//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 모든 계정 주문 목록에 의한 루프

int total=OrdersTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- 루프 인덱스를 통해 리스트에서 주문 티켓 가져오기

ulong ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- 주문 유형을 가져오고 선택한 주문의 실제 속성 목록에 대한 헤더를 표시합니다.

string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE));

PrintFormat("Double properties of an active pending order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- 헤더 아래에서 선택한 주문의 모든 실제 속성을 인쇄합니다.

OrderPropertiesDoublePrint(16);

}

/*

결과:

Double properties of an active pending order Sell Limit #2812000714:

Volume initial: 1.00

Volume current: 1.00

Price open: 145.282

StopLoss: 0.000

TakeProfit: 0.000

Price current: 145.044

StopLimit: 0.000

Double properties of an active pending order Buy Limit #2812001112:

Volume initial: 1.00

Volume current: 1.00

Price open: 144.836

StopLoss: 0.000

TakeProfit: 0.000

Price current: 145.051

StopLimit: 0.000

Double properties of an active pending order Buy Stop #2812001488:

Volume initial: 0.50

Volume current: 0.50

Price open: 1.10642

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10530

StopLimit: 0.00000

Double properties of an active pending order Sell Stop #2812001712:

Volume initial: 0.50

Volume current: 0.50

Price open: 1.10374

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10525

StopLimit: 0.00000

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 주문 유형 설명을 반환 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

default : return("Unknown order type");

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 선택한 주문의 실제 속성을 저널에 표시 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const uint header_width=0)

{

//--- 주문 심볼과 심볼의 소수 자릿수를 가져옵니다.

string symbol = OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);

int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- 저널에 지정된 너비의 헤더로 주문할 때 초기 볼륨을 표시

OrderPropertyPrint("Volume initial:",header_width,2,ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL);



//--- 미체결 주문량을 저널에 표시

OrderPropertyPrint("Volume current:",header_width,2,ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT);



//--- 주문에서 지정한 가격을 저널에 표시

OrderPropertyPrint("Price open:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);



//--- 저널에 StopLoss 레벨을 표시

OrderPropertyPrint("StopLoss:",header_width,digits,ORDER_SL);



//--- 저널에 TakeProfit 레벨을 표시

OrderPropertyPrint("TakeProfit:",header_width,digits,ORDER_TP);



//--- 저널의 주문 심볼로 현재 가격을 표시

OrderPropertyPrint("Price current:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT);



//--- StopLimit 주문이 활성화되면 지정가 주문 가격을 저널에 표시

OrderPropertyPrint("StopLimit:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 주문 실제 자산 가치를 저널에 표시 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertyPrint(const string header, uint header_width, int digits, ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE property)

{

double value=0;

if(!OrderGetDouble(property, value))

PrintFormat("Cannot get property %s, error=%d", EnumToString(property), GetLastError());

else

{

//--- 헤더 너비가 0과 같은 함수에 전달되면 너비는 헤더 줄 크기 + 1

uint w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);

}

}