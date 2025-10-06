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Trading News Events: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (based on article)
Updates to the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may curb the recent weakness in EUR/USD as the growth rate is anticipated to slow to an annualized 2.0% from 2.9%.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Bear in mind, market participants may put greater emphasis on the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, as the reading is projected to increase 2.6% during the first three-months of 2018, which would mark the fastest pace of growth since 2007. Signs of heightening price pressures may ultimately trigger a bullish reaction in the U.S. dollar as it puts pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to extend the hiking-cycle.
However, a series of below-forecast data prints may sap the appeal of the greenback, and EUR/USD may stage a near-term rebound as market participants scale back bets for four Fed rate-hikes in 2018.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Near-term outlook for EUR/USD remains tilted to the downside as it extends the series of lower highs & lows from the previous week, with the pair clearing the March-low (1.2155).
- Close below 1.2130 (50% retracement) raises the risk for a move towards 1.1960 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1970 (23.% expansion), with the next region of interest coming in around 1.1810 (61.8% retracement) followed by the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1670 (78.6% expansion) to 1.1680 (50% retracement).
- Keep a close eye on the RSI as it approaches oversold territory, with move below 30 raising the risk for a further decline in the exchange rate as the bearish momentum gathers pace.
EURUSD Daily
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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EUR/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2018-04-26 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD M15: range price movement by New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crypto News - Bitcoin: bouncing near bullish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is bouncing from Senkou Span line and from 9,759 resistance level to below for the daily bearish trend to be resumed, otherwise - the bullish reversal will be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD - daily price is testing 200-SMA for the bearish reversal to be started (based on the article)
Daily price broke 55-SMA to below for the ranging market condition: the price is testing 200-SMA for the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Dow Jones Industrial Average - daily bearish to be started; weekly ranging near bearish reversal (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Apple - daily reversal to be started (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ANZ Business Confidence and range price movement
2018-04-30 02:00 GMT | [NZD - ANZ Business Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers.
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From forexlive article :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Employment Change and range price movement
2018-05-01 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people.
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From businessinsider article :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post together with the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2018-05-02 02:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH M15: range price movement by Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bearish breakdown; daily bullish ranging near bearish reversal
2017-05-02 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 6.2 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: bearish breakdown. The price is testing support level at 72.37 to below for the bearish breakdown to be continuing.
If the price breaks 72.90 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the bullish reversal will be started.
If the price breaks 72.37 support level to below on M5 close bar so the bearish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: correction to breakdown. Daily price is breaking 72.73 support level to below for the secondary correction to be continuing. By the way, the daily bearish reversal level is 66.68 so if the price breaks this level to below on close daily bar - the bearish reversal will be started, otherwise - strong bullish or the ranging bullish market codnition.
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Chart #1.
The chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Chart #2.
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase: