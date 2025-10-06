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Crypto News - Bitcoin daily rally to the bullish reversal; 9,759 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is on bear market rally within the primary bearish market condition: the price is testing Senkou Span line together with 9,759 resistance level to above for the reversal of the daily price movement to the primary bullish market condition.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/JPY and GOLD: FOMC Rate and Statement
2018-05-02 19:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision] =Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Apple - intra-day recovering (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Gold Demand Trends Q1 2018 (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, AUD/USD and USD/CAD: Non-Farm Payrolls
2018-05-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] =Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Crypto News - Bitcoin reversed to the primary bullish with the daily price (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Stock Market: S&P 500 - daily ranging near 200-SMA bearish reversal level (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2018-05-08 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily ranging waiting for direction (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Daily price is inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging market condition waiting for direction; the price is testing support level at 1.2742 to below for the daily bearish reversal to be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After