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Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "Next week the calendar is of little help with only a few low and medium importance releases on the slate with GfK business confidence on Wednesday and the Markit manufacturing PMI on Friday the pick of the bunch. This lack of market moving data may actually cause some market volatility with other normally less important news potentially having an outsized effect on the market."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)
AUD/USD - "The coming week offers investors plentiful insight into US economic doings. Consumer confidence, GDP and personal spending data will all be released, as will May’s crucial employment figures."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Chinese Yuan (based on the article)
Chinese Yuan - "China will release both official and Caixin manufacturing PMI prints for May. Amid ongoing trade disputes, the official PMI dropped slightly in April to 51.4 but still higher than the average in the first quarter and better than in the same month of last year; it is expected to hold in May. Caixin PMI, measuring relatively smaller companies, increased in April and is expected to rise further in May. If continued improvement is seen, it will add evidence to a sustainable recovery."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Crude Oil (based on the article)
Crude Oil - "Crude had the first weekly decline for the month of May as OPEC’s comments spooked bulls. More oil coming out of Saudi & Russia is helping to narrow a popular futures calendar spread that helped to visualize the bullish support for crude that weakened this week. Seemingly bearish rhetoric took hold of the Oil market causing the price to fall on Friday. Multiple reports came about OPEC, and their allies that are collectively known as OPEC+ as rolling back production cuts. There remains uncertainty about Venezuelan and Iranian supply that has likely supported these comments from OPEC+."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for DAX Index (based on the article)
DAX Index - "The DAX has spent most of the past two months in the midst of a rip-roaring rally, aided in no small part by the pullback in the Euro. That rally erased as much as 78.6% of the prior bearish drop that showed earlier in 2018, and that level was hit on Tuesday as the bullish move continued. But Wednesday brought a change of pace, and Thursday brought some more, as concerns started to grow around European political risk. This carries the potential for a deeper down-side move, and on the weekly chart we have a bearish engulfing pattern."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily price was finally reversed to the bearish; waiting for weekly bearish (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
GBP/USD: weekly correction to the bearish reversal; 1.3300 is the key (based on the article)
The weekly price was on the secondary correction on the bullish area of the chart: price was bounced from 1.4376 resistance level to below for 1.3300 support level to be tested. If the price break this key support so the global bearish reversal will be started, otherwise - ranging waiting for the direction.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CAD and GOLD: CB Consumer Confidence
2018-05-29 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M15: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/CAD M30: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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XAU/USD M15: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Overnight Rate, BoC Rate Statement and range price movement
2018-05-30 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M1: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crypto News - Crypto Lexicon - BLOCKCHAIN (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After