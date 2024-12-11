Forecast and levels for CAD - page 7
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.19 16:06
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY and USD/CAD: Residential Building Permits
2017-12-19 13:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.
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From wsj article :
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.17 16:45
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2018-01-17 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.26 15:17
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/CAD and Brent Crude Oil: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2018-01-26 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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USD/CAD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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Brent Crude Oil M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.02 14:45
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, XAU/USD and Brent Crude Oil: Non-Farm Payrolls
2018-02-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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Brent Crude Oil M5: range price movement by by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
The XAUUSD continue to fall after NFP :
USD/CAD upside still prevail with plenty of move.
Pay more attention of today CAD news announcement :
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EUR CAD
Sherly Indira purnama Dewi, 2018.02.27 06:25
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.16 11:19
USD/CAD Ichimoku - daily strong bullish trend to be resumed (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish ranging above Ichimoku cloud within narrow support/resistance levels. The price is testing 1.3067 resistance to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.29 18:34
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2018-03-29 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M1: range price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Consolidation happening