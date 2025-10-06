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Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and Dollar Index: Non-Farm Employment Change
2018-01-05 13:30 GMT | [USD - Nonfarm Payrolls]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
USD - Nonfarm Payrolls] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
GOLD - daily bullish above high last weekly bar; 1,325 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for the breakout with the bullish reversal. For now, the price is breaking the resistance level at 1,325 for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
EUR/USD - daily bullish breakout (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish breakout located above Ichimoku cloud: the price is breaking 1.2088 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: European Union Economic Sentiment Indicator and range price movement
2018-01-08 10:00 GMT | [EUR - Economic Sentiment Indicator]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - Economic Sentiment Indicator] = Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) is calculated monthly based on the five survey market confidence indices: industrial, service, consumer, construction and retail confidence indices (indices are listed in descending order of weights in ESI calculation).
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From rttnews article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by European Union Economic Sentiment Indicator news event
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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Building Approvals and range price movement
2018-01-09 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Building Approvals]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Building Approvals] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M1: range price movement by Australia Building Approvals news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/JPY - possible daily breakdown with the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is on testing the support level at 112.17/112.05 to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition. Chinkou Spam line is breaking the historical price to below for the possible beakdown to be started, and Trend Strength indicator is estimating the trend as the downtrend in the near future.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
McDonald's - strong bullish; 175.73 is the key (based on the article)
Weekly price is on strong bullish market condition by testing the resistance level at 175.73 to above for the primary bullish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Crude Oil - bullish breakout; 70 resistance is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish breakout located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is testing resistance level at 69.34 together with ascending triangle pattern to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Bovespa Index - bullish breakout; 71,441 is the key (based on the article)
Weekly price is on active bullish breakout: the price broke 71,441 resistance level to above in August last year and was moved to 79,895 resistance level trying to break it for the second time for now. If the price breaks this key level so the strong bullish trend will be continuing, otherwise - bullish ranging within the levels.
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CNH: U.S. Retail Sales
2018-01-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From cnbc article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events
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GBP/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: