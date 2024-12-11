Forecast and levels for CAD - page 11
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.08.30 15:58
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2019-08-30 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.04 15:27
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Trade Balance and range price movement
2019-09-04 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Trade Balance news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.19 12:15
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/JPY and USD/CNH: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2019-09-18 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.04 15:10
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CAD and USD/CNH: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2019-10-04 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.11 17:02
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2019-10-11 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Identified Trend Channels
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.22 14:45
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Retail Sales and range price movement
2019-10-22 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.30 16:08
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BOC Rate Statement
2019-10-30 14:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.01 07:39
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2019-10-31 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.05 18:43
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dollar Index (DXY): ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
2019-11-05 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
==========
XAU/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: