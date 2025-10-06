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Nikkei - strong bullih on medium term; 24,121 resistance is the key (based on the article)
Weekly medium-term price is on bullish breakout: the price is testing resistance level at 24,121 resistance level to above for the primary bullish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):
Bitcoin Is A 'Typical Bubble' (based on the article)
Daily price is located near and above 100 SMA/200 SMA bearish reversal area.
If the price breaks 13,881 resistance to above so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If the price breaks 8,771 support level to below so the bearish reversal will be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Tokyo CPI Ex Fresh Food and range price movement
2018-01-25 23:30 GMT | [JPY - Tokyo Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - Tokyo Core CPI] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Tokyo CPI Ex Fresh Food news event
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The chart was made on M5 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
GOLD - intra-day ranging bullish; 1,332/1,326 for the intra-day bearish reversal (based on the article)
The price on H4 chart is above Ichimoku cloud for the bullish ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
If the price breaks 1,342 level to below so the next support levels are 1,332/1,326 for the intra-day bearish reversal
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The chart was made on H4 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/CAD and Brent Crude Oil: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2018-01-26 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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USD/CAD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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Brent Crude Oil M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD - weekly bullish breakout (based on the article)
Weekly price was bounced from 1.1717 support level to above for the bullish breakout: the price is testing resistance level at 1.2323 for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
The Week Ahead - bullish breakout (based on the article)
Weekly price is on bullish breakout by 2,813 weekly resistance level to be crossing for the primary bullish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on H4 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dollar Index (based on the article)
Dollar Index - "The US Dollar continues to face heavy selling pressure, falling for a seventh consecutive week against its major counterparts. That is the longest losing streak in over 13 years. The currency seems to have become a victim of its own success: starting in 2014, the greenback enjoyed three years of gains as the Fed tightened policy while its G10 peers lagged behind. Now, a rosy global growth outlook is inspiring catch-up bets."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "We remain fundamentally positive on GBP - as we have for the past couple of weeks - and look for further gains ahead, although the velocity of movement may slow down with Sterling currently sitting at relatively lofty levels. The latest set of data releases have seen inflation inched down – from 3.1% to 3% - while average UK wage growth nudged a touch higher - to 2.4% from 2.3%. While UK real wages remain negative, any narrowing of the inflation/wages gap will be welcome, especially by the weak retail sector. In addition the latest quarterly GDP release showed the UK economy expanding by an above expectation 0.5%, driven by a strong showing from the dominant services sector."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for USD/JPY (based on the article)
USD/JPY - "Keep in mind, the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is also due out next week, with employment anticipated to increase 183K in January, while Average Hourly Earnings are projected to pick up during the same period. Hawkish Fed rhetoric paired with signs of stronger job/wage growth may generate a rebound in USD/JPY, but recent price action keeps the near-term outlook tilted to the downside as the pair snaps the range from earlier this month, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) flashes the most extreme reading since 2016."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).