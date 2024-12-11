Forecast and levels for CAD - page 7

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.19 16:06

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY and USD/CAD: Residential Building Permits

2017-12-19 13:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]

  • past data is 1.32M
  • forecast data is 1.27M
  • actual data 1.30M according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.

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From wsj article :

  • "Housing starts rose 3.3% in November from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.297 million, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. Residential building permits, which can signal how much construction is in the pipeline, fell 1.4% to an annual pace of 1.298 million last month."
  • "Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 3.1% decrease for starts and a 2.3% decline for permits."

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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events


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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events


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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.17 16:45

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsBank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement 

2018-01-17 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 1.00%
  • forecast data is 1.25%
  • actual data is 1.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

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From official report :

  • "The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate to 1 1/4 per cent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 1 1/2 per cent and the deposit rate is 1 per cent. Recent data have been strong, inflation is close to target, and the economy is operating roughly at capacity. However, uncertainty surrounding the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is clouding the economic outlook."
  • "While the economic outlook is expected to warrant higher interest rates over time, some continued monetary policy accommodation will likely be needed to keep the economy operating close to potential and inflation on target. Governing Council will remain cautious in considering future policy adjustments, guided by incoming data in assessing the economy’s sensitivity to interest rates, the evolution of economic capacity, and the dynamics of both wage growth and inflation."

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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision news event 


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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.26 15:17

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/CAD and Brent Crude Oil: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 

2018-01-26 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]

  • past data is 3.2%
  • forecast data is 3.0%
  • actual data is 2.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the third quarter, real GDP increased 3.2 percent."

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GBP/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)  news events


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USD/CAD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)  news events


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Brent Crude Oil M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)  news events


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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.02 14:45

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CADXAU/USD and Brent Crude OilNon-Farm Payrolls

2018-02-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 160K
  • forecast data is 181K
  • actual data is 200K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

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From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 200,000 in January, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.1 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment continued to trend up in construction, food services and drinking places, health care, and manufacturing."

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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

USDCAD

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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

XAUUSD

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Brent Crude Oil M5: range price movement by by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

Brent Crude Oil

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:



 

The XAUUSD continue to fall after NFP :


 

USD/CAD upside still prevail with plenty of move.


Pay more attention of today CAD news announcement :


 

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EUR CAD

Sherly Indira purnama Dewi, 2018.02.27 06:25

hello friends, have a nice day,
  for usd canada dont miss always sell.hit TP 1.52535 for long term.

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.16 11:19

USD/CAD Ichimoku - daily strong bullish trend to be resumed (based on the article)

Daily price is on bullish ranging above Ichimoku cloud within narrow support/resistance levels. The price is testing 1.3067 resistance to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.

USDCAD Ichimoku chart

  • "Calm appears to be returning to FX markets that were shaken so dramatically in the opening days of February trading. For trend traders, lower volatility is often a favored backdrop for trading since volatility is often directionless noise, or can simply make it difficult to hold on to trades with compelling fundamental arguments for a trend continuation. When traders look at the JPMorgan Global FX Volatility Index, they will see that the 3-month expected volatility dropped to the lowest level since January. A two-month low may not sound like much, but January saw the lowest level in three-years. While high-volatility favors traders who simply are looking for aggressive price swings, low-volatility tends to be an environment where trends as highlighted by Ichimoku can extend."
  • "Since the lagging line on Ichimoku when applied to the USD/CAD chart broke above the cloud alongside price, traders were encouraged to be looking for signs of a trend continuation higher. Three weeks after the lagging line breakout, USD/CAD is trading to the highest levels since June."
  • "Per Ichimoku, the lagging line (current candle close regressed 26-periods) is a key signal that the Bullish momentum is back. However, in addition to lagging line above price, traders that utilize Ichimoku also look to the lagging line in relation to the cloud. A lagging line break above the cloud, which would signal the current price has cleared multiple forms of resistance and could continue in the direction of the trend higher. Adding RSI(5) to Ichimoku shows a rising floor that backs the broader trend. Add IG Client Sentiment to this picture and you can see that short positions have been on the rise since early February."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.29 18:34

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Gross Domestic Product and range price movement 

2018-03-29 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product edged down 0.1% in January, offsetting part of the 0.2% growth in December. The decline was mainly the result of lower output of non-conventional oil extraction and decreased activity in real estate. The 20 industrial sectors were evenly split between increases and decreases."

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USD/CAD M1: range price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event 

USDCAD M1

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Consolidation happening

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