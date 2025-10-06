Press review - page 584

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Ethereum Daily - bullish ranging within the levels for the possible correction to be started; 998 is the key (based on the article)

Daily price is located far above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on ranging within 1,380 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing and 998 support level for the secondary correction to be started.


  • "Ethereum is in danger of breaking the trend-line from December if today’s sell-off remains as is, or deepens. There is minor support at 965.18, but the level of bigger interest is the December 19 high at 863. Below there we will then have to turn to the trend-line from November in the mid-700s."

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

 

Germany adds yuan to reserves


GERMANY’S central bank has said it will include the Chinese yuan in its reserves, giving another boost to China’s drive to internationalize the currency.

The Bundesbank said its board had decided in July to invest in the yuan to take account of its growing importance globally, though it did not say when it would begin to include it or how much it would purchase.

“The decision to accept the yuan is part of a long-term diversification strategy and reflects the growing role of the Chinese currency in the world financial system,” Bundesbank board member Joachim Wuermeling said.
The German central bank regularly reviews the composition of its currency reserves “by weighing risks and benefits,” Wuermeling said.

“In addition to dollars and yen, (the bank) has invested in Australian dollars since 2013 and seeks to invest in other currencies.”

The move comes after the European Central Bank in June converted 500 million euros’ worth of its US dollar reserves into yuan.

Germany adds yuan to reserves
Germany adds yuan to reserves
  • www.shine.cn
GERMANY’S central bank has said it will include the Chinese yuan in its reserves, giving another boost to China’s drive to internationalize the currency. The Bundesbank said its board had decided in July to invest in the yuan to take account of its growing importance globally, though it did not say when it would begin to include it or how much...
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsBank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement 

2018-01-17 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 1.00%
  • forecast data is 1.25%
  • actual data is 1.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

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From official report :

  • "The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate to 1 1/4 per cent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 1 1/2 per cent and the deposit rate is 1 per cent. Recent data have been strong, inflation is close to target, and the economy is operating roughly at capacity. However, uncertainty surrounding the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is clouding the economic outlook."
  • "While the economic outlook is expected to warrant higher interest rates over time, some continued monetary policy accommodation will likely be needed to keep the economy operating close to potential and inflation on target. Governing Council will remain cautious in considering future policy adjustments, guided by incoming data in assessing the economy’s sensitivity to interest rates, the evolution of economic capacity, and the dynamics of both wage growth and inflation."

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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision news event 


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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Bank of Canada increases overnight rate target to 1 1/4 per cent
Bank of Canada increases overnight rate target to 1 1/4 per cent
  • www.bankofcanada.ca
The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate to 1 1/4 per cent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 1 1/2 per cent and the deposit rate is 1 per cent.
 

Cryptocurrency News - breakdown with the daily bearish reversal 

Daily price is breaking 9,951 support to below for the breakdown with the bearish reversal to be continuing.

1. Bitcoin In Free-fall On Regulation Worries
Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies extended their sharp fall from Tuesday into Wednesday morning on prevailing concerns of South Korea and China, the two leading crypto markets, planning severe crackdown on the digital currency market. 

2. Bitconnect Platform Shuts Up Shop Causing Coin To Tank 90%
Controversial cryptocurrency Bitconnect Coin, which was suspected of being a Ponzi scheme, announced that it is shutting down its lending and exchange platform. 

3. Two Blockchain ETFs To Hit Market
The investing world will be presented with two new products on Wednesday that try to cash in on the blockchain technology that underlies Bitcoin. Reality Shares Inc. and Amplify Investments LLC are launching their Exchange-Traded Funds, or ETFs, focused on investing in companies that lead in the research and development of blockchain and invest in the technology to generate revenue. 

4. T. Boone Pickens Says Cryptocurrencies A Real Turnoff
American oil tycoon and financier T. Boone Pickens is not at all enthusiastic about cryptocurrencies. The reason is the term itself. "At 89, anything with the word "crypt" in it is a real turnoff for me," the 89-year old famed Texas corporate raider said, in a reply to a question on his Twitter account.

5. Telegram Plans $1.2 Bln ICO For Native Currency
Private messaging app Telegram is planning a $1.2-billion Initial Coin Offering or ICO to develop a blockchain to combat bitcoin and ethereum. A private token sale in February is expected to raise around $600 million, which will be the largest of its kind. 

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

 

AUD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsAustralia Employment Change and range price movement 

2018-01-18 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 63.6K
  • forecast data is 13.2K
  • actual data is 34.7K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

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From official report :

  • "Employment increased 34,700 to 12,440,800. Full-time employment increased 15,100 to 8,518,900 and part-time employment increased 19,500 to 3,921,800."
  • "Unemployment rate increased 0.1 pts to 5.5%"

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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event 


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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

6202.0 - Labour Force, Australia, Dec 2017
  • www.abs.gov.au
DECEMBER KEY FIGURES DECEMBER KEY POINTS TREND ESTIMATES (MONTHLY CHANGE) Employment increased 25,000 to 12,419,800. Unemployment increased 100 to 715,000. Unemployment rate decreased by less than 0.1 pts to 5.4%. Participation rate remained steady at 65.5%. Monthly hours worked in all jobs increased 4.0 million hours (0.2%) to 1,738.4...
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDNZD/USD and GOLD: U.S. Housing Starts

2018-01-18 13:30 GMT | [USD - Housing Starts]

  • past data is 1.30M
  • forecast data is 1.28M
  • actual data is 1.19M according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Housing Starts] = Annualized number of new residential buildings that began construction during the previous month.

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From cnbc article :

  • "U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in December, recording its biggest drop in just over a year, amid a steep decline in the construction of single-family housing units following two months of hefty gains."
  • "Housing starts decreased 8.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.192 million units, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. November's sales pace was revised up to 1.299 million units from the previously reported 1.297 million units."
  • "December's percentage drop was the largest since November 2016. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts decreasing to a pace of 1.275 million units last month."

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EUR/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Housing Starts news events


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NZD/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Housing Starts news events


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XAU/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Housing Starts news events


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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

 
Ripple Daily - bounced from key support to above for the bullish trend to be continuing (based on the article)

Daily price was bounced from 0.847 support level to above for the possible bullish trend to be continuing. The price is still located above ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart with the ranging within the levels.


  • "XRP has moved into the top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap amid their dramatic rise over the last year. The San Francisco-based Ripple was founded in 2012 as a provider for a real-time payment processing system that is based on a blockchain or a public distributed ledger which validates transactions on consensus. While Bitcoin is a digital currency based on the blockchain, Ripple is a real-time payment settlement network with a virtual currency that works on an enterprise blockchain that claims to have more than 100 customers across the globe, including American Express, Santander and UBS."
  • "Unlike Bitcoin, Ripple is not created using proof-of-work or mining in datacenters using massive amounts of electricity. Instead, each XRP pre-exists in the network and hence are able to reach network consensus faster. The total supply of XRP coins is just under 100 billion that were created at inception."

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

Ripple Revealed
Ripple Revealed
  • www.rttnews.com
Ripple is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in South Korea, a leading market for cryptocurrencies, where both young and old have been investing heavily in these currencies with the hope of making a quick profit. XRP has moved into the top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap amid their dramatic rise over the...
 

Twitter shares - breakout with the bullish reversal; 25.84 is the key (based on the article)

Shares on the daily chart is on bullish breakout: the price broke Ichimoku cloud to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition with 25.84 resistance level to be testing for the bullish trend to be continuing.


  • "Greenlight Capital Re’s David Einhorn lamented a bum year in his shareholder letter for 2017 with an investing loss of 1.6% net of fees. He also announced the new lineup of stocks he selected during the fourth quarter: Twitter, Ensco and Time Warner."
  • "First, Einhorn surprised investors by taking a long position in Twitter. As he acknowledged in the letter, he has been betting that certain stocks in the tech space will fail. These stocks, which he collectively calls the “bubble basket,” include Amazon, Netflix and Tesla."
  • "Shares of social media site Twitter, which gives users 280 characters to express their thoughts and share news stories, shed more than a third of their market value since their January 2015 initial public offering, allowing Einhorn to nab them for a mere $21.59 each."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread  
 

Cryptocurrency News - daily bullish reversal to be started or just a ranging within the levels? 

Daily price was bounced from 8,771 new support level to above for the low W1 level to be testing at 12,935 for the bullish reversal to be started.


1. South Korea Could Shutdown All Cryptocurrency Exchanges: Watchdog
Choi Jong-ku, chairman of South Korea's Financial Services Commission, told lawmakers on Thursday that the government is considering shutting down all cryptocurrency exchanges and not just those that violate law, the Yonhap news agency reported.

2. SEC Says Significant Investor Protection Issues Linked To Bitcoin ETFs
The Securities Exchange Commission has asked investment fund trade groups to address 'significant investor protection issues' linked to cryptocurrencies before exchange-traded-funds, that invest directly in bitcoin and its rivals or has significant exposure to them, can be launched.

3. Bitcoin Use Under Scanner In Indonesian Island, Bali
Indonesia's central bank, which issued a stern warning against the use of cryptocurrencies this month, have engaged a team to probe the trading in such currencies in the island of Bali, a popular tourist destination.

4. NYSE Parent, Blockstream Partner To Launch Crypto Data Feed
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, has partnered with Blockstream, which deals in blockchain technologies and financial cryptography, to launch the Cryptocurrency Data Feed.

5. LightInTheBox Establishes Blockchain Technology Research Lab
LightInTheBox Holding, a US-listed Chinese online retail firm, opened a blockchain technology research lab to develop blockchain technology platforms and applications.

6. Visa CEO Says Not To Process Cryotocurrency Transactions
Bitcoin is not real money, and Visa will not process any transactions that are cryptocurrency-based, the credit card giant's CEO Alfred Kelly told CNBC. 

7. Experts Say Bitcoin Bubble Is Bursting, Value To Fall Further
As Bitcoin suddenly reversed its path to downward from a peak, a leading team of economists predicted that the digital currency has all the hallmarks of a classic speculative bubble, and that it is bursting.

8. Belarus Legalizes Cryptocurrency In A Special Economic Zone
Belarus has made cryptocurrency operations legal in a special economic zone in the country, which has a special tax and legal regime.

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

Crypto News Update
Crypto News Update
  • www.rttnews.com
Bitcoin has staged a strong recovery from the cryptocurrency market bloodbath witnessed over the past few days that was triggered by concerns over the possibility of stringent regulation in South Korea and China. The leading cryptocurrency moved above $11,000 Thursday morning amid a broad rebound in the market. As of 3.02 am ET on Friday...
 

Nobel Laureate Shiller Predicts Total Collapse For Bitcoin (based on the article)


  • Bitcoin may "totally collapse" though it may linger for a century, Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller said, who equaled it to the Tulip mania.
  • "[Bitcoin] might totally collapse and be forgotten and I think that's a good likely outcome but it could linger on for a good long time, it could be here in 100 years," the Yale University professor told CNBC in an interview in Davos, Switzerland.
  • Shiller, who was the joint winner of the 2013 Nobel Prize for economics, pointed out that bitcoin has no value at all "unless there is some common consensus that it has value."

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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

Nobel Laureate Shiller Predicts Total Collapse For Bitcoin: Report
Nobel Laureate Shiller Predicts Total Collapse For Bitcoin: Report
  • www.rttnews.com
Bitcoin may "totally collapse" though it may linger for a century, Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller said, who equaled it to the Tulip mania. "[Bitcoin] might totally collapse and be forgotten and I think that's a good likely outcome but it could linger on for a good long time, it could be here in 100 years," the Yale University professor told CNBC...
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