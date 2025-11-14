Forecast and levels for EURO - page 26
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.09 17:09
EUR/USD: Daily Bear Market Rally (based on the article)
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
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Eur/usd forecast
Mauro Giuseppe Tondo, 2018.06.11 13:21
I think it might continue further down.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.12 10:12
EUR/USD - daily bearish to be continuing; 1.1616 is the key (adapted from the article)
Daily price broke 55-SMA/200-SMA rangingg reversal area for the primary bearish market condition: the price is testing the support level at 1.1616 to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicator:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, EUR/USD and USD/CAD: Fed Funds Rate
2018-06-19 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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Dollar Index M15: range price movement by Fed Funds Rate news event
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EUR/USD M15: range price movement by Fed Funds Rate news event
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USD/CAD M15: range price movement by Fed Funds Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5 and MT4:
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Forecast and levels for EURO
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.13 21:04
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, EUR/USD and USD/CAD: Fed Funds Rate
2018-06-19 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
Dollar Index M15: range price movement by Fed Funds Rate news event
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EUR/USD M15: range price movement by Fed Funds Rate news event
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USD/CAD M15: range price movement by Fed Funds Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5 and MT4:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.14 15:03
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rate and range price movement
2018-06-14 12:45 GMT | [EUR - ECB Interest Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - ECB Interest Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB Interest Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
stop sell and buy now
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.17 07:01
EUR/USD - daily bearish breakdown; weekly bearish reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.24 09:54
EUR/USD - daily bearish ranging within 1.1851/1.1507 waiting for direction (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.28 16:19
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and GOLD: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2018-06-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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GBP/USD M15: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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XAU/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: