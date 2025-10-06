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GOLD (XAU/USD) - bearish ranging near daily bullish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging near and below Ichimoku cloud for the bearish trend to be continuing or for the bullish reversdal to be started. The key support level is 1,270 so if the price breaks this level to below together with descending triangle pattern formed so the primary daily bearish trend will be resumed, otherwise - ranging within the levels.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2017-12-05 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M15: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Trade Balance and range price movement
2017-12-05 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M15: range price movement by Canada Trade Balance news event
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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2017-12-06 00:30 GMT | [AUD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia Gross Domestic Product news event
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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
USD/JPY - daily ranging around bullish/bearish reversal area for direction (based on the article)
Daily price is ranging aroud 100 SMA/200 SMA reversal area.
If the price breaks 113.09 resistance level to above so the priumary bullish trend will be resumed.
If the price breaks 110.84 support level to below on daily close bar so the bearish reversal will be started.
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The chart was made on M5 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BOC Rate Statement, Overnight Rate and range price movement
2017-12-06 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
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The chart was made on M5 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Trade Balance and range price movement
2017-12-07 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.
==========
From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Hang Seng Index (HSI) - daily bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily share price is on breakdown with the bearish reversal: the price is breaking 28,302 support level to below to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition.
Chinkou Span line broke historical price to below for the bearish breakdown and Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the future possible trend as a bearish as well.
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The chart was made on MN1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):
Bitcoin has breached $14,000 (based on the article)
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
What Does Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise Mean For Investors? (based on the article)
The daily price is testing the resistance level at 16,761 to above for the bullish breakout to be continuing.
"The fundamentals are still very strong for BTC, but at the speed it's growing I feel the increase in price of BTC is driven by hype and speculation more than fundamentals."
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: