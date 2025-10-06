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Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, USD/CNH and Dollar Index: The Conference Board United States Consumer Confidence Index
2018-01-30 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by U.S. CB Consumer Confidence news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. CB Consumer Confidence news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Ethereum Leads (based on the article)
Intra-day H4 price is broke 500 SMA/200 SMA ranging/reversal area for the resistance levels at 1,227/1,339 to be testing for the primary bullish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
Crypto news - long-term ranging: no bullish and no bearish waiting for direction of the global trend to be started (based on the article)
Weekly price is on bullish ranging within 19,485 resistance level for the primary long-tern bullish trend to be continuing and 8,771 support level for the long-term correction to be started.
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Apple - bullish ranging within narro s/r levels; 167.82 support and 180.09 resistance are the keys (based on the article)
Weekly price is on ranging within the narrow support/resistance levels:
By the way, the bearish reversal level is 148.40 so if the price breaks this level to below - the long-term bearish reversal will be started.
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Facebook Bans All Cryptocurrency Advertising, Including ICOs, Bitcoin And Ethereum
Facebook Bans All Cryptocurrency Advertising, Including ICOs, Bitcoin And Ethereum
Surely this is something, sort of, unconstitutional in the US?
I´m sure if a deep-pocketed crypto entity were to take it to the US Supreme Court they would force FB to allow crypto advertising.
Dax Index - daily bullish ranging near bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish ranging within the following s/r levels:
Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for the possible bearish reversal in the future for example.
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Apple: What To Expect On Thursday (based on the article)
Weekly price is on bullish breakout for 180.09 resistance to be broken for the bullish trend to be continuing. Alternative, if the price breaks support level at 167.82 so the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
S&P 500 Correction May Continue (based on the article)
Intra-day H4 price was bounced from 2,876 resistance level to below for the correction: the price is testing 2,811 support level for the intra-day bearish reversal to be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: