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USD/CAD - daily bullish ranging near possible bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart within the following support/resistance levels:
1.2909 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed, and
1.2680 support level for the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Trading News Events: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (based on article)
The U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report by fuel the near-term decline in EUR/USD as employment is projected to increase another 195K in November, while Average Hourly Earnings are expected to climb an annualized 2.7% during the same period.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
A further improvement in labor market dynamics accompanied by signs of stronger wage growth may heighten the appeal of the greenback as it encourages the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to further normalize monetary policy in 2018, and the dollar may exhibit a more bullish behavior over the remainder of the year should the central bank stay on its current course of delivering three rate-hikes per year.
However, another series of lackluster data prints may encourage the FOMC to adopt a more cautious tone at its last interest rate decision on December 13, and the greenback may face a more bearish fate if the fresh developments drag on interest-rate expectations.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- EUR/USD stands at risk for a larger pullback as it snaps the monthly opening range, with the pair carving a fresh series of lower highs & lows following the failed attempt to break above the 1.1960 (38.2% retracement) hurdle.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlights a similar dynamic as it fails to preserve the bullish formation carried over from November, with a break below the 50-Day SMA (1.1758) raising the risk for a move back towards 1.1670 (50% retracement).
- Next downside region of interest comes in around 1.1580 (100% expansion), which sits above the November-low (1.1554), followed by the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1480 (78.6% expansion) to 1.1500 (78.6% expansion).
EURUSD Daily
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Weekly Outlook: 2017, December 10 - December 17 (based on the article)
The US dollar continued enjoying the optimism from the tax cuts and was not hit hard by the data. Can it continue higher? Four rate decisions await us: the SNB, ECB, BOE, and the FED, with Yellen’s last post-rate decision press conference. Can the dollar continue higher? Here are the highlights for the upcoming week.
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, December 10 - December 17 (based on the article)
EUR/USD failed to hold onto higher ground in a mixed week. The ECB meeting is clearly the big event of the upcoming week, but not the only topics on the agenda. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week.
EUR/USD - daily ranging inside Ichimoku cloud for direction (based on the article)
Daily price is located inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging within the following s/r levels:
1.1865 resistance for the bullish trend to be resumed with 1.1961 level as a daily bullish target, and
1.1709 support level located in the beginning of the bearish rreversal to be started with 1.1650/1.1554 daily bearish targets
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR into ECB with Credit Agricole: "We remain long EUR/USD" (based on the article)
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2017-12-14 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Minimum Bid Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - Minimum Bid Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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Weekly price is on bullish breakout: the price broke Ichimoku cloud to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition. For now, the price is on ranging within 1.1554/1.1961 support/resistance level for for secondary correction to be started or for the bullish trend to be resumed.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP into BoE with Credit Agricole: "hopes for earlier rate hikes" (based on the article)
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2017-12-14 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
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Daily price is on bullish ranging above ichimoku cloud within the following support/resistance levels:
1.3321 support level for the bearish reversal to be started with 1.3198 target to re-enter, and
1.3520 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed with 1.3549 bullish target to re-enter.
Most likely scenario for this week: ranging within the levels wanting for the direction of the trend to be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD - ranging within 55 SMA/200 SMA; 1.1961 is the key (based on the article)
Intra-day price on H4 chart is located within 55 SMA/200 SMA ranging area waiting for the direction of the strong trend to be started.
If the price breaks high for the last monthly bar at 1.1961 so the bullish trend will be resumed, otherwise - ranging within the levels.
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The chart was made on H4 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicator (free to download):
NZD/USD - daily ranging bearish to the ranging bullish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is located near and below Ichimoku cloud for resistance level at 0.6930 to be breaking to above for the bullish reversal to be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Why Is LTC Price Going Up? (based on the article)
Intra-day price on H1 chart is on bullish breakout: the price broke Ichimoku cloud to above to be very far from Senkou Span lines which are the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend. Price was bounced from 362 resistance level to below for the ranging condition to be started in the near future for example.
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The chart was made on H1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: