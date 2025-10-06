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$10K Bitcoin by 2018 (based on the article)
Intra-day price on H8 chart is on bullish breakout for 9,714 resistance level to be breaking for the bullish breakout to be continuing with 10,000 psy level as a next bullish target.
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The chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Alibaba - daily ranging bullish; 191.53 is the key (based on the article)
Daily shares price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish raging within the following support/resistance levels:
Ascending triangle pattern was formed for the price to be crossed to above for the bullish trend continuation.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Just a word : it's insane.
EUR/USD - daily breakout with the bullish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud tpo above for the reversal of the price movement from the ranging bearish to the primary bullish market condition. The price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart forresistance level at 1.1960 to be broken for the bullish breakout to be continuing.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):
Crude Oil - daily ranging bullish; 63.96 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is ranging within 63.96 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing with 64.63 bullish tarhet to re-enter and 61.06 support level for the secondary correction to be started.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicators (free to download):
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Financial Stability Report and range price movement
2017-11-28 20:00 GMT | [NZD - RBNZ Financial Stability Report]
[NZD - RBNZ Financial Stability Report] = Reserve Bank of New Zealand provides insights into the bank's view of inflation, growth, and other economic conditions that will affect interest rates in the future.
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From scoop.co.nz article :
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NZD/USD M1: range price movement by RBNZ Financial Stability Report news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD: GDP Second Release
2017-11-29 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CAD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Bitcoin/USD - bullish breakout; 11,522 is the next key target (adapted from the article)
Daily price broke trendline together with 9,988 resistance level to above for the bullish breakout. The price is breaking 10,798 resistance for the bullish breakout to be continuing with 11,522 as a next target to re-enter.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Nikkei 225 - daily bullish ranging within narrow 22,795/22,210 levels for direction (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud for the ranging within 22,795 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed and 22,210 support level for the secondary correction to be started.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD: China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing Index
2017-11-30 01:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From chinadailyasia article :
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USD/CNH M15: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news events
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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: