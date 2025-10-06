Press review - page 587

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Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)


AUD/USD - "The coming week will probably see the US Dollar continue firmly in the AUD/USD driving seat, even though key economic data are due from both Canberra and Washington. The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday. No change to the settings is expected which will as ever put focus on rate-setters prognoses for the coming year."

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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).

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ned that a weaker currency would be good for “trade and opportunities.” AUD/USD joined in fully, rising to highs not seen for 32 months in the aftermath. However The coming week will probably see the US Dollar continue firmly in the AUD/USD driving seat, even though key economic data are due from both Canberra and Washington. The US Federal...
 

Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Crude Oil (based on the article)


Crude Oil - "The key driver of this move has been supply constraint, as mandated by the OPEC/Non-OPEC agreement that was extended in May of last year and initially announced in November of the year prior. And while that initial announcement seemed to do little to excite bulls, the extension last year came-in right around the time that the U.S. Dollar started to move in a near-vertical fashion (lower), and this has added a considerable amount of assistance in driving those topside trends in Oil prices. As the U.S. Dollar has continued to weaken, Oil prices have moved-higher and this has helped to push inflationary forces in many economies that aren’t used to seeing that, namely out of Europe and Japan."

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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).

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, as both West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude worked-up to fresh three-year highs. This continues the bullish move that’s been seen in both markets since June of last year, amounting to a 61% incline in Brent and a 58% pop in WTI from the June, 2017 lows up to the new highs established earlier this week. , the extension last year came-in...
 

Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GOLD (based on the article)


XAU/USD - "Looking ahead to next week the central focus will shift on key U.S. event risk with the FOMC interest rate on Wednesday and the Non-Farm Payrolls report on Friday. This will be Janet Yellen’s final policy meeting as Chair before newly confirmed Jerome Powell takes the reins on February first. Market expectations are that the newly minted Federal Reserve Chairman will broadly carry on the central bank’s steady and measured pace of monetary tightening."

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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).

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Gold prices rallied this week with the precious metal up more than 1.5% to trade at 1366 ahead of the New York close on Friday. The advance comes amid continued weakness in the greenback with the DXY (Dollar Index) down more than 2.2% to mark fresh three-year lows. However, with a big week of event risk on tap and prices coming off technical...
 

Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dax Index (based on the article)


Dax Index - "Last week, the DAX sold off on euro strength on the back of Thursday’s ECB meeting and a generally weak US dollar. Looking ahead to next week, Euro-zone and German GDP are on Tuesday, German Employment data and Eurozone CPI on Wednesday. Also, look out for a possible reaction on Thursday following the FOMC announcement the day prior and the U.S. jobs report on Friday."

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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).

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Looking ahead to next week there are two main events. The FOMC on Wednesday, then the January jobs report on Friday. The Fed isn’t expected, though, at this time to raise rates. Friday, the market will look for an uptick in the number of jobs added during the first month of the year. Expectations are for +165k, up from +148k in December. There...
 

Bitcoin - 9,499/8,771 targets to be broken for the strong daily bearish trend will be established (based on the article)

Daily price broke Ichimoku cloooooud to below for the bearish market condition area: the price is breaking symmetric triangle pattern to below for the bearish trend to be continuing. The next targets are 9,499 and 8,771, and if the price breaks those tarhet to below so the strong daily bearish trend will be established.


  • "On Friday, the cryptocurrency market was sent lower by exchange-related news in Japan, but managed to rebound. The drop and rebound helped further along the development of a symmetrical triangle in Bitcoin (BTC/USD). The coiling price action is indicative of a potentially explosive move on the horizon."
  • "Triangles can break in either direction, which is why it is important to wait for the break, rather try and predict it, before becoming aggressively positioned. The development of the formation arrives at an interesting juncture. The trend-line from July has been broken on several occasions on an intra-day basis since the sharp reversal on Jan 17, but each time Bitcoin managed to close the day at or back above. Should we see a downside break unfold, it would not only constitute a breach of an important trend-line, but also occur in the direction of the trend off the December high, which could get Bitcoin really rolling downhill."

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Chart was made on MT5 with PriceChannel Parabolic system (MT5) from this post (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

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by exchange-related news in Japan, but managed to rebound. The drop and rebound helped further along the development of a symmetrical triangle in Bitcoin (BTC/USD). The coiling price action is indicative of a potentially explosive move on the horizon. Triangles can break in either direction, which is why it is important to wait for the break...
 

Ethereum On The Rise Up 24% In 2 Days (based on the article)

Daily price is on ranging in the bullish area of the chart to be above 55 SMA/200 SMA reversal/cotrrectional levels: the price is on testing the resistance level at 1,339 for the primary bullish trend to be continuing, otherwise - bullish ranging within the levels.


  • "Where December saw major gains for the global cryptocurrency market, January has seen a series of corrections that have brought it back closer to pre-December numbers—tempering some of the community's wild excitement and runaway speculation."
  • "But the past few days have shown Ethereum making a comeback. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of ETH was $998.03 at 2:04am PST Friday, Jan. 26. By 12:15pm on Sunday, Jan. 28, that price is now $1,236.18. This marks a growth of just under 24 percent in just over two days—with a 15 percent bull run occurring overnight Saturday into Sunday."
  • "Ethereum is taking advantage of Bitcoin's volatility and downtrend," said Akanshu Argh Jain, Co-Founder of Hooklabs.io, a blockchain consulting and investment firm. "With events like Vitalik leaving Fenbushi Capital to focus on ETH, an updated roadmap with sharding, and some other exciting developments—Ether is above 0.1 BTC again."

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):

 

NameCoin News - Coincheck will refund about US$400 million to customers (based on the article)

Daily price is on ranging around 55 SMA/200 SMA reversal area and within high/low of the previous monthly bar waiting for the direction of the bullish trend to be resumed or the bearish reversal to be started.

NameCoin

  • "Japan-based virtual currency exchange Coincheck said yesterday it will refund about US$400 million to customers after hackers stole hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of digital assets. The company said it will use its own funds to reimburse about 46.3 billion yen to all 260,000 customers who lost their holdings of NEM, the 10th biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. On Friday, the company detected an “unauthorised access” of the exchange, and later suspended trading for all cryptocurrencies apart from bitcoin."
  • "The resulting 58 billion yen (US$530 million) loss exceeded the value of bitcoins which disappeared from MtGox in 2014. The major Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange collapsed after admitting that 850,000 coins — worth around US$480 million at the time — had disappeared from its vaults. As many as 10,000 businesses in Japan are thought to accept bitcoin and bitFlyer, the country’s main bitcoin exchange, saw its user base pass the one-million mark in November."

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):

Japan’s crypto bourse to refund clients
Japan’s crypto bourse to refund clients
  • www.shine.cn
JAPAN-BASED virtual currency exchange Coincheck said yesterday it will refund about US$400 million to customers after hackers stole hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of digital assets. The company said it will use its own funds to reimburse about 46.3 billion yen to all 260,000 customers who lost their holdings of NEM, the 10th biggest...
 
GOLD ANALYSIS: IT'S TIME FOR THE BULLS
19:00 28.01.2018


 

Blockchain-based Verification 


A London college is launching a new pilot project for Blockchain-based verification of academic credentials. The MSC Financial Risk Management graduates in the University College London (UCL) can now use a QR code based on the Bitcoin Blockchain to display their tamper-proof, verifiable qualifications. The UCL Center for Blockchain Technologies developed the pilot project partnering with Gradbase.

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread  
Blockchain-based Verification Of Academic Credentials
Blockchain-based Verification Of Academic Credentials
  • www.rttnews.com
A London college is launching a new pilot project for Blockchain-based verification of academic credentials. The MSC Financial Risk Management graduates in the University College London (UCL) can now use a QR code based on the Bitcoin Blockchain to display their tamper-proof, verifiable qualifications. The UCL Center for Blockchain Technologies...
 

Microsoft Shares - strong weekly bullish; 94 and 80 are the key levels (based on the article)

Weekly share price is far above Ichimoku cloud in the strong bullish tranding area: the price is breaking 94 resistance level together with ascending triangle pattern to above for the strong bullish to be continuing. Alternative, if the price breaks support level at 85 to below so the correction will be started with 80 as a bearish reversal target for example. 

Microsoft

  • "Microsoft is set to announce its Q2 2018 earnings on Wednesday, January 31. The company continues to develop an ecosystem of cross-device applications and value-added services around its hardware and software. This has resulted in strong growth for its Office, Server, Operating System and hardware divisions in the first quarter of 2018. We expect Microsoft’s revenues to improve to $27.2 billion during the quarter. We have created an interactive dashboard that illustrates our expectations for various divisions. You can modify the revenue and operating profit expectations for each division to see how the EPS will be affected in Q2 2018."
  • "At present, we have a $87 price estimate for Microsoft, which is slightly below the current market price."

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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.

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