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GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain Retail Sales and range price movement
2018-04-19 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crude Oil - bullish breakout (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Hi,
I am new and I just starting to learn harmonic trading pattern. I search few days and found many discussion in this forum.
I would like to ask for help about some patterns and hope someone can teach me. I tried to find more information but cannot found it.
1. Anti shark and alternate shark:
I found some materials, but one saying that the following ratios are for anti shark, and another one saying it is for alt shark. I am confused. which name is correct ? if it is anti shark, then what is the ratio for alt shark?
B = 0.446 - 0.618 XA
C = 0.618 - 0.886 AB
D = 1.13 XA
2. Cypher v.s. new cypher?
I search from internet and find the cypher's ratio is follows:
B = 0.382 to 0.618 XA
C = 1.13 to 1.414 AB
D = 0.786 XC
D = 1.272 to 2 BC
However, i also found one website saying that there is a pattern called new cypher, the only difference is C = 1.414 to 2.14 AB.
Is it true that there are really one pattern called cypher and one called new cypher with the above ratios? Or only Cypher exist?
Then is the correct ratio for Cyher is C = 1.13 to 1.414 AB?
Appreciate if anyone could help me to clarify these. Thanks very much
Oil - strong bullish daily (based on the article)
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2018-04-20 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Consumer Price Index news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Weekly Forecast for EUR/USD (based on the article)
EUR/USD - "The EUR/USD range is certainly testing traders’ patience, but those who remain disciplined and keep their powder dry are likely to be presented with a momentum-move relatively soon. Ranges don’t last forever. This is one of the tightest in the euro’s existence and getting tighter as price is wedging up into a triangle. A resolution is closing in. This coming week we have the ECB on Thursday, but there isn’t any grand expectation for it to be a market-moving event. However, as per usual, expect the unexpected; you never know what the last grain of sand will be to collapse the pile (in this case, a breakout in either direction). Regardless of what the catalyst is – big, small, expected, unexpected, of the technical variety – when the range/wedge is finally broken a sizable move should begin. For those looking for short-term ‘fade-trades’ off levels, a strategy we’ve been highlighting in recent weeks, the risk/reward profile is quickly diminishing with price action tightening up. At this juncture, waiting for a breakout appears to be the most prudent play."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2018-04-24 02:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia Consumer Price Index news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
EUR/USD - breakdown with the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish reversal: the price is testing support level at 1.2181 for the bearish reversal to be continuing.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: ranging near bullish reversal waiting for direction (based on the article)
The daily price is moving along Senkou Span line which is the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish market condition on the chart. If the price breaks Senkou Span to above so the daily bullish reversal will be started, if not so the price will be on ranging near reversal waiting for direction.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Dollar Index - daily bullish breakout; 91.03 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish reversal: the price is testing support level at 1.2181 for the bearish reversal to be continuing.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: