ColorMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Padrão histograma colorido do indicador MACD (a linha de sinal é colorido de vermelho ou verde de acordo com a direção da tendência atual). O indicador permite selecionar algoritmo da média para o próprio histograma.
O Indicador usa a classe СMoving_Average da biblioteca SmoothAlgorithms.mqh. O trabalho dessa classe foi descrito em detalhes no artigo "Média Serial de Preços para Cálculos Intermediários Sem Usar Buffers Adicionais".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/398
