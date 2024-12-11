Forecast and levels for CAD - page 11

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.08.30 15:58

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

2019-08-30 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.2%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product was up for the fourth consecutive month in June, rising 0.2%. Growth in 17 of 20 industrial sectors more than compensated for a decline in manufacturing."
  • "Goods-producing industries declined 0.2% as a result of lower manufacturing, largely offsetting the growth in May. Services-producing industries were up 0.3%."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.04 15:27

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Trade Balance and range price movement 

2019-09-04 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is -0.1B
  • forecast data is 0.2B
  • actual data is -1.1B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

==========

From official report :

  • "After a strong decline in imports and exports in June, imports rose 1.2% in July, while exports fell 0.9%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade balance with the world went from an essentially balanced position in June (slight deficit of $55 million) to a $1.1 billion deficit in July."
  • "The slight trade deficit in June, which was originally reported as a $136 million surplus, remains within the typical margins for revisions to the trade balance in subsequent months."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Trade Balance news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Trade Balance news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.19 12:15

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/JPY and USD/CNHFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2019-09-18 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 2.25%
  • forecast data is 2.00%
  • actual data is 2.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

==========

From official report :

  • "Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 1-3/4 to 2 percent. This action supports the Committee's view that sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective are the most likely outcomes, but uncertainties about this outlook remain. As the Committee contemplates the future path of the target range for the federal funds rate, it will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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USD/JPY: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

SD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.04 15:10

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CAD and USD/CNH: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2019-10-04 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 168K
  • forecast data is 145K
  • actual data is 136K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "The unemployment rate declined to 3.5 percent in September, and total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 136,000, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment in health care and in professional and business services continued to trend up."

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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.11 17:02

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2019-10-11 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 81.1K
  • forecast data is 11.2K
  • actual data is 53.7K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "Employment rose by 54,000 in September, driven by gains in full-time work. The unemployment rate declined 0.2 percentage points to 5.5%. In the third quarter, employment increased by 111,000, or 0.6%, similar to the 0.7% growth rate observed in the second quarter. On a year-over-year basis, employment grew by 456,000, or 2.4%. Over the same period, total hours worked were up 1.3%."

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

SD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


 

Identified Trend Channels

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.22 14:45

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Retail Sales and range price movement 

2019-10-22 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is -0.1%
  • actual data is -0.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

==========

From official report :

  • "Sales in the retail trade sector edged down 0.1% in August to $51.5 billion. Sales were down in six subsectors, representing 51% of retail trade. After removing the effects of price changes, retail sales in volume terms increased 0.2%."

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.30 16:08

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BOC Rate Statement

2019-10-30 14:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 1.75%
  • forecast data is 1.75%
  • actual data is 1.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Bank of Canada today maintained its target for the overnight rate at 1 ¾ percent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 2 percent and the deposit rate is 1 ½ percent."

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.01 07:39

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

2019-10-31 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.0%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product edged up 0.1% in August, following no change in July. Goods-producing industries were up 0.2% after two months of declines, led by a rebound in manufacturing, while services-producing industries edged up 0.1%. Overall, there were gains in 14 out of 20 industrial sectors."
  • "On a three-month rolling average basis, real gross domestic product rose 0.5% in August, compared with a 0.8% increase in July."

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.05 18:43

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dollar Index (DXY): ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

2019-11-05 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 52.6
  • forecast data is 53.5
  • actual data is 54.7 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "The report was issued today by Anthony Nieves, CPSM, C.P.M., A.P.P., CFPM, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee: "The NMI® registered 54.7 percent, which is 2.1 percentage points above the September reading of 52.6 percent. This represents continued growth in the non-manufacturing sector, at a faster rate. The Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index increased to 57 percent, 1.8 percentage points higher than the September reading of 55.2 percent, reflecting growth for the 123rd consecutive month. The New Orders Index registered 55.6 percent; 1.9 percentage points higher than the reading of 53.7 percent in September. The Employment Index increased 3.3 percentage points in October to 53.7 percent from the September reading of 50.4 percent. The Prices Index decreased 3.4 percentage points from the September reading of 60 percent to 56.6 percent, indicating that prices increased in October for the 29th consecutive month. According to the NMI®, 13 non-manufacturing industries reported growth. The non-manufacturing sector had an uptick in growth after reflecting a pullback in September. The respondents continue to be concerned about tariffs, labor resources and the geopolitical climate."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

==========

XAU/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

XAU/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

==========

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


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