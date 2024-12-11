Forecast and levels for CAD - page 8
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.11 17:23
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and USD/CAD: United States Consumer Price Index
2018-04-11 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M1: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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NZD/USD M1: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.20 16:23
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2018-04-20 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Consumer Price Index news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.04 14:54
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, AUD/USD and USD/CAD: Non-Farm Payrolls
2018-05-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] =Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.11 09:24Canadian Dollar Rate Forecast (based on the article)
Daily price is inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging market condition waiting for direction; the price is testing support level at 1.2742 to below for the daily bearish reversal to be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.30 06:57
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CAD and GOLD: CB Consumer Confidence
2018-05-29 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M15: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/CAD M30: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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XAU/USD M15: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.30 16:24
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Overnight Rate, BoC Rate Statement and range price movement
2018-05-30 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M1: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forecast and levels for EURO
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.13 21:04
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, EUR/USD and USD/CAD: Fed Funds Rate
2018-06-19 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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Dollar Index M15: range price movement by Fed Funds Rate news event
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EUR/USD M15: range price movement by Fed Funds Rate news event
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USD/CAD M15: range price movement by Fed Funds Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5 and MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.29 12:50
USD/CAD - daily correction (based on the article)
Daily price is located above 55 SMA/200 SMA reversal levels in the primary bullish area of the chart: the price was bounced from 1.3364 resistance level to below for the possible correction to be stated.
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.11 20:17
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2018-07-11 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.21 17:21
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Crude Oil (based on the article)
Crude Oil - "Crude opened the first day of trading last week with a sharp drop below $68/bbl only to seemingly find price and buyer support near $67/bbl. While the outlook appeared concerning with trade war headlines dominating terminals, news broke that Saudi Arabia, who previously increased supply to reduce price pressure for oil product users may not pump so much after all. The news that new Saudi and OPEC oil may not be flood the market helped to foster an apparent turnaround. WTI popped back above the 50-DMA on the news, which provides hope for the beleaguered Bulls. Another key development last week was the narrowed spread between front-month Brent and WTI, which had been near historic highs earlier this year with a compliant OPEC and a drill and pump-happy United States. Another factor that crude oil has been susceptible to alongside other assets is risk sentiment. While risk sentiment (basically, emotions and outlooks of traders and investors) are very volatile, they are a key driver of price action and the jump in risk aversion aligned with the drop in price on Monday."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.