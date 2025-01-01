//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- in un ciclo dalla lista di tutti gli ordini del conto

int total=OrdersTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- ottenere il ticket dell'ordine nella lista tramite l'indice del ciclo

ulong ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- ottenere il tipo di ordine e visualizzare l'intestazione per la lista delle proprietà reali dell'ordine selezionato

string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE));

PrintFormat("Double properties of an active pending order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- stampare tutte le proprietà reali dell'ordine selezionato sotto l'intestazione

OrderPropertiesDoublePrint(16);

}

/*

risultato:

Double properties of an active pending order Sell Limit #2812000714:

Volume initial: 1.00

Volume current: 1.00

Price open: 145.282

StopLoss: 0.000

TakeProfit: 0.000

Price current: 145.044

StopLimit: 0.000

Double properties of an active pending order Buy Limit #2812001112:

Volume initial: 1.00

Volume current: 1.00

Price open: 144.836

StopLoss: 0.000

TakeProfit: 0.000

Price current: 145.051

StopLimit: 0.000

Double properties of an active pending order Buy Stop #2812001488:

Volume initial: 0.50

Volume current: 0.50

Price open: 1.10642

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10530

StopLimit: 0.00000

Double properties of an active pending order Sell Stop #2812001712:

Volume initial: 0.50

Volume current: 0.50

Price open: 1.10374

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10525

StopLimit: 0.00000

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Restituire la descrizione del tipo di ordine |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

default : return("Unknown order type");

}

}

//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Visualizzare le proprietà effettivo dell'ordine selezionato nel journal |

//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const uint header_width=0)

{

//--- ottenere il simbolo dell'ordine e il numero di decimali per il simbolo

string symbol = OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);

int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- visualizzare il volume iniziale quando si piazza un ordine con una intestazione della larghezza specificata nel journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Volume initial:",header_width,2,ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL);



//--- visualizzare il volume dell'ordine non evaso nel journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Volume current:",header_width,2,ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT);



//--- visualizzare il prezzo, specificato nell'ordine, nel journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Price open:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);



//--- visualizzare il livello dello StopLoss nel journal

OrderPropertyPrint("StopLoss:",header_width,digits,ORDER_SL);



//--- visualizzare il livello del TakeProfit nel journal

OrderPropertyPrint("TakeProfit:",header_width,digits,ORDER_TP);



//--- visualizzare il prezzo corrente tramite simbolo dell'ordine nel journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Price current:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT);



//--- visualizzare nel journal il prezzo dell'ordine StopLimit, quando l'ordine StopLimit viene attivato

OrderPropertyPrint("StopLimit:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Visualizzare il valore effettivo dell'ordine nel journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertyPrint(const string header, uint header_width, int digits, ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE property)

{

double value=0;

if(!OrderGetDouble(property, value))

PrintFormat("Cannot get property %s, error=%d", EnumToString(property), GetLastError());

else

{

//--- se la larghezza dell'intestazione passata alla funzione è uguale a zero, allora la larghezza sarà la dimensione della riga dell'intestazione + 1

uint w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);

}

}