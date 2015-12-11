iFibonacci v2.0 – Professional Non-Repainting Fibonacci Suite













🚀 THE LEGEND RETURNS: MAJOR UPDATE (January 2026)

Completely Rewritten Engine | Zero Repainting | Professional Alerts

iFibonacci v2.0 is a massive evolution of the classic 2015 indicator. We have discarded the old external ZigZag dependency to build a proprietary "Reverse-Scan" Swing Engine that solves the biggest problem traders face: unreliable anchor points.

Unlike the old version (and most standard Fibo indicators), v2.0 DOES NOT REPAINT. Once a swing is confirmed, your Fibonacci levels stay rock solid.

🔥 Why Update to v2.0?

Zero Repainting (New Engine):

The old version relied on iCustom(ZigZag), causing levels to shift. v2.0 uses a custom Reverse-Scan Algorithm. Once a High or Low is marked, it is locked forever.

The old version relied on iCustom(ZigZag) , causing levels to shift. v2.0 uses a custom . Once a High or Low is marked, it is locked forever. Peak-Climbing Logic:

If consecutive highs occur, the engine intelligently keeps the highest one, ensuring the best possible anchor points.

If consecutive highs occur, the engine intelligently keeps the highest one, ensuring the best possible anchor points.

We removed the user32.dll dependency. The indicator is now safer, faster, and works on all VPS environments without enabling "Allow DLL Imports".

We removed the user32.dll dependency. The indicator is now safer, faster, and works on all VPS environments without enabling "Allow DLL Imports".

Never miss a setup. Get instant notifications (Sound + Popup) when price touches any Fibonacci level (Retracement, Arc, Fan, etc.).

Never miss a setup. Get instant notifications (Sound + Popup) when price touches any Fibonacci level (Retracement, Arc, Fan, etc.).

A unique feature showing "Ghost Markers" (hollow diamonds) for potential swings before they are confirmed, giving early insight without false signals.

🛠️ Included Tools

The indicator automatically draws the following tools based on verified market structure:

Fibo Retracement: Standard levels + Extensions (127.2, 161.8).

Fibo Arcs: Auto-scaled to chart dimensions (DLL-free).

Auto-scaled to chart dimensions (DLL-free). Fibo Fan: Accurate trend angles.

Accurate trend angles. Fibo Time Zones: Time-based cycle analysis (1, 2, 3, 5, 8...).

Time-based cycle analysis (1, 2, 3, 5, 8...). Fibo Expansion: 3-point projection targets.

3-point projection targets. Market Structure: Auto-drawing of Daily, Weekly, and Monthly High/Low/Pivot lines with centered labels.

⚙️ Key Parameters

AutoSwingDepth: Automatically adjusts sensitivity based on the timeframe (e.g., deeper scans for D1, tighter for M5).

AutoSwingDepth: Automatically adjusts sensitivity based on the timeframe (e.g., deeper scans for D1, tighter for M5).

Toggle the visual markers for unconfirmed highs/lows. AlertOnFiboTouch: Enable/Disable price touch alerts.

Enable/Disable price touch alerts. ExtraLevels: Show additional Fibo levels (14.6, 23.6, etc.).

⚙️ Installation

Download and install to your MQL4/Indicators folder. Drag onto any chart. No DLL settings required.

Credits: Original concept inspired by JimDandy, WHRoeder, and RaptorUK. v2.0 Rewritten by Awran5.