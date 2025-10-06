Press review - page 589

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Facebook - "the most important driver of our business has never been time spent by itself" (based onthe article)

Facebook share

  • "Facebook Inc offered reassurances to investors on Wednesday that its digital ad business would remain highly profitable, despite a dip in usage on the social media network and an overhaul of its flagship News Feed. The company said in an earnings report that quarterly revenue jumped 47 percent from a year earlier, and executives said on a conference call that they saw more chances to make money even if people spend less time on Facebook. Analysts had wondered about the resilience of the world’s largest social media network, which is making changes to its products to deter foreign influence campaigns like ones that it says Russia has carried out and to stem the spread of sensationalism."
  • "I want to be clear: The most important driver of our business has never been time spent by itself. It’s the quality of the conversations and connections," Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on the call.

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


Facebook sees ad business to stay profitable despite usage dip
Facebook sees ad business to stay profitable despite usage dip
  • www.shine.cn
FACEBOOK Inc offered reassurances to investors on Wednesday that its digital ad business would remain highly profitable, despite a dip in usage on the social media network and an overhaul of its flagship News Feed. The company said in an earnings report that quarterly revenue jumped 47 percent from a year earlier, and executives said on a...
 

Crypto News: daily bearish reversal (based on the article)

Daily price was reversed to the bearish market condition: the price is testing 8,416 support level to below for the bearish breakdown to be continuing.

bitcoin daily chart

  • "Continuing its volatile 2018, crypto markets are facing another round of volatility—with many claiming this new drop is related to recent news stemming from comments India Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made regarding cryptocurrencies during a Feb. 1 budget speech."
  • "According to a transcript of the speech by The Hindu, Jaitley expressed skepticism of cryptocurrencies while more broadly applauding blockchain technology."

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

Crypto News - DigixDAO (DGD) Price Up 60% Despite Market Drop, Outperforms All Top 100 Cryptocoins (based on the article)

DGD

  • "January 2018 has been a volatile month for cryptocurrencies worldwide, with major news developments including increased South Korean regulation, Facebook banning cryptocurrency advertising, India pushing toward a crack down, and news of Tether and Bitfinex subpoenas."
  • "Much has been made of Bitcoin functioning as a store of value akin to gold, but Digix literally tokenizes gold on the Ethereum blockchain. DigixDAO was the first crowdsale conducted via Ethereum and the first major Ethereum-based Distributed Autonomous Organization (DAO). DGX tokens are positioned as the future gold-standard for Ethereum. Each DGX represents 1 gram of physical gold (99.99% LBMA) stored in a safehouse. This asset-backed tokenization stabilizes the DGX price (short of some major drop or spike in the value of gold itself); the current jump in DGD does not have to do with DGX directly."
  • "DGD is based on a Proof-of-Asset protocol, which marries real world governance and blockchain technology. According to DigixDAO, this ensures (as the name implies) the asset-backed protocol, which can apply not only to gold but other financial assets. "
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CADXAU/USD and Brent Crude OilNon-Farm Payrolls

2018-02-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 160K
  • forecast data is 181K
  • actual data is 200K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

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From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 200,000 in January, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.1 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment continued to trend up in construction, food services and drinking places, health care, and manufacturing."

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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

USDCAD

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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

XAUUSD

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Brent Crude Oil M5: range price movement by by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

Brent Crude Oil

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Bitcoin broke important levels (based on the article)

The daily price broke Ichimoku cloud together with low last weekly candle to below to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition. The price is breaking 8,416 support level for the daily berarish trend to be continuing.

Bitcoin Daily

  • "For Bitcoin, 7888 in confluence with the 200-day MA may bring some relief, but not looking for it to do much more than that. Rallies are expected to be short-lived events, rather than sustaining moves higher. With that said, the November low at 5555 is the next big downside target."

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

Litecoin - daily bearish reversal; 116.96 is the key (based on the article)

The daily price broke Ichimoku kumo to below for the bearish reversal to be started. If the price breaks low last weekly candle at 139.72 on close daily bar together with 116.96 support level so the bearish reversal will be finished.

Litecoin - daily

  • "Litecoin is dropping sharply after breaking out of a wedge, it’s trading below the Jan 17 level of 137.57 noted as important, which brings us to 110. The 200-day, as is the case with Bitcoin, also arrives around price support. Perhaps a relief bounce soon, but look for more weakness to follow."

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

Ripple - daily bearish breakdown to be started; .86 support is the key (based on the article)

The daily price is breaking Ichimoku cloud for the bearish reversal to be started: the price is testing 0.86 support level to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.

The Ripple

  • "The Ripple ‘drip-drip-drip’ price action is turning into a waterfall. The 87-cent threshold has been broken as of the time of this writing, with the 50-cent area next up. At some point it looks like the rally from the wedge that formed during the second half of 2017 will get fully erased, taking Ripple back down to around 25-cents, or so."

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

Ethereum is finally breaking too (based on the article)

The daily price was bounced from 1,257 resistance level to below for the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend. If the price breaks support level at 860 together with low last weekly candle so the bearish reversal will be started.

Ethereum

  • "Ethereum has been a hold-out for the most part, but that is quickly changing. The short-lived rise which ended back on Jan 28 is now turning out to be a major lower-high. The November trend-line is quickly coming into play, with a break expected."

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

[Deleted]  
Financial Transactions Costs in the Spotlight
Financial Transaction Costs in the Spotlight
Financial Transaction Costs in the Spotlight
  • 2018.02.03
  • More stories by Stephen Mendolia
  • www.bloomberg.com
With regulations such as MiFID II putting execution under a microscope, here are some tools you can use on the Bloomberg terminal to measure your performance and optimize your processes. By and
 

Weekly Outlook: 2018, February 04 - February 11 (based on the article)

The US dollar made an attempt to recover but the results were mixed in a very busy week. What’s next? The focus shifts away from the US as we have three rate decisions and two jobs reports from other places Here are the highlights for the upcoming week.

Dollar Index

    1. UK Services PMI: Monday, 9:30. The first release for 2018 is expected to be very similar: 54.1 points.
    2. US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: Monday, 15:00.
    3. Australian rate decision: Tuesday, 3:30. The Reserve Bank of Australia makes its first rate decision for the year after taking a break in January. Since its last meeting in December, the world continued growing at a robust pace and this helped the economy. Job growth was solid as well. On the other hand, the recent inflation report fell short of expectations and the high exchange rate does not make the RBA happy. Given the most recent slide, will the RBA try to hit the Aussie when it’s down?
    4. New Zealand jobs report: Monday, 21:45. The unemployment rate is forecast to rise from 4.6% to 4.7%.
    5. Bill Dudley talks: Wednesday, 13:30. The outgoing President of the New York Fed, a permanent voter on the FOMC, has been aligned with the central thinking of the Fed, especially with that of now-former Fed Chair Janet Yellen. He will speak at an event in New York and may comment on the jobs report as well as on the path of hikes for the Fed.
    6. New Zealand rate decision: Wednesday, 20:00.
    7. UK rate decision: Thursday, 12:00. Any deviation from a unanimous vote to leave rates unchanged will stir the pound. Afterwards, the assessment of the economy and more importantly, inflation, will have its say.
    8. Canadian jobs report: Friday, 13:30. The Canadian jobs report is published after the US Non-Farm Payrolls, allowing for reaction to the jobs report in USD/CAD.

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    The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.

    Forex Weekly Outlook - Feb. 5-9 2018 | Forex Crunch
    Forex Weekly Outlook - Feb. 5-9 2018 | Forex Crunch
    • 2018.02.03
    • Yohay Elam
    • www.forexcrunch.com
    The US dollar made an attempt to recover but the results were mixed in a very busy week. What’s next? The focus shifts away from the US as we have three rate decisions and two jobs reports from other places Here are the highlights for the upcoming week. The US economy 200K jobs in January and more importantly, saw wages rise by 2.9% y/y, in...
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