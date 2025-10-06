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Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GOLD (based on the article)
XAU/USD - "Gold prices are taking a hit as we move towards the close of this week, currently down -1.89% so far on the day and -2.35% from the high set just ahead of yesterday’s ECB rate decision. While Gold prices held support fairly well through the Fed’s rate hike on Wednesday, the ECB meeting the following morning produced considerable US Dollar strength as the ECB announced stimulus-taper in a very dovish manner. As rate expectations out of Europe fell, the Dollar ran-higher and this provided a bit of pressure to Gold prices through the latter-portion of Thursday trade. It was shortly after the US open this morning that the selling really got underway, however, and Gold fell down to a fresh 2018 low, finding a bit of support just north of $1,275."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Crude Oil (based on the article)
Crude Oil - "OPEC’s 174th ordinary meeting is set to take place on June 22nd with the JMMC scheduled to meet the day before, while OPEC/non-OPEC ministers are due to meet on the 23rd. As we head to the meeting, expectations are for a relaxing of the current oil supply quota’s, which has been increasingly suggested by oil kingpins Saudi Arabia and Russia that the supply switch has been turned on. Both Saudi Arabia and Russia look to maintain market stability amid possible supply shocks from rapidly declining production from Venezuela and potential production losses from Iran (following US withdrawal from nuclear deal), while demand growth remains robust as evidenced by reports from the EIA, IEA and OPEC. Additionally, compliance among OPEC members is over 160%, largely due to declining Venezuelan production."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dax Index (based on the article)
Dax Index - "On Thursday, the ECB sent the euro tumbling and DAX sharply higher with their cautious stance towards removal of stimulus. With a dovish central bank Euro-zone stocks saw significant bids across the board. Looking ahead to next week, Draghi will be speaking on Monday-Wednesday, but with the ECB just behind us his words may mean little to markets. The ECB-fueled rally pushed the DAX up to a trend-line running down off the record high and near the May peak. This may keep momentum capped in the near-term, with choppy trading to develop as the market digests Thursday’s move. The most substantial form of support can be found via the trend-line rising up from the March low."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Facebook share - daily bullish breakout (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicator:
Dollar Index - weekly ranging near bullish reversal; 95.14 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily bearish ranging, 6,826/6,131 are the key (based on the article)
Daily price is located below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart: the price is on ranging within 6,826/6,131 support/resistance levels for the bearish trend to be continuing or to the secondary rally to be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2018-06-20 23:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crude Oil - daily ranging inside Ichimoku cloud for direction (based on the article)
Daily price broke the first Senkou Span line of Ichimoku cloud for the ranging market condition: the price is ranging within 77.05 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed and 72.44 support level for the daily bearish reversal.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD - daily bearish ranging within 1.1851/1.1507 waiting for direction (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily bearish breakdown; 6,022 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: