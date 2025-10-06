Press review - page 580
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ANZ Business Confidence and range price movement
2017-12-19 00:00 GMT | [NZD - Business Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
NZD/USD M15: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
The agency proposed capping leverage, the amount of borrowed funds investors could use, at 50 to 1 with a 25 to 1 for traders with less than 12 months experience.
GBP/USD - daily ranging near and above the bearish reversal levels (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish ranging to eb above Ichimoku cloud within the following support/resistance levels:
1.3549 resistance level located in the bullish trend to be resumed, and
1.3285 support level located in the bearish reversal to be started.
Most likely scenario in the near future: daily ranging near and above the bearish reversal levels.
============
The chart was made on H4 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY and USD/CAD: Residential Building Permits
2017-12-19 13:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.
==========
From wsj article :
==========
USD/JPY M5: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
==========
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Danske Bank: 'Firmly Headed' Into 1.20s In 2018 (based on the article)
Weekly price is on bullish ranging market condition located above Ichimoku cloud and within 1.1554 support level for the secondary correction to be started and 1.1961 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing with 1.2092 weekly target.
============
The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
NZD/USD - daily ranging; 0.7033 is the key for the bullish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is located inside ichimoku cloud for the rabging market condition: the price is breaking resistance levels at 0.7033 to above for the daily bullish reversal to be started.
============
The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index and EUR/USD: U.S. Gross Domestic Product
2017-12-21 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
The Best Stocks Of 2017: Boeing, PayPal, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (based on the article)
NVIDIA share price on daily chart is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the trend. The price is on ranging within 218 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing and 184 support level for the secondary correction to be sarted.
1. Align Technology
Year-to-date return: 143%
2. NRG Energy
Year-to-date return: 122%
3. Micron Technology
Year-to-date return: 109%
4. Wynn Resorts
Year-to-date return: 98%
5. Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Year-to-date return: 97%
6. Boeing
Year-to-date return: 96.7%
7. DR Horton
Year-to-date return: 88%
8. PayPal
Year-to-date return: 87%
9. Nvidia
Year-to-date return: 85.1%
10. PulteGroup
Year-to-date return: 85%
Crude Oil - bullish ranging; 65.80 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is testing resistance level at 64.90 to above for 65.80 target to re-enter.
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Weekly Outlook: 2017, December 24 - December 31 (based on the article)
The last week before the holidays saw the dollar mostly lower, with the exception of the Japanese yen. What’s next? The last week of 2017 is a holiday week that features low trading volume and liquidity. This usually results in quiet trading, but can also see surprising sparks. There are very few events, but they could trigger an outsized response given the conditions.