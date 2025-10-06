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NZD/USD - daily primary bearish; 0.6825 is the key for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Dollar Index Intra-Day Fundamentals: FOMC Member Bostic Speech and range price movement
2018-06-26 18:00 GMT | [USD - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks]
[USD - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks] = Speech at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, in Alabama.
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From forexlive article :
Meanwhile, while on the topic of auto tariffs, the major automotive trade group says that:
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by FOMC Member Bostic Speech news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/JPY - daily ranging near bearish rebersal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Dow Jones Industrial Average - daily bearish reversal (based on the article)
D1 price broke 200 SMA to below for the bearish reversal to be started. The 55 SMA was not yet crossed with 200 SMA to below on close daily bar so the price may be bounced back to the bullish area soon.
Strategy: waiting for 55 SMA/200 SMA cross on daily chart together with 23,516 monthly last low as a support level for the final bearish daily reversal.
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Rate Statement, Official Cash Rate and range price movement
2018-06-27 22:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Official Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and GOLD: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2018-06-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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GBP/USD M15: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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XAU/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Wondering! the time on economic calender is eastern standard time??
depends on which calendar.
if it is calendar on website (for example this mql5 calendar https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar ) so you can change the time to yours.
if it is the calendar which you see on Metatrader and on the charts of Metatrader so it is the time of the broker's server which is the time of the chart/price in Metatrader.
USD/CAD - daily correction (based on the article)
Daily price is located above 55 SMA/200 SMA reversal levels in the primary bullish area of the chart: the price was bounced from 1.3364 resistance level to below for the possible correction to be stated.
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators: