iBBFill - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator plots the Bollinger Bands ®, filled with different colors depending on the trend direction.
If the price crosses the upper bound (upward trend), the Bollinger Bands fills with blue color, if it crosses the lower bound (downward trend), the Bands filled with pink color.
If the price crosses the middle line, it's considered as a flat, and the Bands filled with grey color.
Input parameters:
- BBPeriod - Bollinger Bands period;
- BBDeviation - Bollinger Bands width (in deviations);
- BBPrice - Bollinger Bands applied price.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/98
