//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- すべての口座注文のリストのループ

int total=OrdersTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- ループインデックスでリストから注文チケットを取得する

ulong ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- 注文タイプを取得し、選択した注文の実数プロパティのリストのヘッダーを表示する

string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE));

PrintFormat("Double properties of an active pending order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- ヘッダーの下に選択した注文のすべての実数プロパティを表示する

OrderPropertiesDoublePrint(16);

}

/*

結果：

Double properties of an active pending order Sell Limit #2812000714:

Volume initial: 1.00

Volume current: 1.00

Price open: 145.282

StopLoss: 0.000

TakeProfit: 0.000

Price current: 145.044

StopLimit: 0.000

Double properties of an active pending order Buy Limit #2812001112:

Volume initial: 1.00

Volume current: 1.00

Price open: 144.836

StopLoss: 0.000

TakeProfit: 0.000

Price current: 145.051

StopLimit: 0.000

Double properties of an active pending order Buy Stop #2812001488:

Volume initial: 0.50

Volume current: 0.50

Price open: 1.10642

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10530

StopLimit: 0.00000

Double properties of an active pending order Sell Stop #2812001712:

Volume initial: 0.50

Volume current: 0.50

Price open: 1.10374

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10525

StopLimit: 0.00000

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 注文タイプの説明を返す |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

default : return("Unknown order type");

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 選択した注文の実数プロパティを操作ログに表示する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const uint header_width=0)

{

//--- 注文の銘柄とその小数点以下の桁数を取得する

string symbol = OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);

int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- 注文を出す際に初期ボリュームを指定されたヘッダー幅で操作ログに表示する

OrderPropertyPrint("Volume initial:",header_width,2,ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL);



//--- 操作ログに未履行の注文ボリュームを表示する

OrderPropertyPrint("Volume current:",header_width,2,ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT);



//--- 操作ログに注文で指定された価格を表示する

OrderPropertyPrint("Price open:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);



//--- 操作ログにストップロスレベルを表示する

OrderPropertyPrint("StopLoss:",header_width,digits,ORDER_SL);



//--- 操作ログにテイクプロフィットレベルを表示する

OrderPropertyPrint("TakeProfit:",header_width,digits,ORDER_TP);



//--- 操作ログに注文の銘柄による現在の価格を表示する

OrderPropertyPrint("Price current:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT);



//--- 操作ログにストップリミット注文がアクティブになったときのリミット注文価格を表示する

OrderPropertyPrint("StopLimit:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

// 操作ログに外部取引システムでの注文の実数プロパティを表示する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertyPrint(const string header, uint header_width, int digits, ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE property)

{

double value=0;

if(!OrderGetDouble(property, value))

PrintFormat("Cannot get property %s, error=%d", EnumToString(property), GetLastError());

else

{

//--- ヘッダーの幅が関数に渡され、ゼロと等しい場合、幅はヘッダー行のサイズ+1になる

uint w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);

}

}