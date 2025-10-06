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Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USDUSD/CNH and Dollar Index: The Conference Board United States Consumer Confidence Index

2018-01-30 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]

  • past data is 123.1
  • forecast data is 123.2
  • actual data is 125.4 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

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From official report :

  • "The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index® increased in January, following a decline in December. The Index now stands at 125.4 (1985=100), up from 123.1 in December. The Present Situation Index decreased slightly, from 156.5 to 155.3, while the Expectations Index increased from 100.8 last month to 105.5 this month."

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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. CB Consumer Confidence  news events

NZD/USD Confidence news events

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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by U.S. CB Consumer Confidence  news events

USD/CNH CB Consumer Confidence

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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. CB Consumer Confidence  news events

Dollar Index - CB Consumer Confidence

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

Ethereum Leads (based on the article)

Intra-day H4 price is broke 500 SMA/200 SMA ranging/reversal area for the resistance levels at 1,227/1,339 to be testing for the primary bullish trend to be continuing.

Ethereum

  • "On Friday, we noted wedges forming in Ethereum and Bitcoin, of which the former broke out of to the top-side and sustained a move higher. Since the plunge during the middle of the month Ethereum has been the strongest of the group, but is it ready to head higher or is a broader lower-high developing?"
  • "On the 4-hr, there is a series of higher-lows and higher-highs developing since last week, and as long as those remain in place, so will an upward bias. Keep an eye on the trend-line rising up from 1/17 along with the one from December. If more broadly speaking, this is simply lower-high on the daily or a retest (if it rallies back to the high), we’ll use recent swing-lows and trend-lines to determine if the trend is turning to the downside. A turn lower would bring the November trend-line into play and the important spike-low at 770. Otherwise, support holds it remains the leader."

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):

 

Crypto news - long-term ranging: no bullish and no bearish waiting for direction of the global trend to be started (based on the article)

Weekly price is on bullish ranging within 19,485 resistance level for the primary long-tern bullish trend to be continuing and 8,771 support level for the long-term correction to be started.

bitcoin

  • "The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which holds primary responsibility for enforcing federal securities laws and regulating the nation’s stock exchanges, obtained a court order halting an allegedly fraudulent initial coin offering (ICO), which targeted retail investors to fund what was claimed to be the world’s first “decentralized bank.” According to the SEC’s complaint filed in federal district court in Dallas on January 25 and unsealed as of late yesterday, Dallas-based AriseBank used social media, a celebrity endorsement, and other wide dissemination tactics in order to raise what it claims to be $600 million of its $1 billion goal. This in a matter of two months. Action by the SEC also coincided with media reports that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) had sent subpoenas on December 6 to virtual-currency venue Bitfinex and Tether, a company that issues a widely traded coin and claims it’s pegged to the dollar."
  • As Charles Hoskinson, a former Ethereum co-founder who in 2015 founded IOHK, a leading blockchain R&D company, said to me in relation to investing in ICO’s: “Before purchasing an ICO my first piece of advice would be to understand the project’s whitepaper and the product or service. The reality is that if you cannot understand the whitepaper then don’t buy into it.”

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 

Apple - bullish ranging within narro s/r levels; 167.82 support and 180.09 resistance are the keys (based on the article)

Weekly price is on ranging within the narrow support/resistance levels:

  • 167.82 support level located in the beginning of the secondary correction to be started, and
  • 180.09 resistance level located in the primary bullish trend to be resumed.

By the way, the bearish reversal level is 148.40 so if the price breaks this level to below - the long-term bearish reversal will be started.


  • "The S&P 500 dropped 0.67% on Monday, in the largest decline since last September.  Part of the decline was the 2.1% drop in the stock of Apple, Inc. (AAPL), which was a drag on all of the major averages, as well as the technology sector.  The largest holding in the Technology Select Sector (XLK) is Apple, with a portfolio weight of 13.74%."
  • "The stock market declined even more sharply on Tuesday with the Dow Industrials and S&P 500 dropping more than 1%. Apple was down another 0.52% to close at $167.05."
  • "Investors are now even more focused on the earnings for Apple, which are scheduled to be released after the close on February 1st. Many other tech giants, including Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) and Facebook (FB), are also reporting this week, but Apple has garnered most of the interest."

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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

 
BRAZIL: Economists Raise 12-month Inflation Forecast To 4.00%
BRAZIL: Economists Raise 12-month Inflation Forecast To 4.00%
  • www.rttnews.com
(Agencia CMA Latam) - The median forecast for Brazil's consumer price inflation in the next 12 months rose for the fourth consecutive week, to 4.00% from 3.98% a week before, according to economists surveyed by the South American country's central bank. For 2018, the economists kept the median inflation estimate unchanged at 3.95% for the...
 

Facebook Bans All Cryptocurrency Advertising, Including ICOs, Bitcoin And Ethereum

  • Social media giant will no longer allow ad platform to be used to promote "financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings, or cryptocurrency."
  • Social media giant will no longer allow ad platform to be used to promote "financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings, or cryptocurrency."
  • On Tuesday, Jan. 30, social media giant Facebook announced in a blog post that it would be banning all advertising related to cryptocurrencies.
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:

Facebook Bans All Cryptocurrency Advertising, Including ICOs, Bitcoin And Ethereum

  • Social media giant will no longer allow ad platform to be used to promote "financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings, or cryptocurrency."
  • Social media giant will no longer allow ad platform to be used to promote "financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings, or cryptocurrency."
  • On Tuesday, Jan. 30, social media giant Facebook announced in a blog post that it would be banning all advertising related to cryptocurrencies.

Surely this is something, sort of, unconstitutional in the US?

I´m sure if a deep-pocketed crypto entity were to take it to the US Supreme Court they would force FB to allow crypto advertising. 

 

Dax Index - daily bullish ranging near bearish reversal (based on the article)

Daily price is on bullish ranging within the following s/r levels:

  • 13,600 resistance level in the beginning of the bullish trend to be resumed, and
  • 13,172 support level located in the beginning of the bearish reversal to be started.

Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for the possible bearish reversal in the future for example.

Dax Index by Ichimoku system

  • "With yesterday’s close below 13222 (a small lower-low from 1/25), the DAX is positioned for lower prices. Next up is 13137, the 1/17 low. With an acceleration in selling below support the August trend-line will quickly come into play, and then the more important trend-line dating back to June 2016. These two lines arrive in the vicinity of 13000/12900."
  • "From the tactical standpoint, the path of least resistance is down, favoring short-sellers. To turn the picture bullish, it will require momentum to turn around, and soon; even then there has been a decent amount of technical damage since notching a record high just last week."

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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

DailyFX Home
DailyFX Home
  • www.dailyfx.com
we noted that euro strength might not be an issue for European equities, but rather waning risk appetite for stocks, globally, could become the bigger problem. The euro has chopped sideways since, but the Nikkei, FTSE, and others have been rolling over. The So far, this week we have seen further deterioration in risk sentiment, with the S&P...
 

Apple: What To Expect On Thursday (based on the article)

Weekly price is on bullish breakout for 180.09 resistance to be broken for the bullish trend to be continuing. Alternative, if the price breaks support level at 167.82 so the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started.

Apple share price

  • "Apple is expected to report earnings of $3.82/share on $85.80 billion in revenue. Meanwhile, the so-called Whisper number is $3.94. The Whisper number is the Street's unofficial view on earnings."

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

S&P 500 Correction May Continue (based on the article)

Intra-day H4 price was bounced from 2,876 resistance level to below for the correction: the price is testing 2,811 support level for the intra-day bearish reversal to be started.

SP 500

  • "US 500: Retail trader data shows 46.0% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.17 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 17.7% higher than yesterday and 26.5% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.8% lower than yesterday and 5.9% lower from last week."
  • "We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current US 500 price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short."

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

DailyFX Home
DailyFX Home
  • www.dailyfx.com
US 500: Retail trader data shows 46.0% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.17 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 17.7% higher than yesterday and 26.5% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.8% lower than yesterday and 5.9% lower from last week. We typically take a...
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