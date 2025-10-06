Press review - page 587
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Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)
AUD/USD - "The coming week will probably see the US Dollar continue firmly in the AUD/USD driving seat, even though key economic data are due from both Canberra and Washington. The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday. No change to the settings is expected which will as ever put focus on rate-setters prognoses for the coming year."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Crude Oil (based on the article)
Crude Oil - "The key driver of this move has been supply constraint, as mandated by the OPEC/Non-OPEC agreement that was extended in May of last year and initially announced in November of the year prior. And while that initial announcement seemed to do little to excite bulls, the extension last year came-in right around the time that the U.S. Dollar started to move in a near-vertical fashion (lower), and this has added a considerable amount of assistance in driving those topside trends in Oil prices. As the U.S. Dollar has continued to weaken, Oil prices have moved-higher and this has helped to push inflationary forces in many economies that aren’t used to seeing that, namely out of Europe and Japan."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GOLD (based on the article)
XAU/USD - "Looking ahead to next week the central focus will shift on key U.S. event risk with the FOMC interest rate on Wednesday and the Non-Farm Payrolls report on Friday. This will be Janet Yellen’s final policy meeting as Chair before newly confirmed Jerome Powell takes the reins on February first. Market expectations are that the newly minted Federal Reserve Chairman will broadly carry on the central bank’s steady and measured pace of monetary tightening."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dax Index (based on the article)
Dax Index - "Last week, the DAX sold off on euro strength on the back of Thursday’s ECB meeting and a generally weak US dollar. Looking ahead to next week, Euro-zone and German GDP are on Tuesday, German Employment data and Eurozone CPI on Wednesday. Also, look out for a possible reaction on Thursday following the FOMC announcement the day prior and the U.S. jobs report on Friday."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
Bitcoin - 9,499/8,771 targets to be broken for the strong daily bearish trend will be established (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloooooud to below for the bearish market condition area: the price is breaking symmetric triangle pattern to below for the bearish trend to be continuing. The next targets are 9,499 and 8,771, and if the price breaks those tarhet to below so the strong daily bearish trend will be established.
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Chart was made on MT5 with PriceChannel Parabolic system (MT5) from this post (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Ethereum On The Rise Up 24% In 2 Days (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging in the bullish area of the chart to be above 55 SMA/200 SMA reversal/cotrrectional levels: the price is on testing the resistance level at 1,339 for the primary bullish trend to be continuing, otherwise - bullish ranging within the levels.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
NameCoin News - Coincheck will refund about US$400 million to customers (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging around 55 SMA/200 SMA reversal area and within high/low of the previous monthly bar waiting for the direction of the bullish trend to be resumed or the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
Blockchain-based Verification
A London college is launching a new pilot project for Blockchain-based verification of academic credentials. The MSC Financial Risk Management graduates in the University College London (UCL) can now use a QR code based on the Bitcoin Blockchain to display their tamper-proof, verifiable qualifications. The UCL Center for Blockchain Technologies developed the pilot project partnering with Gradbase.
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Microsoft Shares - strong weekly bullish; 94 and 80 are the key levels (based on the article)
Weekly share price is far above Ichimoku cloud in the strong bullish tranding area: the price is breaking 94 resistance level together with ascending triangle pattern to above for the strong bullish to be continuing. Alternative, if the price breaks support level at 85 to below so the correction will be started with 80 as a bearish reversal target for example.
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.