Press review - page 584
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Ethereum Daily - bullish ranging within the levels for the possible correction to be started; 998 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is located far above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on ranging within 1,380 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing and 998 support level for the secondary correction to be started.
----------------
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Germany adds yuan to reserves
GERMANY’S central bank has said it will include the Chinese yuan in its reserves, giving another boost to China’s drive to internationalize the currency.
The Bundesbank said its board had decided in July to invest in the yuan to take account of its growing importance globally, though it did not say when it would begin to include it or how much it would purchase.
“The decision to accept the yuan is part of a long-term diversification strategy and reflects the growing role of the Chinese currency in the world financial system,” Bundesbank board member Joachim Wuermeling said.
The German central bank regularly reviews the composition of its currency reserves “by weighing risks and benefits,” Wuermeling said.
“In addition to dollars and yen, (the bank) has invested in Australian dollars since 2013 and seeks to invest in other currencies.”
The move comes after the European Central Bank in June converted 500 million euros’ worth of its US dollar reserves into yuan.
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2018-01-17 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Cryptocurrency News - breakdown with the daily bearish reversal
Daily price is breaking 9,951 support to below for the breakdown with the bearish reversal to be continuing.
1. Bitcoin In Free-fall On Regulation Worries
Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies extended their sharp fall from Tuesday into Wednesday morning on prevailing concerns of South Korea and China, the two leading crypto markets, planning severe crackdown on the digital currency market.
2. Bitconnect Platform Shuts Up Shop Causing Coin To Tank 90%
Controversial cryptocurrency Bitconnect Coin, which was suspected of being a Ponzi scheme, announced that it is shutting down its lending and exchange platform.
3. Two Blockchain ETFs To Hit Market
The investing world will be presented with two new products on Wednesday that try to cash in on the blockchain technology that underlies Bitcoin. Reality Shares Inc. and Amplify Investments LLC are launching their Exchange-Traded Funds, or ETFs, focused on investing in companies that lead in the research and development of blockchain and invest in the technology to generate revenue.
4. T. Boone Pickens Says Cryptocurrencies A Real Turnoff
American oil tycoon and financier T. Boone Pickens is not at all enthusiastic about cryptocurrencies. The reason is the term itself. "At 89, anything with the word "crypt" in it is a real turnoff for me," the 89-year old famed Texas corporate raider said, in a reply to a question on his Twitter account.
5. Telegram Plans $1.2 Bln ICO For Native Currency
Private messaging app Telegram is planning a $1.2-billion Initial Coin Offering or ICO to develop a blockchain to combat bitcoin and ethereum. A private token sale in February is expected to raise around $600 million, which will be the largest of its kind.
----------------
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2018-01-18 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and GOLD: U.S. Housing Starts
2018-01-18 13:30 GMT | [USD - Housing Starts]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Housing Starts] = Annualized number of new residential buildings that began construction during the previous month.
==========
From cnbc article :
==========
EUR/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Housing Starts news events
==========
NZD/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Housing Starts news events
==========
XAU/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Housing Starts news events
==========
The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Daily price was bounced from 0.847 support level to above for the possible bullish trend to be continuing. The price is still located above ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart with the ranging within the levels.
----------------
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Twitter shares - breakout with the bullish reversal; 25.84 is the key (based on the article)
Shares on the daily chart is on bullish breakout: the price broke Ichimoku cloud to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition with 25.84 resistance level to be testing for the bullish trend to be continuing.
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Cryptocurrency News - daily bullish reversal to be started or just a ranging within the levels?
Daily price was bounced from 8,771 new support level to above for the low W1 level to be testing at 12,935 for the bullish reversal to be started.
1. South Korea Could Shutdown All Cryptocurrency Exchanges: Watchdog
Choi Jong-ku, chairman of South Korea's Financial Services Commission, told lawmakers on Thursday that the government is considering shutting down all cryptocurrency exchanges and not just those that violate law, the Yonhap news agency reported.
2. SEC Says Significant Investor Protection Issues Linked To Bitcoin ETFs
The Securities Exchange Commission has asked investment fund trade groups to address 'significant investor protection issues' linked to cryptocurrencies before exchange-traded-funds, that invest directly in bitcoin and its rivals or has significant exposure to them, can be launched.
3. Bitcoin Use Under Scanner In Indonesian Island, Bali
Indonesia's central bank, which issued a stern warning against the use of cryptocurrencies this month, have engaged a team to probe the trading in such currencies in the island of Bali, a popular tourist destination.
4. NYSE Parent, Blockstream Partner To Launch Crypto Data Feed
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, has partnered with Blockstream, which deals in blockchain technologies and financial cryptography, to launch the Cryptocurrency Data Feed.
5. LightInTheBox Establishes Blockchain Technology Research Lab
LightInTheBox Holding, a US-listed Chinese online retail firm, opened a blockchain technology research lab to develop blockchain technology platforms and applications.
6. Visa CEO Says Not To Process Cryotocurrency Transactions
Bitcoin is not real money, and Visa will not process any transactions that are cryptocurrency-based, the credit card giant's CEO Alfred Kelly told CNBC.
7. Experts Say Bitcoin Bubble Is Bursting, Value To Fall Further
As Bitcoin suddenly reversed its path to downward from a peak, a leading team of economists predicted that the digital currency has all the hallmarks of a classic speculative bubble, and that it is bursting.
8. Belarus Legalizes Cryptocurrency In A Special Economic Zone
Belarus has made cryptocurrency operations legal in a special economic zone in the country, which has a special tax and legal regime.
----------------
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Nobel Laureate Shiller Predicts Total Collapse For Bitcoin (based on the article)
----------------
The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase: