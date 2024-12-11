Forecast and levels for CAD - page 9

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USDCAD SELL

mostafa_mosbah mosbah, 2018.08.20 04:14

The US Dollar against the Canadian Dollar is down towards the 1.28400 level


USDCAD chart by Metatrader 5

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.19 17:23

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Consumer Price Index and range price movement 

2018-10-19 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]

  • past data is -0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is -0.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.2% on a year-over-year basis in September, following a 2.8% increase in August. Month over month, the CPI decreased 0.4% as transitory pressures from the gasoline, air transportation and travel tours indexes, which boosted the all-items CPI in July and August, eased."

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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Consumer Price Index news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.29 09:53

Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Canadian Dollar (based on the article)

USD/CAD chart by Metatrader 5

USD/CAD - "It seems as though the BoC will pick up the pace to normalize monetary policy as the ‘Governing Council agrees that the policy interest rate will need to rise to a neutral stance to achieve the inflation target,’ and Governor Stephen Poloz & Co. may continue to prepare Canadian households and businesses for higher borrowing-costs as ‘the Canadian economy continues to operate close to its potential and the composition of growth is more balanced.’ However, the BoC may endorse a wait-and-see approach going into 2019 as officials pledge to ‘pay close attention to global trade policy developments and their implications for the inflation outlook,’ and little evidence for an imminent rate-hike may continue to prop up USD/CAD especially as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be on course to deliver another 25bp in December."

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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.


 

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USD/CAD tripple bottom

FOREX IN WORLD, 2018.11.01 16:46

USD/CAD TRIPPLE BOTTOMThe Triple Bottom pattern has formed on the chart of the USDCAD M5 trading instrument. The pattern signals a change in the trend from downwards to upwards in the case of breakdown of 1.3086/1.3080.

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.30 19:16

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Gross Domestic Product and range price movement 

2018-11-30 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product edged down 0.1% in September, following seven consecutive months of growth. Lower output across all goods-producing industries (-0.7%) was the main reason for the decline. The output of services-producing industries edged up 0.2% as growth in most sectors more than offset declines in wholesale trade and in finance and insurance. Overall, 10 of 20 industrial sectors declined in September."

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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event 

USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.12.05 17:26

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsBank of Canada Interest RateBoC Rate Statement and range price movement 

2018-12-05 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 1.75%
  • forecast data is 1.75%
  • actual data is 1.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Bank of Canada today maintained its target for the overnight rate at 1 ¾ per cent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 2 per cent and the deposit rate is 1 ½ per cent."
  • "Oil prices have fallen sharply since the October Monetary Policy Report (MPR), reflecting a combination of geopolitical developments, uncertainty about global growth prospects, and expansion of U.S. shale oil production. Benchmarks for western Canadian oil – both heavy and, more recently, light – have been pulled down even further by transportation constraints and a buildup of inventories. In light of these developments and associated cutbacks in production, activity in Canada’s energy sector will likely be materially weaker than expected."

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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event  

USD/CAD M5: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 


 

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forecast USDCAD

Saheb Hemati, 2018.12.07 07:06

I'm waiting for a downside confirmation


	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          





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Press review



Sergey Golubev, 2019.02.22 15:11



USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Core Retail Sales and range price movement 
2019-02-22 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Core Retail Sales]
  • past data is -0.7%
  • forecast data is -0.5%
  • actual data is -0.5% according to the latest press release
if actual > forecast (or previous  good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
==========
From official report :


  • "Retail sales edged down 0.1% to $50.4 billion in December. Lower sales at gasoline stations (-3.6%) were partly offset by higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers (+1.0%). Excluding gasoline stations, retail sales increased 0.4%."
  • "Retail sales declined 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018, following a 0.7% increase in the third quarter. In volume terms, retail sales were relatively unchanged in the fourth quarter."


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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Core Retail Sales news event 
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Core Retail Sales news event
==========


Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 


	          




		          
	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          





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Press review



Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.13 16:01



Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDUSD/CAD and NZD/USDUnited States Producer Price Index
2019-03-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
==========
From official report :
  • "The Producer Price Index for final demand edged up 0.1 percent in February, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices fell 0.1 percent in both January and December. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 1.9 percent for the 12 months ended in February."
    


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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
EUR/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
============
NZD/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
NZD/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
==========


Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


==========


Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 
After


	          




		          
	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          





Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies


Press review



Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.28 16:10



Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CADUSD/JPY and Nikkei 225: United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2019-03-28 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :


  • "The GDP estimate released today is based on more complete source data than were available for the "initial" estimate issued last month. In the initial estimate, the increase in real GDP was 2.6 percent. With this estimate for the fourth quarter, the general picture of economic growth remains the same; personal consumption expenditures (PCE), state and local government spending, and nonresidential fixed investment were revised down; imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, were also revised down (see "Updates to GDP" on page 2)."


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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
==========
Nikkei 225: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
Nikkei 225: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
==========


Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 


	          




		          
	          

		          

	          

          

        




  


  

    

      

        
      

        
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