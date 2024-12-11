Forecast and levels for CAD - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.12 10:13
USD/CAD and Brent Crude Oil - USD/CAD for the bullish continuation with Brent Crude Oil for the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud for the bullish market condition with the ranging within the narrow support/resistance levels:
There is good correlation with Brent Crude Oil chart so if USD/CAD is continuing with the bullish trend so we may see Brent Oil daily price to be reversed to the primary bearish condition.
============
This technical analysis was provided with the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.29 07:07
Weekly USD/CAD Outlook: 2017, May 28 - June 04 (based on the article)
The Canadian posted gains for a second straight week, as USD/CAD lost 80 points. The pair closed the week at 1.3440. This week’s key event is GDP.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.02 15:00
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and USD/CAD: Non-Farm Employment Change
2017-06-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Payrolls]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Payrolls] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report:
==========
EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
==========
NZD/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
==========
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
==========
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.09 15:12
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2017-06-09 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From winnipegfreepress article:
==========
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.23 14:47
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2017-06-23 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Official Cash Rate] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada's Consumer Price Index news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.27 19:17
USD/CAD: 1.3190 is the key; Brent Crude Oil: 44.34 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is below ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart for the ranging within the following s/r levels:
The USD/CAD price is testing 1.3190 to below (and Brent Crude Oil daily price is testing 44.34) so the bearish trend will be resumed.
USDCAD Monthly and Weekly S&R
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.30 14:52
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2017-06-30 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada's Gross Domestic Product news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.02 18:14
Weekly USD/CAD Outlook: 2017, July 02 - July 09 (based on the article)
The Canadian dollar sparkled last week, as USD/CAD plunged 300 points. The pair closed at 1.2946, its lowest weekly close since August 2016. This week’s key event is Employment Change.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.08 16:58
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for USD/CAD (based on the article)
USD/CAD - "There has been plenty of disagreement among analysts over whether the Bank of Canada will increase its overnight rate to 0.75% from 0.5% on July 12. As I reported here, a rate rise was once seen as almost certain after hawkish comments by BoC Governor Stephen Poloz but doubts then set in. Moreover, there was a rise of 45,300 in employment, well above the expected 10,000 though below the previous 54,500 increase. The reaction in the Canadian Dollar was a sharp rise against its US counterpart as traders argued that the economy – or at least the labor market – is clearly now strong enough to withstand a quarter-point rate hike."