the Greenback, as this is the first look we get at consumer behavior for the most recently completed month; but it’s unlikely to carry enough force to alter the longer-term or bigger picture move. The big question around that release is whether it can help the Dollar firm long enough for resistance to come into play, at which point the bigger-picture down-trend becomes attractive again for continuation."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "UK trade weighted Sterling continued its upturn and traded back at highs last seen just after the Brexit vote in June 2016. The upturn was helped by a weaker EUR and to a lesser extent USD with the former impacted by ongoing low inflation in the single market while US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric over potential action in Syria weighed on the greenback. Ahead the monthly look at UK wages, jobs and inflation will once again be closely followed with expectations that real UK wages may turn positive, with higher weekly average earnings driving the move."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)
AUD/USD - "The Australian Dollar showed little reaction to a broadly stronger set of Chinese trader figures Friday, perhaps because the ongoing tariff spat between Washington and Beijing has rendered them less useful as a likely gauge to the future. However, that trade dispute with the US could see these data series weaken into the next quarter, absent a resolution which seems elusive at present. It is notable that China’s trade surplus with the US increased by 19.4%."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.