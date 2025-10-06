Press review - page 581

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Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, December 24 - December 31 (based on the article)

EUR/USD traded higher in the last week before the holidays. Will it continue higher in the last week of 2017? We have some inflation figures just before the New Year. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week.


  1. ECB Economic Bulletin: Thursday, 9:00. The European Central Bank publishes data that it uses in its rate decision, providing further insights about the state of the euro-zone economies.
  2. German CPI: Friday, during the European morning with the final release coming at 13:00. Prices in Europe’s third-largest economy rose by 0.3% in November and its early publication will shape the numbers for all the euro-zone. Draghi’s dovishness is based on poor inflation in the euro-zone. We’ll now get an early look while liquidity is super-low just ahead of the New Years’ Party.
  3. Spanish Flash CPI: Friday, 8:00. The fourth-largest economy in the euro-zone saw a bump up in inflation back in November, with 1.7% y/y. A slide back to 1.5% is on the cards in the first release for December.
  4. Monetary data: Friday, 9:00. M3 Money Supply, or the amount of money in circulation, stood at a stable annual growth rate of 5% y/y. A small drop to 4.9% is on the cards. Growth in private loans stood at 2.8% and is now predicted to pick up to 2.8%. In theory, a higher velocity of money implies higher inflation in the future.
 

Euro To Dollar Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)



  • Euro to Dollar forecast for January 2018.
    "In the beginning rate at 1.190 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.208, low 1.172. The average for the month 1.190. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.190, change for January 0.0%."
  • EUR to USD forecast for February 2018.
    "In the beginning rate at 1.190 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.234, low 1.190. The average for the month 1.208. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.216, change for February 2.2%."
  • Euro to Dollar forecast for March 2018.
    "In the beginning rate at 1.216 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.217, low 1.181. The average for the month 1.203. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.199, change for March -1.4%."
  • EUR to USD forecast for April 2018.
    "In the beginning rate at 1.199 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.207, low 1.171. The average for the month 1.192. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.189, change for April -0.8%."


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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 

Oil Price Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)



  • Brent oil price forecast for January 2018.
    In the beginning price at 68.40 Dollars. High price 71.19, low 68.40. The average for the month 69.53. The Oil Price forecast at the end of the month 70.14, change for January 2.5%.
  • Oil Price forecast for February 2018.
    In the beginning price at 70.14 Dollars. High price 75.39, low 70.14. The average for the month 72.49. The Oil Price forecast at the end of the month 74.28, change for February 5.9%.
  • Brent oil price forecast for March 2018.
    In the beginning price at 74.28 Dollars. High price 80.07, low 74.28. The average for the month 76.88. The Oil Price forecast at the end of the month 78.89, change for March 6.2%.
  • Oil Price forecast for April 2018.
    In the beginning price at 78.89 Dollars. High price 85.04, low 78.89. The average for the month 81.65. The Oil Price forecast at the end of the month 83.78, change for April 6.2%.


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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

DAX Index - ranging bullish; 12,816 and 11.879 are the keys for the bearish reversal (based on the article)

Weekly price is located above Ichimoku cloud for the ranging within 13,533 resistance and 12,816 support. The price is on testing the descending triangle pattern to below for the possible bearish breakdown to be started.


  • "The first target on a failed range breakout was the 12/18 gap (which has been filled) with the possibility then of seeing a move towards the low-end of the November/December range in the vicinity of 12940/810. In the event the DAX can hold up here sooner it could make its way back higher, but the fact the range breakout was negated so quickly suggests we may see more weakness first. "
  • "It’s thin holiday-trading conditions in financial markets, and will be the case for the remainder of the week. Markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year, so Friday is likely to see volume dry up again as it did last week heading into the long holiday weekend. It’ll be prudent for traders to take it slow until better market participation returns. January often times brings good price movement, which is the positive as the year quickly draws to a close."

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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 
Sergey Golubev:

Euro To Dollar Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)



  • Euro to Dollar forecast for January 2018.
    "In the beginning rate at 1.190 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.208, low 1.172. The average for the month 1.190. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.190, change for January 0.0%."
  • EUR to USD forecast for February 2018.
    "In the beginning rate at 1.190 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.234, low 1.190. The average for the month 1.208. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.216, change for February 2.2%."
  • Euro to Dollar forecast for March 2018.
    "In the beginning rate at 1.216 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.217, low 1.181. The average for the month 1.203. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.199, change for March -1.4%."
  • EUR to USD forecast for April 2018.
    "In the beginning rate at 1.199 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.207, low 1.171. The average for the month 1.192. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.189, change for April -0.8%."


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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


Nice forcast

 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD: The Conference Board United States Consumer Confidence Index

2017-11-29 13:30 GMT | [USD - Consumer Confidence]

  • past data is 128.6
  • forecast data is 128.2
  • actual data is 122.1 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

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From official report :

  • "The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index® decreased in December, following a modest improvement in November. The Index now stands at 122.1 (1985=100), down from 128.6 in November. The Present Situation Index increased from 154.9 to 156.6, while the Expectations Index declined from 111.0 last month to 99.1 this month."

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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events


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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events


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XAU/USD M1: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events


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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

 

Gold Price Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)



  • Gold Price forecast for December 2017.
    In the beginning price at 1272 Dollars. High price 1357, low 1227. The average for the month 1287. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1292, change for December 1.6%.
  • Gold Price forecast for January 2018.
    In the beginning price at 1292 Dollars. High price 1361, low 1231. The average for the month 1295. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1296, change for January 0.3%.
  • Gold Price forecast for February 2018.
    In the beginning price at 1296 Dollars. High price 1355, low 1226. The average for the month 1292. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1290, change for February -0.5%.
  • Gold Price forecast for March 2018.
    In the beginning price at 1290 Dollars. High price 1357, low 1227. The average for the month 1292. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1292, change for March 0.2%.
  • Gold Price forecast for April 2018.
    In the beginning price at 1292 Dollars. High price 1306, low 1182. The average for the month 1256. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1244, change for April -3.7%.
  • Gold Price forecast for May 2018.
    In the beginning price at 1244 Dollars. High price 1365, low 1235. The average for the month 1286. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1300, change for May 4.5%.
  • Gold Price forecast for June 2018.
    In the beginning price at 1300 Dollars. High price 1395, low 1263. The average for the month 1322. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1329, change for June 2.2%.
  • Gold Price forecast for July 2018.
    In the beginning price at 1329 Dollars. High price 1367, low 1237. The average for the month 1309. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1302, change for July -2.0%.
  • Gold Price forecast for August 2018.
    In the beginning price at 1302 Dollars. High price 1377, low 1245. The average for the month 1309. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1311, change for August 0.7%.
  • Gold Price forecast for September 2018.
    In the beginning price at 1311 Dollars. High price 1388, low 1256. The average for the month 1319. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1322, change for September 0.8%.
  • Gold Price forecast for October 2018.
    In the beginning price at 1322 Dollars. High price 1388, low 1256. The average for the month 1322. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1322, change for October 0.0%.
  • Gold Price forecast for November 2018.
    In the beginning price at 1322 Dollars. High price 1428, low 1292. The average for the month 1351. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1360, change for November 2.9%.
  • Gold Price forecast for December 2018.
    In the beginning price at 1360 Dollars. High price 1504, low 1360. The average for the month 1414. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1432, change for December 5.3%.


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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 

GBP To Dollar Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)



  • Pound to Dollar forecast for January 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 1.340 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.360, low 1.320. The average for the month 1.340. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.340, change for January 0.0%.
  • GBP to USD forecast for February 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 1.340 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.384, low 1.340. The average for the month 1.357. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.364, change for February 1.8%.
  • Pound to Dollar forecast for March 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 1.364 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.373, low 1.333. The average for the month 1.356. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.353, change for March -0.8%.
  • GBP to USD forecast for April 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 1.353 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.415, low 1.353. The average for the month 1.379. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.394, change for April 3.0%.
  • Pound to Dollar forecast for May 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 1.394 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.394, low 1.344. The average for the month 1.374. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.364, change for May -2.2%.
  • GBP to USD forecast for June 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 1.364 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.405, low 1.363. The average for the month 1.379. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.384, change for June 1.5%.
  • Pound to Dollar forecast for July 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 1.384 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.421, low 1.379. The average for the month 1.396. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.400, change for July 1.2%.
  • GBP to USD forecast for August 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 1.400 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.414, low 1.372. The average for the month 1.395. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.393, change for August -0.5%.
  • Pound to Dollar forecast for September 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 1.393 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.457, low 1.393. The average for the month 1.420. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.435, change for September 3.0%.
  • GBP to USD forecast for October 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 1.435 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.476, low 1.432. The average for the month 1.449. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.454, change for October 1.3%.
  • Pound to Dollar forecast for November 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 1.454 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.454, low 1.410. The average for the month 1.437. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.431, change for November -1.6%.
  • GBP to USD forecast for December 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 1.431 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.481, low 1.431. The average for the month 1.451. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.459, change for December 2.0%.
  • Pound to Dollar forecast for January 2019.
    In the beginning rate at 1.459 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.461, low 1.417. The average for the month 1.444. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.439, change for January -1.4%.
  • GBP to USD forecast for February 2019.
    In the beginning rate at 1.439 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.492, low 1.439. The average for the month 1.460. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.470, change for February 2.2%.
  • Pound to Dollar forecast for March 2019.
    In the beginning rate at 1.470 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.470, low 1.405. The average for the month 1.443. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.426, change for March -3.0%.
  • GBP to USD forecast for April 2019.
    In the beginning rate at 1.426 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.429, low 1.387. The average for the month 1.413. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.408, change for April -1.3%.


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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 

AUD To Dollar Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)



  • Aus Dollar to Dollar forecast for January 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 0.782 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.796, low 0.772. The average for the month 0.784. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.784, change for January 0.3%.
  • AUD to USD forecast for February 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 0.784 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.786, low 0.762. The average for the month 0.777. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.774, change for February -1.3%.
  • Aus Dollar to Dollar forecast for March 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 0.774 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.774, low 0.746. The average for the month 0.763. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.757, change for March -2.2%.
  • AUD to USD forecast for April 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 0.757 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.757, low 0.734. The average for the month 0.748. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.745, change for April -1.6%

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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Forecast and levels for GOLD (XAU/USD)

Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.30 13:08

GOLD (XAU/USD) - weekly bullish ranging for the bullish continuation or to the bearish reversal (based on the article)

Daily price is on ranging bullish condition located above Ichimoku cloud. The price is ranging within 1,236/1,299 support resistance levels for the bullish trnd to be continuing or for the bearish reversal to be started.


  • "Spot Gold: Retail trader data shows 69.7% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.3 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.4% lower than yesterday and 19.0% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.7% higher than yesterday and 2.6% higher from last week."
  • "We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Spot Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Spot Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long."

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


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