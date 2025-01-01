DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoFunzioni di TradeOrderGetDouble 

OrderGetDouble

Restituisce la proprietà richiesta di un ordine, preselezionato utilizzando OrderGetTicket o OrderSelect. La proprietà dell'ordine deve essere di tipo double. Ci sono 2 varianti della funzione.

1. Restituisce immediatamente il valore della proprietà.

double  OrderGetDouble(
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id        // Identificativo della proprietà
   );

2. Restituisce true o false, a seconda se la funzione ha avuto successo. Se ha successo, il valore della proprietà viene inserito in una variabile target passata per riferimento dall'ultimo parametro.

bool  OrderGetDouble(
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id,       // Identificativo della proprietà
   double&                        double_var         // Qui si accettano i valori della proprietà
   );

Parametri

property_id

[in] Identificativo della proprietà dell'ordine. Il valore può essere uno dei valori dell' enumarazione ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE.

double_var

[out] Variabile di tipo double che accetta il valore della proprietà richiesta.

Valore restituito

Valore di tipo double. Se la funzione fallisce, viene restituito 0.

Nota

Non confondere i correnti ordini pendenti con le posizioni, che sono anche visualizzati nella scheda "Trade" del "BoxAttrezzi" del terminale client.

Per l'interpretazione "netting" delle posizioni (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING e ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), può esistere in qualsiasi momento una sola posizione per un simbolo. Questa posizione è il risultato di una o più operazioni. Non confondere le posizioni con gli ordini pendenti vigenti, che sono anche visualizzati nella scheda Trading della finestra BoxAttrezzi.

Se sono ammesse posizioni individuali (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), per un simbolo possono essere aperte più posizioni.

Per garantire la ricezione di nuovi dati su un ordine, si consiglia di chiamare OrderSelect() giusto prima di fare riferimento ad essi.

Esempio:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- in un ciclo dalla lista di tutti gli ordini del conto
   int total=OrdersTotal();
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      //--- ottenere il ticket dell'ordine nella lista tramite l'indice del ciclo
      ulong ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);
      if(ticket==0)
         continue;
      
      //--- ottenere il tipo di ordine e visualizzare l'intestazione per la lista delle proprietà reali dell'ordine selezionato
      string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE));
      PrintFormat("Double properties of an active pending order %s #%I64u:"typeticket);
      
      //--- stampare tutte le proprietà reali dell'ordine selezionato sotto l'intestazione
      OrderPropertiesDoublePrint(16);
     }
   /*
   risultato:
   Double properties of an active pending order Sell Limit #2812000714:
   Volume initial1.00
   Volume current1.00
   Price open:     145.282
   StopLoss:       0.000
   TakeProfit:     0.000
   Price current:  145.044
   StopLimit:      0.000
   Double properties of an active pending order Buy Limit #2812001112:
   Volume initial1.00
   Volume current1.00
   Price open:     144.836
   StopLoss:       0.000
   TakeProfit:     0.000
   Price current:  145.051
   StopLimit:      0.000
   Double properties of an active pending order Buy Stop #2812001488:
   Volume initial0.50
   Volume current0.50
   Price open:     1.10642
   StopLoss:       0.00000
   TakeProfit:     0.00000
   Price current:  1.10530
   StopLimit:      0.00000
   Double properties of an active pending order Sell Stop #2812001712:
   Volume initial0.50
   Volume current0.50
   Price open:     1.10374
   StopLoss:       0.00000
   TakeProfit:     0.00000
   Price current:  1.10525
   StopLimit:      0.00000
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Restituire la descrizione del tipo di ordine                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
  {
   switch(type)
     {
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY              :  return("Buy");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL             :  return("Sell");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT        :  return("Buy Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT       :  return("Sell Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP         :  return("Buy Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP        :  return("Sell Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT   :  return("Buy Stop Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT  :  return("Sell Stop Limit");
      default                          :  return("Unknown order type");
     }
  }
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Visualizzare le proprietà effettivo dell'ordine selezionato nel journal                       |
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const uint header_width=0)
  {
//--- ottenere il simbolo dell'ordine e il numero di decimali per il simbolo
   string symbol = OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);
   int    digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_DIGITS);
   
//--- visualizzare il volume iniziale quando si piazza un ordine con una intestazione della larghezza specificata nel journal
   OrderPropertyPrint("Volume initial:",header_width,2,ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL);
   
//--- visualizzare il volume dell'ordine non evaso nel journal
   OrderPropertyPrint("Volume current:",header_width,2,ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT);
   
//--- visualizzare il prezzo, specificato nell'ordine, nel journal
   OrderPropertyPrint("Price open:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);
   
//--- visualizzare il livello dello StopLoss nel journal
   OrderPropertyPrint("StopLoss:",header_width,digits,ORDER_SL);
 
//--- visualizzare il livello del TakeProfit nel journal
   OrderPropertyPrint("TakeProfit:",header_width,digits,ORDER_TP);
 
//--- visualizzare il prezzo corrente tramite simbolo dell'ordine nel journal
   OrderPropertyPrint("Price current:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT);
 
//--- visualizzare nel journal il prezzo dell'ordine StopLimit, quando l'ordine StopLimit viene attivato
   OrderPropertyPrint("StopLimit:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Visualizzare il valore effettivo dell'ordine nel journal               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OrderPropertyPrint(const string headeruint header_widthint digitsENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE property)
  {
   double value=0;
   if(!OrderGetDouble(propertyvalue))
      PrintFormat("Cannot get property %s, error=%d"EnumToString(property), GetLastError());
   else
     {
      //--- se la larghezza dell'intestazione passata alla funzione è uguale a zero, allora la larghezza sarà la dimensione della riga dell'intestazione + 1
      uint w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
      PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
     }
  }

Vedi anche

OrdersTotal(), OrderGetTicket(), Proprietà degli Ordini