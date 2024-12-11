Forecast and levels for CAD - page 9
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USDCAD SELL
mostafa_mosbah mosbah, 2018.08.20 04:14
The US Dollar against the Canadian Dollar is down towards the 1.28400 level
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.19 17:23
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2018-10-19 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.29 09:53
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Canadian Dollar (based on the article)
USD/CAD - "It seems as though the BoC will pick up the pace to normalize monetary policy as the ‘Governing Council agrees that the policy interest rate will need to rise to a neutral stance to achieve the inflation target,’ and Governor Stephen Poloz & Co. may continue to prepare Canadian households and businesses for higher borrowing-costs as ‘the Canadian economy continues to operate close to its potential and the composition of growth is more balanced.’ However, the BoC may endorse a wait-and-see approach going into 2019 as officials pledge to ‘pay close attention to global trade policy developments and their implications for the inflation outlook,’ and little evidence for an imminent rate-hike may continue to prop up USD/CAD especially as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be on course to deliver another 25bp in December."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
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USD/CAD tripple bottom
FOREX IN WORLD, 2018.11.01 16:46The Triple Bottom pattern has formed on the chart of the USDCAD M5 trading instrument. The pattern signals a change in the trend from downwards to upwards in the case of breakdown of 1.3086/1.3080.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.30 19:16
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2018-11-30 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.12.05 17:26
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of Canada Interest Rate, BoC Rate Statement and range price movement
2018-12-05 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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forecast USDCAD
Saheb Hemati, 2018.12.07 07:06
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.02.22 15:11
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Core Retail Sales and range price movement
2019-02-22 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Core Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.13 16:01
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and NZD/USD: United States Producer Price Index
2019-03-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
==========
From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.28 16:10
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/JPY and Nikkei 225: United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2019-03-28 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
==========
Nikkei 225: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: