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Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, December 24 - December 31 (based on the article)EUR/USD traded higher in the last week before the holidays. Will it continue higher in the last week of 2017? We have some inflation figures just before the New Year. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week.
Euro To Dollar Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)
"In the beginning rate at 1.190 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.208, low 1.172. The average for the month 1.190. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.190, change for January 0.0%."
"In the beginning rate at 1.190 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.234, low 1.190. The average for the month 1.208. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.216, change for February 2.2%."
"In the beginning rate at 1.216 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.217, low 1.181. The average for the month 1.203. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.199, change for March -1.4%."
"In the beginning rate at 1.199 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.207, low 1.171. The average for the month 1.192. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.189, change for April -0.8%."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Oil Price Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)
In the beginning price at 68.40 Dollars. High price 71.19, low 68.40. The average for the month 69.53. The Oil Price forecast at the end of the month 70.14, change for January 2.5%.
In the beginning price at 70.14 Dollars. High price 75.39, low 70.14. The average for the month 72.49. The Oil Price forecast at the end of the month 74.28, change for February 5.9%.
In the beginning price at 74.28 Dollars. High price 80.07, low 74.28. The average for the month 76.88. The Oil Price forecast at the end of the month 78.89, change for March 6.2%.
In the beginning price at 78.89 Dollars. High price 85.04, low 78.89. The average for the month 81.65. The Oil Price forecast at the end of the month 83.78, change for April 6.2%.
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
DAX Index - ranging bullish; 12,816 and 11.879 are the keys for the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Weekly price is located above Ichimoku cloud for the ranging within 13,533 resistance and 12,816 support. The price is on testing the descending triangle pattern to below for the possible bearish breakdown to be started.
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Euro To Dollar Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)
"In the beginning rate at 1.190 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.208, low 1.172. The average for the month 1.190. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.190, change for January 0.0%."
"In the beginning rate at 1.190 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.234, low 1.190. The average for the month 1.208. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.216, change for February 2.2%."
"In the beginning rate at 1.216 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.217, low 1.181. The average for the month 1.203. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.199, change for March -1.4%."
"In the beginning rate at 1.199 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.207, low 1.171. The average for the month 1.192. The EUR to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.189, change for April -0.8%."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Nice forcast
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD: The Conference Board United States Consumer Confidence Index
2017-11-29 13:30 GMT | [USD - Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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XAU/USD M1: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Gold Price Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)
In the beginning price at 1272 Dollars. High price 1357, low 1227. The average for the month 1287. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1292, change for December 1.6%.
In the beginning price at 1292 Dollars. High price 1361, low 1231. The average for the month 1295. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1296, change for January 0.3%.
In the beginning price at 1296 Dollars. High price 1355, low 1226. The average for the month 1292. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1290, change for February -0.5%.
In the beginning price at 1290 Dollars. High price 1357, low 1227. The average for the month 1292. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1292, change for March 0.2%.
In the beginning price at 1292 Dollars. High price 1306, low 1182. The average for the month 1256. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1244, change for April -3.7%.
In the beginning price at 1244 Dollars. High price 1365, low 1235. The average for the month 1286. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1300, change for May 4.5%.
In the beginning price at 1300 Dollars. High price 1395, low 1263. The average for the month 1322. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1329, change for June 2.2%.
In the beginning price at 1329 Dollars. High price 1367, low 1237. The average for the month 1309. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1302, change for July -2.0%.
In the beginning price at 1302 Dollars. High price 1377, low 1245. The average for the month 1309. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1311, change for August 0.7%.
In the beginning price at 1311 Dollars. High price 1388, low 1256. The average for the month 1319. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1322, change for September 0.8%.
In the beginning price at 1322 Dollars. High price 1388, low 1256. The average for the month 1322. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1322, change for October 0.0%.
In the beginning price at 1322 Dollars. High price 1428, low 1292. The average for the month 1351. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1360, change for November 2.9%.
In the beginning price at 1360 Dollars. High price 1504, low 1360. The average for the month 1414. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1432, change for December 5.3%.
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
GBP To Dollar Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)
In the beginning rate at 1.340 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.360, low 1.320. The average for the month 1.340. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.340, change for January 0.0%.
In the beginning rate at 1.340 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.384, low 1.340. The average for the month 1.357. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.364, change for February 1.8%.
In the beginning rate at 1.364 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.373, low 1.333. The average for the month 1.356. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.353, change for March -0.8%.
In the beginning rate at 1.353 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.415, low 1.353. The average for the month 1.379. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.394, change for April 3.0%.
In the beginning rate at 1.394 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.394, low 1.344. The average for the month 1.374. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.364, change for May -2.2%.
In the beginning rate at 1.364 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.405, low 1.363. The average for the month 1.379. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.384, change for June 1.5%.
In the beginning rate at 1.384 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.421, low 1.379. The average for the month 1.396. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.400, change for July 1.2%.
In the beginning rate at 1.400 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.414, low 1.372. The average for the month 1.395. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.393, change for August -0.5%.
In the beginning rate at 1.393 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.457, low 1.393. The average for the month 1.420. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.435, change for September 3.0%.
In the beginning rate at 1.435 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.476, low 1.432. The average for the month 1.449. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.454, change for October 1.3%.
In the beginning rate at 1.454 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.454, low 1.410. The average for the month 1.437. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.431, change for November -1.6%.
In the beginning rate at 1.431 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.481, low 1.431. The average for the month 1.451. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.459, change for December 2.0%.
In the beginning rate at 1.459 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.461, low 1.417. The average for the month 1.444. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.439, change for January -1.4%.
In the beginning rate at 1.439 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.492, low 1.439. The average for the month 1.460. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.470, change for February 2.2%.
In the beginning rate at 1.470 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.470, low 1.405. The average for the month 1.443. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.426, change for March -3.0%.
In the beginning rate at 1.426 Dollars. High exchange rate 1.429, low 1.387. The average for the month 1.413. The GBP to USD forecast at the end of the month 1.408, change for April -1.3%.
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD To Dollar Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)
In the beginning rate at 0.782 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.796, low 0.772. The average for the month 0.784. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.784, change for January 0.3%.
In the beginning rate at 0.784 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.786, low 0.762. The average for the month 0.777. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.774, change for February -1.3%.
In the beginning rate at 0.774 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.774, low 0.746. The average for the month 0.763. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.757, change for March -2.2%.
In the beginning rate at 0.757 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.757, low 0.734. The average for the month 0.748. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.745, change for April -1.6%
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Forecast and levels for GOLD (XAU/USD)
Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.30 13:08
GOLD (XAU/USD) - weekly bullish ranging for the bullish continuation or to the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging bullish condition located above Ichimoku cloud. The price is ranging within 1,236/1,299 support resistance levels for the bullish trnd to be continuing or for the bearish reversal to be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: