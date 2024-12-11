Forecast and levels for CAD - page 5

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.26 16:53

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD: The Conference Board Consumer Confidence

2017-09-26 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]

  • past data is 120.4
  • forecast data is 119.9
  • actual data is 119.8 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

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From official report :

  • "The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index®, which had improved marginally in August, declined slightly in September. The Index now stands at 119.8 (1985=100), down from 120.4 in August. The Present Situation Index decreased from 148.4 to 146.1, while the Expectations Index rose marginally from 101.7 last month to 102.2."

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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by The Conference Board Consumer Confidence news events


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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.29 14:50

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's GDP and range price movement 

2017-09-29 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.3%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is 0.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy. 

==========

From official report :

  • "After rising for eight consecutive months, real gross domestic product (GDP) was essentially unchanged in July as 11 of 20 industrial sectors grew."
  • "Goods-producing industries contracted 0.5%, the first decrease in five months, largely as a result of declines in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction and in manufacturing. Services-producing industries increased 0.2%"

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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada's GDP news event 


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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

[Deleted]  

#USDCAD 2017.09.22 Weekly Forecast

#USDCAD
Total Profit: 10348 pip
Closed trade(s): 4698 pip Profit
Open trade(s): 5650 pip Profit
_______________________________________________
Trade Setup:
We opened 13 SELL trade(s) @ 1.3466 (day close price) based on 'Peak' at 2017.06.09 signaled by DTO:
https://www.ForecastCity.com/forecasts/Forex/daily-trading-opportunity/U...

Closed Profit:
TP1 @ 1.3440 touched at 2017.06.12 with 26 pip Profit.
TP2 @ 1.3315 touched at 2017.06.13 with 151 pip Profit.
TP3 @ 1.3185 touched at 2017.06.14 with 281 pip Profit.
TP4 @ 1.3000 touched at 2017.06.29 with 466 pip Profit.
TP5 @ 1.2835 touched at 2017.07.12 with 631 pip Profit.
TP6 @ 1.2665 touched at 2017.07.14 with 801 pip Profit.
TP7 @ 1.2465 touched at 2017.07.26 with 1001 pip Profit.
TP8 @ 1.2125 touched at 2017.09.07 with 1341 pip Profit.
26 + 151 + 281 + 466 + 631 + 801 + 1001 + 1341 = 4698 pip

Open Profit:
Profit for one trade is 1.3466(open price) - 1.2336(current price) = 1130 pip
5 trade(s) still open, therefore total profit for open trade(s) is 1130 x 5 = 5650 pip
_______________________________________________

Weekly forecast | USDCAD | Sat, 09/23/2017 - 20:46 | Free
Weekly forecast | USDCAD | Sat, 09/23/2017 - 20:46 | Free
  • www.forecastcity.com
During last week, market went bullish, rising to as high as 1.239. Market was opened on Monday at 1.2186, it drops to its minimum price at 1.2171 on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 10:00, then it rises to its maximum price at 1.2390 on Wed, 09/20/2017 - 21:30 and finally it was closed on Friday at 1.2336.
 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.05 15:54

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada International Merchandise Trade and range price movement 

2017-10-05 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is -3.0B
  • forecast data is -2.6B
  • actual data is -3.4B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month. 

==========

From official report :

  • "Canada's merchandise trade deficit totalled $3.4 billion in August, widening from a $3.0 billion deficit in July. Exports decreased 1.0% on lower volumes, while imports were unchanged."

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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada International Merchandise Trade news event 


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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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usdcad idea setup for next weeks

Gabriel D Arco, 2017.10.08 15:46

Buy it on pullback around the ma50 at 1.2520 and the down  T-line of the chanel 
place your stop under the Chanel T-line and the ma50 around 1.2465 
the risk reward very interresting. 

With the last Data with got it lest week it up the % of fed rates hike in december and 3 hike in 2018 especially the average earning per hours (wage picked up,that want the fed)=inflation on good way 
+all ISM nearly at record high 
The NFP number e not care much as US get the storm so is a non event 
the earning was more important this time 
and also 4.2% in non-umployment 


buy at 1.2520 
target at 1.2665 
SL at 1.2470 

so is 145 pips gains against 50 pips lost 

RR= 1/3.0 


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.15 18:08

Weekly USD/CAD Outlook: 2017, October 15 - October 22 (based on the article)

Dollar/CAD slipped from the highs in a much-needed correction. The upcoming week’s highlights are the inflation and retail sales reports. What’s next?


  1. Foreign Securities Purchases: Monday, 12:30.  A lower number is likely now.
  2. BOC Business Outlook Survey: Monday, 14:30. The quarterly report provides an insight on the economy, especially as it is released early in the quarter and comes from the BOC. After a very strong Q2, it will be interesting to see if the report points to a cooldown in the economy.
  3. Manufacturing Sales: Wednesday, 12:30. The figure tends to move the loonie.
  4. Inflation report: Friday, 12:30. Core CPI remained flat and disappointed last month. The BOC also releases additional core measures: Common CPI stood at 1.5% y/y, the Median at 1.7% and the Trimmed at 1.4%. If they all move in one direction, the loonie will feel it as well.
  5. Retail sales: Friday, 12:30. If inflation does not provide big surprises, retail sales can take the lead in moving the C$.

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The chart was made on H4 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.20 16:59

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada's Consumer Price Index and range price movement 

2017-10-20 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers. 

==========

From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.6% on a year-over-year basis in September, following a 1.4% gain in August. The all-items CPI excluding gasoline rose 1.1% year over year in September, matching the gain in both July and August."
  • "On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.2% in September, matching the gain in August."

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USD/CAD M15: range price movement by Canada's CPI news event 


==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.25 16:39

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsBOC Monetary Policy Report and range price movement 

2017-10-25 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 1.00%
  • forecast data is 1.00%
  • actual data is 1.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves. 

==========

From official report :

  • "The Bank of Canada today maintained its target for the overnight rate at 1 per cent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 1 1/4 per cent and the deposit rate is 3/4 per cent."
  • "Based on this outlook and the risks and uncertainties identified in today’s MPR, Governing Council judges that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate. While less monetary policy stimulus will likely be required over time, Governing Council will be cautious in making future adjustments to the policy rate. In particular, the Bank will be guided by incoming data to assess the sensitivity of the economy to interest rates, the evolution of economic capacity, and the dynamics of both wage growth and inflation."

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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by BOC Monetary Policy Report news event 


==========

Chart.
The chart was made on M15 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.28 11:40

Weekly Fundamental Forecast for USD/CAD (based on the article)


USD/CAD"USD/CAD has staged a meaningful rally following the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision, with the pair at risk of extending the near-term advance as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be on course to deliver another rate-hike in 2017. Market participants will also be closely watching the fresh rhetoric coming out of the FOMC even as Chair Janet Yellen and Co. are expected to keep the benchmark interest rate on hold, with Fed Fund Futures highlight a greater than 90% probability for a move in December. Indeed, the Fed may merely utilize the November 1 meeting to prepare U.S. households and businesses for another 25bp rate-hike as the central bank anticipates ‘economic conditions would evolve in a manner that would warrant gradual increases in the federal funds rate.’"

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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.31 14:41

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Gross Domestic Product and range price movement 

2017-10-31 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.0%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is -0.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy. 

==========

From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product (GDP) edged down 0.1% in August, after being essentially unchanged in July. Declines in manufacturing and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction more than offset increases in most sectors (12 out of 20)."
  • "Goods-producing industries contracted for the second consecutive month, declining 0.7% in August in part due to temporary reduced capacity in the manufacturing and the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sectors. Services-producing industries edged up 0.1%."

==========

USD/CAD H1: range price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event 


==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

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