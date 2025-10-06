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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Retail Sales and range price movement
2018-05-20 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Dollar Index - strong daily bullish to be continuing (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
More about BrainTrading:
Crypto News - Bitcoin daily: ranging for direction; 7,924 is the key (based on the article)
Cryptocurrencies are trending lower for a second straight day, as sentiment was damped by some dismal predictions regarding the future for the top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/JPY - daily bullish; 111.39 resistance is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2018-05-23 09:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by U.K. Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD - global bearish reversal; 1.1554 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2018-05-23 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From rttnews article :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crypto News - Bitcoin price on daily bearish; 7,265 is the key (based on the article)
Bitcoin daily price was bounced from Senkou Span lines/Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish trend to be started. The price is testing support level at 7,265 for the bearish trend to be continuing.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
EUR/USD - weekly ranging near 200-SMA bearish reversal (based on the article)
Weekly price broke 55-SMA to below for the ranging market condition: the price is testing 200-SMA for the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dollar Index (based on the article)
Dollar Index - "The US Dollar continued to push higher last week, hitting a six-month high against an average of its major counterparts. The release of minutes from the May 2 FOMC meeting inspired a pullback. The document did not advance the case for further steepening of the expected rate hike path. Markets took that as reason enough for a correction, but this proved to be short-lived. Top-tier economic data returns in the week ahead. The Fed’s favored PCE inflation gauge is expected to see on-year price growth holding at the target 2 percent for the second consecutive month while official labor-market statistics show job creation narrowly accelerated in May. On balance, such outcomes are likely to keep rate hike bets at status quo, neither advancing the cautiously hawkish narrative nor derailing it."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.