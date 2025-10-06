Press review - page 607

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Crypto News - Bitcoin daily rally to the bullish reversal; 9,759 is the key (based on the article)

Daily price is on bear market rally within the primary bearish market condition: the price is testing Senkou Span line together with 9,759 resistance level to above for the reversal of the daily price movement to the primary bullish market condition.

Bitcoin daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "A survey conducted by a start-up Cryptocurrency mining firm about Bitcoin found that majority of the respondents have an optimistic future for the leading cryptocurrency."
  • "Twenty six percent of those who were surveyed believe bitcoin will cross $25,000, while 10 percent?said?the Bitcoin value will go above $35,000. Almost 9 percent think it will go beyond $45,000. According to 15 percent,?the digital coin will go?no higher than $15,000, and 5 percent think it will not rise above $10,000. Only 2.5 percent think Bitcoin won't exceed $5,000."
  • "Wall Street analyst Thomas Lee is similarly bullish. He recently told CNBC he believes bitcoin will rebound and surpass $20,000 by mid-year. David Drake, chairman and founder of investment firm LDJ Captial, said last month that he sees Bitcoin reaching $30,000."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Bitcoin Could Rise As High As $35000: Survey
Bitcoin Could Rise As High As $35000: Survey
  • 2018.02.05
  • www.rttnews.com
A survey conducted by a start-up Cryptocurrency mining firm about Bitcoin found that majority of the respondents have an optimistic future for the leading cryptocurrency.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USDUSD/JPY and GOLD: FOMC Rate and Statement

2018-05-02 19:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision]

  • past data is 1.75%
  • forecast data is 1.75%
  • actual data is 1.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision] =Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

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From official report :

  • "In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent. The stance of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby supporting strong labor market conditions and a sustained return to 2 percent inflation."

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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events

GBP/USD chart by MT5

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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events

USD/JPY chart by MT5

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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events

Gold/USD chart by MT5

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

The Fed - Meeting calendars and information
  • www.federalreserve.gov
The FOMC holds eight regularly scheduled meetings during the year and other meetings as needed. Links to policy statements and minutes are in the calendars below. The minutes of regularly scheduled meetings are released three weeks after the date of the policy decision. Committee membership changes at the first regularly scheduled meeting of...
 

Apple - intra-day recovering (based on the article)


  • "Two weeks ago, Wall Street was in "Full Panic Mode" over Apple after companies that supply parts for the iPhone X reported weak demand. Apple dropped nearly 9% and Wall Street analysts warned that an Apple shortfall could trigger a broader stock market drop. Last week, in the midst of the panic, John Archer, one of my managers, bought more. After yesterday's earnings call, Apple is trading over $176, up almost 9% since Friday providing a master class in what it takes to be a great investor."
  • "At the top of the list of reasons for Apple's volatile stock price, I would put the barrage of articles quoting Wall Street analysts predicting a disastrous quarter. These analysts had come to their conclusion because companies in Apple's supply chain were reporting weak sales."
  • "Most analyst reports don't get much media coverage. But when it comes to stories about Apple, the media has a voracious appetite. When a negative Apple story can be sourced to multiple Wall Street analysts, you have the makings of a panic."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

 

Gold Demand Trends Q1 2018 (based on the article)

GOLD/USD Weekly Chart by Metatrader 5

  • "World Gold Council, the market development organization for the gold industry, recently released their Gold Demand Trends Q1 2018 report. The report outlines a slow start to the year for gold, as demand dropped 7% year-on-year to 973.5t - the lowest first quarter in a decade."
  • "According to the report, stock market volatility sparked US inflows, but outflows in other regions. This kept gold prices muted and left investors lacking confidence on prices, weakening demand for gold. Other key highlights of the report include gold bar and gold coin demand falling 15%, a decline led by China, Germany, and the US. In addition, jewelry demand’s strength in the US and China offset a weak quarter in India."
  • "However, gold used in technology industries saw growth for the sixth straight quarter. Gold’s usefulness in memory chips and wireless applications continued to sustain a healthy demand."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar IndexAUD/USD and USD/CADNon-Farm Payrolls

2018-05-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 135K
  • forecast data is 190K
  • actual data is 164K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] =Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 164,000 in April, and the unemploymentrate edged down to 3.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job gains occurred in professional and business services, manufacturing, health care, and mining."

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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

Dollar Index by MT5

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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

AUDUSD by MT5

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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

USDCAD by MT5

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

 

Crypto News - Bitcoin reversed to the primary bullish with the daily price (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD Daily Chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Cryptocurrencies were higher for most part of the week and continued the trend amid lot of optimism regarding the outlook for Ethereum, which breached the $800 mark Friday morning. The most optimistic view this week was that Ethereum would replace Bitcoin as the top cryptocurrency in due course."
  • "The crypto market braved the FUD surrounding Bitcoin and is now looking forward to a breakout in the top cryptocurrency to above $10,000. Bitcoin had its best monthly gain since December in April."
  • "This week, there was news of Wall Street giants moving ahead with their plans from cryptocurrency operations. And the blockchain space remained abuzz with news of fresh adoptions and new developments."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Bitcoin Could Rise As High As $35000: Survey
Bitcoin Could Rise As High As $35000: Survey
  • 2018.02.05
  • www.rttnews.com
A survey conducted by a start-up Cryptocurrency mining firm about Bitcoin found that majority of the respondents have an optimistic future for the leading cryptocurrency.
 

Stock Market: S&P 500 - daily ranging near 200-SMA bearish reversal level (based on the article)

S&P 500

  • "The stock market’s sharply lower open on Thursday likely triggered more bearish strategies as the S&P 500 dropped almost 20 points below its 200 day WMA. Many bears thought that the S&P was finally going to have a decisive close below this widely watched level.  Those who are short going into the weekend are likely nervous but who is winning the tug of war between the bulls and the bears?"
  • "The daily chart of the S&P 500 shows Thursday’s early drop below the 200 day and then Friday’s strong close as a daily doji buy signal was triggered (see arrow). The daily chart still shows a descending triangle formation (lines a and b). A daily close above 2718 would be an upside breakout while a close below 2553 would project lower prices. The S&P 500 is still down 7.3% from the January high."
  • "The S&P 500 advance/decline line is still well above support at line d, and more importantly the March-April lows. Prior to the sharp market declines in the summer of 2015 and in early 2016 the A/D lines were in well-defined downtrends after forming a weekly negative divergence in May 2015."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement 

2018-05-08 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

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From official report :

  • "The trend estimate rose 0.3% in March 2018. This follows a rise of 0.3% in February 2018 and a rise of 0.3% in January 2018."
  • "The seasonally adjusted estimate was relatively unchanged (0.0%) in March 2018. This follows a rise of 0.6% in February 2018 and a rise of 0.2% in January 2018."

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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event 

AUDUSD by Metatrader 5

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

8501.0 - Retail Trade, Australia, Mar 2018
  • www.abs.gov.au
MARCH KEY FIGURES MARCH KEY POINTS CURRENT PRICES The trend estimate rose 0.3% in March 2018. This follows a rise of 0.3% in February 2018 and a rise of 0.3% in January 2018. The seasonally adjusted estimate was relatively unchanged (0.0%) in March 2018. This follows a rise of 0.6% in February 2018 and a rise of 0.2% in January 2018...
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily ranging waiting for direction (based on the article)

Bitcoin chart by Metatrader 5

  • "New York-based CG Blockchain, which is developing blockchain-based tools and services for the financial services sector, has revealed that its affiliate, BCT Inc., has closed the online public sale of its BCT “ERC20-compliant” utility token and raised over $25 million. It comes despite recent turbulence for initial coin offerings (ICOs)."
  • "It is understood that the purchasers for these utility tokens, which are based on a standard and describe the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement, comprise “a blend of traditional cryptocurrency, institutional and accredited friends and family that span 42 countries” according to Bob Bonomo, president of CG Blockchain in the Big Apple."

============

The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 
Canadian Dollar Rate Forecast (based on the article)

Daily price is inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging market condition waiting for direction; the price is testing support level at 1.2742 to below for the daily bearish reversal to be started.

USDCAD by Metatrader 5


  • "A strong Candian Dollar is emerging on the back of elevated crude oil prices and a weakening US Dollar on a soft CPI print for April. Now, the focus will turn to the US/CA 2Yr yield differentials to see if the CAD can make up even more ground. The key risk to further CAD strength appears to be overconfidence on a successful outcome to NAFTA talks and potentially rich pricing in of a May rate hike."
  • "The strong/weak table above that I also share on FX closing bell helps to visualize where there is broad strength in the FX market. Currently, the strongest currency is the Canadian dollar based on an equally weighted 5-day % change with the US Dollar as a close second. The weakest currency after the RBNZ and their new Governor Orr provided a message of patience is theNew Zealand Dollar."
  • "Price had appeared wedged between clean support at C$1.2803 and resistance at C$1.29 per USD. However, a swift move higher to C$1.2999 that was reversed provides swing traders with a strong resistance point to build a CAD long bias from. However, the US Dollar remains strong, so if CAD strength persists, GBP/CAD or EUR/CAD may be better plays."
  • "We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USDCAD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USDCAD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Canadian Dollar Rate Forecast: Loonie Strength Emerges On Soft USD
Canadian Dollar Rate Forecast: Loonie Strength Emerges On Soft USD
  • Tyler Yell, CMT
  • www.dailyfx.com
The ONE Thing: Are the CAD bulls listening? The time may be right for further CAD strength to emerge. At May’s open, Governor Poloz came out with Canadian Dollar rate forecast favors further CAD strength on the break below support at the 55-day moving average at 1.2829 and the May 2 low at 1.2803 with resistance at the May 4 high of 1.2918...
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