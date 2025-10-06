Press review - page 603

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EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: United States Producer Price Index and range price movement 

2018-04-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]

  • past data is 0.2%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.

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From official report :

  • "The Producer Price Index for final demand advanced 0.3 percent in March, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices rose 0.2 percent in February and 0.4 percent in January. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index increased 3.0 percent for the 12 months ended in March."
  • "In March, 70 percent of the rise in the final demand index is attributable to a 0.3-percent advance in prices for final demand services. The index for final demand goods also climbed 0.3 percent."

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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news event 


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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

Producer Price Index News Release summary
Producer Price Index News Release summary
  • www.bls.gov
Month Total final demand Final demand less foods, energy, and trade Final demand goods Final demand services Change in final demand from 12 months ago (unadj.) Change in final demand less foods, energy, and trade from 12 mo. ago (unadj.) Total Foods Energy Less foods and energy Total Trade Transportation and warehousing Other Month...
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index and range price movement 

2018-04-11 02:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]

  • past data is 2.9%
  • forecast data is 2.6%
  • actual data is 2.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From rttnews article :

  • "Consumer prices in China were up just 2.1 percent on year in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday."
  • "The bureau also said that producer prices gained an annual 3.1 percent - also shy of forecasts for 3.3 percent and down from 3.7 percent in the previous month."

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USD/CNH M15: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index news event 

USDCNH chart by Metatrader 5

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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar IndexNZD/USD and USD/CAD: United States Consumer Price Index

2018-04-11 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.2%
  • forecast data is 0.0%
  • actual data is -0.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) decreased 0.1 percent inMarch on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.2 percent in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 2.4 percent before seasonal adjustment."

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Dollar Index M1: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events

Dollar Index chart by MT5

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NZD/USD M1: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events

NZDUSD chart by MT5

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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events

USDCAD chart by MT5

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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: rally within the daily bearish (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD chart by MT5

  • "Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 72.0% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.57 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.3% lower than yesterday and 4.0% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.9% higher than yesterday and 7.4% higher from last week."
  • "We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Bitcoin price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 

Crypto News - A Bullish Sign Returns For Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD chart by MT5

  • "Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and EOS have been on fire lately. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin is up 21.80%, Ethereum is up 39.36%, Ripple is up 40.89% and EOS 51.84%."
  • Some cryptocurrency experts aren’t surprised by the renewed interest in cryptocurrencies. Matthew Spoke, CEO of AION and Founding Board Member of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance is one of them. “The fundamentals have not changed,” says Spoke. “A large portion of the crypto market value is reflective of the real innovations happening around the world. Although investor confidence will sometimes falter, long term growth across the market will continue if you zoom out far enough. I’m very bullish for 2018.”

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Chart was made on MT5 with standard indicator of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:

Bitcoin May Reverse Higher Despite Sentiment
Bitcoin May Reverse Higher Despite Sentiment
  • Dylan Jusino
  • www.dailyfx.com
Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 72.0% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.57 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.3% lower than yesterday and 4.0% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.9% higher than yesterday and 7.4% higher from last week. We typically take a...
 

EUR/USD - life inside a range (based on the article)

EURUSD chart by MT5

  • "Heading into last week the euro was set up to rally from a confluence of support, but the power at which it did so was uninspiring. While the 2008 trend-line in the mid-12400s was targeted, it was hardly surprising to see momentum stall as the range since January persists. Life inside a range can be difficult, which is why from a tactical standpoint we continue to look to fading price at the perimeter and avoid new entries altogether in the middle. This will be a theme we continue to abide by until market conditions change."
  • "The good news is market conditions will change. When they are ready, some patience may be required. But with the trading range for the past three months ranking as one of the tightest in the euro’s existence, something has to give likely sooner rather than later. "
  • "From a tactical standpoint this coming week, we’ll look to those perimeter levels and how the market responds to any touches. A bullish or bearish reversal will have attention on trades back towards the other side of the range, while clean breaks will be our cue to abandon a fade-trade mentality and look for momentum to finally pick up."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

EUR/USD Weekly Technical Forecast: When Will the Euro Break its Range?
EUR/USD Weekly Technical Forecast: When Will the Euro Break its Range?
  • Paul Robinson
  • www.dailyfx.com
from a confluence of support, but the power at which it did so was uninspiring. While the 2008 trend-line in the mid-12400s was targeted, it was hardly surprising to see momentum stall as the range since January persists. Life inside a range can be difficult, which is why from a tactical standpoint we continue to look to fading price at the...
 

Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dollar Index (based on the article)

Dollar Index chart by Metatrader 5

Dollar Index - "Next week’s economic calendar is noticeably light on US issues. The lone high-impact report that we receive is on Monday morning ahead of the US equity open, and this is the release of retail sales numbers for the month of March. This could certainly help to evoke some near-term volatility in the Greenback, as this is the first look we get at consumer behavior for the most recently completed month; but it’s unlikely to carry enough force to alter the longer-term or bigger picture move. The big question around that release is whether it can help the Dollar firm long enough for resistance to come into play, at which point the bigger-picture down-trend becomes attractive again for continuation."

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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.

US Dollar Range Continues as Inflation Prints at One-Year Highs
US Dollar Range Continues as Inflation Prints at One-Year Highs
  • James Stanley
  • www.dailyfx.com
. This was the same zone that held the lows in the Greenback for the first few weeks of March, and this led into a corrective move as prices moved back towards the 90.00 level. The net of this week’s . That report showed strength in inflation as both headline and core CPI came-out at one-year-highs, and both data points were above the Fed’s 2...
 

Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)

GBPUSD chart by Metatrader 5

GBP/USD"UK trade weighted Sterling continued its upturn and traded back at highs last seen just after the Brexit vote in June 2016. The upturn was helped by a weaker EUR and to a lesser extent USD with the former impacted by ongoing low inflation in the single market while US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric over potential action in Syria weighed on the greenback. Ahead the monthly look at UK wages, jobs and inflation will once again be closely followed with expectations that real UK wages may turn positive, with higher weekly average earnings driving the move."

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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.

GBP: Heavyweight UK Data Will Steer Sterling Next Week
GBP: Heavyweight UK Data Will Steer Sterling Next Week
  • Nick Cawley
  • www.dailyfx.com
positive week with GBP making gains against most other currency pairs. Despite a lack of any hard data, EURGBP trades at levels last seen in May 2017, while GBPUSD trades at a ten-week high around 1.4300. While GBP may make further gains, we remain neutral ahead of closely watched UK jobs, inflation and wages data that will provide further...
 
There is a bug in mql5 site,I can not see my messages like I used to.
 

Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)

AUDUSD chart by Metatrader 5

AUD/USD"The Australian Dollar showed little reaction to a broadly stronger set of Chinese trader figures Friday, perhaps because the ongoing tariff spat between Washington and Beijing has rendered them less useful as a likely gauge to the future. However, that trade dispute with the US could see these data series weaken into the next quarter, absent a resolution which seems elusive at present. It is notable that China’s trade surplus with the US increased by 19.4%."

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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.

Australian Dollar Rides Out Broadly Stronger China Trade Data
Australian Dollar Rides Out Broadly Stronger China Trade Data
  • David Cottle
  • www.dailyfx.com
The Australian Dollar showed little reaction to a broadly stronger set of Chinese trader figures Friday, perhaps because the ongoing tariff spat between Washington and Beijing has rendered them less useful as a likely gauge to the future. The overall trade balance for the first quarter came in at CNY326.18 billion (US$51.9 billion), hugely...
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